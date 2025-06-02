Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns
Hey Pandas! My name is Julie and I am a digital cross stitch pattern designer. Summer has arrived, hurray! Time for warmth, sun and blooming flowers. Today I wanted to show my flower projects.
Thank you for your attention!
Best regards, Julie.
More info: ballwool.com
I recently finished this peony. Not everyone likes backstitch, but I think in this case it was worth it
My Watercolor Rose
I love to frame finished projects. I paint the frames myself in the colors I like.
My sunflower
I chose this green frame for the sunflower. How do you like it?
This peony is perfect for beginners because it is not very big and there are no backstitches
I thought for a long time about which frame to choose for this peony… This one?
Or this one?
My watercolor roses. And yes, they are still waiting for their perfect frame
And these daffodils too
And with the chamomiles, it turned out that I made a mistake with the size of the fabric, and I had almost no allowances left
I’m planning a frame with a passe-partout.
