Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland
Travel8 hours ago

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

I am an Alien
Community member

I love Iceland so much, and I want everyone to know what’s so amazing about it!

1. They have lots of beautiful street art

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

2. They have no mosquitos

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

3. They were the first country to elect an openly gay leader

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

4. They have the highest number of writers per capita

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

5. They have a rainbow street to celebrate LGBTQIA

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

6. They’ve only participated in one war: The Cod Wars, and it was over fishing territory

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

7. They have an annual pride festival

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

8. Their police don’t carry guns, with less than 2 murders in the country a year

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

9. Iceland is the most ecofriendly country in the world

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

10. Iceland only has 5 prisons, two of which are unguarded

Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Iceland

