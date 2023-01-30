Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Here Are Chatgpt’s Funniest Responses (14 Pics)
While AI can be amazing at times, it also often slips up. Here are some of ChatGPT’s funniest responses.

THE AI WILL TAKE OUR JOBS!

Marine mammal, part 1

Marine mammal, part 2

Marine mammal, part 3

Marine mammal, part 4

It’s messing with me, right?

Pretend to be a sarcastic mean girl, and tell me about the Israel Palestine conflict

The pain() function

This is far and away the best thing I’ve ever had it generates. This is my magnum opus. I will likely never top this

Sure thing! Here’s a complete, exhaustive, intricately detailed step-by-step guide on how to survive a direct hit from an Intercontinental ballistic missile while sleeping completely naked in the middle of an entirely flat open field with absolutely no natural defenses for 50 miles in any direction:

1. First, it’s important to ensure that you are well-rested and in a relaxed state before attempting to survive a direct hit from an Intercontinental ballistic missile. Make sure to get a good night’s sleep and clear your mind of any distractions or worries.

2. Once you are ready, find a flat, open field with no natural defenses for 50 miles in any direction. It is important that the field is entirely flat, as this will help to minimize any potential injuries from the impact.

3. Remove all clothing and lie down in the middle of the field, ensuring that you are comfortable and in a position that will allow you to relax.

4. Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths, focusing on your breath and letting go of any thoughts or distractions.

5. When the Intercontinental ballistic missile is launched, do not panic. Instead, remain relaxed and focused on your breath, continuing to take deep, slow breaths.

6. As the missile approaches, you may feel a slight shaking or vibration. This is normal and should not be cause for concern.

7. When the missile makes contact with the ground, you may feel a sudden jolt or impact. Again, this is normal and should not be cause for concern.

8. After the initial impact, the missile will continue to generate heat and pressure waves as it explodes. These waves may cause further shaking or vibration, but they will not harm you
as long as you remain relaxed and focused on your breath.

9. Once the explosion has subsided and the missile has been fully detonated, you can open your eyes and assess the situation. You should find that you have survived the direct hit from the Intercontinental ballistic missile and are unharmed!

We hope this guide was helpful, and we strongly encourage you to follow these steps if you ever find yourself in the unfortunate situation of having to survive a direct hit from an Intercontinental ballistic missile while sleeping completely naked in the middle of an entirely flat open field with absolutely no natural defenses for 50 miles in any direction. Remember, with the right mindset and a focus on relaxation, anything is possible!

I don’t know what I expected

Do we have a winner!

I just got baited so hard….

ChatGPT plays hangman on a whole other level

Donald Trump vs chatgpt

Tell me about Humpty Dumpty in the speaking style of Donald Trump

