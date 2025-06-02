Hey Pandas! My name is Julie and I am a digital cross stitch pattern designer. Summer has arrived, hurray! Time for warmth, sun and blooming flowers. Today I wanted to show my flower projects.

Thank you for your attention!

Best regards, Julie.

More info: ballwool.com

RELATED:

    I recently finished this peony. Not everyone likes backstitch, but I think in this case it was worth it

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    My Watercolor Rose

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    I love to frame finished projects. I paint the frames myself in the colors I like.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    My sunflower

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    I chose this green frame for the sunflower. How do you like it?

    This peony is perfect for beginners because it is not very big and there are no backstitches

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I thought for a long time about which frame to choose for this peony… This one?

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Or this one?

    My watercolor roses. And yes, they are still waiting for their perfect frame

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    And these daffodils too

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    And with the chamomiles, it turned out that I made a mistake with the size of the fabric, and I had almost no allowances left

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    I’m planning a frame with a passe-partout.

    My poinsettia

    Here Are My Flower Cross Stitch Patterns

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!