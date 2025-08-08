In a heartfelt discussion on AskReddit, some honest pet owners opened up about the very real downsides of having a dog. The lack of spontaneity in your life is just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to see the world through their eyes.

Deciding that you want to be a pet owner is one of the best things that you can ever do! That’s not to say that opening your home up to an awesome dog will mean that your future will be worry-free. Though you get a lifelong companion, your new responsibilities mean that your day-to-day routine will inevitably change. They're a serious commitment!

#1 They get old and die and leave a huge empty place in you, because the one being in the world that loved you unconditionally is gone.

#2 When they roll in the rotting corpse of a sheep and you're miles away from home and have to drive back in a hot car that now stinks of expired sheep viscera.

#3 Hair.



HAIR.



EVERYWHERE.

Owning a dog isn’t the same as getting a new piece of tech, furniture, or a toy. This is a living, breathing, thinking, feeling being. And you’ll be responsible for its welfare from now until it crosses the rainbow bridge in the very, very, very far-off future. So, if you want to give your doggo a high-quality life, you have to be willing to make sacrifices for it. On top of that, you have to have the resources to provide it with everything that it needs to be a happy and healthy pet. As Petmate points out, you have to know for a fact that you have enough space in your home for the type of dog that you want. Larger dogs generally need more space than smaller breeds. What’s more, if you don’t own your home outright, you have to make sure that your landlord is okay with you bringing an adorable pet into the property.

#4 This isn't a downside, but it's not talked about enough: Having a dog requires discipline and selflessness from the dog owner. Day in, day out, and for some dogs and owners, much more effort and time towards training and behaviors than people realize.

#5 Sometimes you just don’t want to go outside to let them pee or poop, but you have no choice. 5am, too bad gotta go out. Zero degrees out, you’re sick, on a fantastic date, too bad, time for a pee or poop break.

#6 Vet bills and unexpected diagnosis.





My first dog got misdiagnosed by veterinarians for weeks. By time I found someone who would take us seriously and help, she was too far gone. She had a fungal infection called blastomycosis. It was too aggressive and unchecked, so she died in the backseat going to an emergency vet.





Later, I got a perfectly normal, healthy dog that was diagnosed with megaesophagus within the first year. He can live a long, relatively normal life, but he eats in a high chair (bailey chair) 3 times a day (and has to sit there for 30+ mins every meal).





You never know when a diagnosis will turn your life upside down.

Moreover, you have to consider whether you’re financially stable enough to take care of a pet. It’s not just food that you have to pay for! There are lots of veterinary expenses. Plus, you have to invest in toys that stimulate them. And you have to have enough of a cash buffer to weather any potential emergencies. “Vet bills and common medications such as flea, tick, and heartworm prevention can be costly for even generally healthy pets. Older pets, special needs pets, certain breeds with known issues, and medical emergencies can incur additional costs. Spaying and neutering, while elective, can be quite costly, too,” Petmate explains.

#7 Having had a dog that didn't get along with all dogs, it's nice to be able to have a relaxing walk without worrying about every dog that comes along. Not having your arm pulled off is nice, too.

#8 My dog has just decided after ten years that he is TERRIFIED of gas stations, which makes traveling with him a bit of a pain in the a*s.

#9 They often prevent you from making spontaneous plans.



Like, you just spent the afternoon with great new friends and they invite you to stay for dinner? Or your date asks you to spend the night? You can't because you have to go home to walk and feed the dog.

Finances aside, you also have to be willing to put in the time, energy, and emotional investments to make this whole pet ownership thing work. That means being disciplined enough to walk and feed your dog on time, being patient enough to train it, and having the flexibility to balance everything with your other responsibilities in life (work, parenting, social life, hobbies, etc.). In short, you have to ensure that your lifestyle is compatible with owning a dog! If you're constantly traveling for work, you'll have to look for friends, dog-sitters, or pet hotels who can look after your lovable doggo. This can get pretty expensive. Plus, your pet might get separation anxiety if you're hardly ever around. Why get a dog if you never spend time with it?

#10 Border collie owner here. Wasn't my choice, but I have her.



She's hard to connect with. You try to interact with her? Pet her? Just chill on the couch with her?



No. Ball now. NOW. 24/7. Endless ball. Always staring laser focused on the ball.



Take ball away? Freak the f**k out looking for ball everywhere. Find new random object to bring to you and stare at. It is ball now.



Hair. Hair everywhere. Always.



I've had many dogs in the past that I have owned and loved, but this one is hard. Endless ball.



She has a big yard to run in and can go do so at any time. She comes in panting, exhausted from running in the yard. The moment she comes in... Ball.



I wish I had a dog that would just relax on the couch for a bit.

#11 It’s a big commitment - depending on the breed they need a good amount of exercise and attention and many prefer a good amount of space. They can also be quite expensive. These aren’t reasons to not get a dog just important considerations to ensure you give your dog the life it deserves.

#12 Other dog owners.

On top of that, if you’re a sedentary person, getting an active dog that loves being outdoors can be disastrous if you’re unwilling or unable to keep up with it. Also, make sure that your partner and family are on the same page as you. If you want a dog but they’re on the fence, things could get tense. Meanwhile, DogsTrust notes that you have to be willing to plan your time around your new pet. “You can’t jet off on any last-minute holidays or plan spur-of-the-moment day trips. If you do, you’ll need to bring them with you or arrange for them to be looked after.”

#13 Making the decision to put them down when they’ve been sick. We are putting our service dog down today.

#14 For the first few months you have to watch them almost constantly or else they’ll eat something they shouldn’t or s**t all over your house. Puppies are cute but extremely high maintenance.

#15 The lack of spontaneity is honestly the hardest part, forgetting what it’s like to just *leave* without calculating potty breaks or boarding costs. And yeah, the heartbreak of losing them is brutal, but even the smaller daily sacrifices add up over time. I love my dog to death, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss the freedom of pre-dog life sometimes. It’s like having a furry toddler that never grows up.

Because dogs love having a set routine, you have to be happy to provide it. And you have to be willing to make all of these sacrifices for years and years to come. "You need to be sure that you can commit to them long-term. As far as you're aware, do they fit in with your future plans? [...] Of course, we can never plan for the unexpected. But, by doing your best to ensure that it's highly likely you'll be able to commit to dog companionship long-term, you'll reduce the chances of having to rehome your dog in the future," DogsTrust states.

#16 I used to have dogs and I don't now.



Other than the obvious ones of having to clean up after them, take them for walks, etc. one thing that I absolutely don't miss is having to be home at a certain time to let them out for the bathroom.



If I want to stop by the grocery store and get some shopping done I have to go home first.



If I want to grab a drink with friends after work I have to go home first.



If I have a doctor's appointment after work I have to schedule it around making sure I can go home first.



And obviously it extends to vacation, you need to either take the dog with you, board it, or pay someone to watch them, which isn't really a hassle, it's just an added expense and travel is already so expensive.

#17 Blessing and a curse of watching them age. My boy is 18 and has dementia which is heartbreaking to watch. He’s eating well and no accidents in the house so as long as he’s there we are good with him.

#18 House and furniture always smell bad, always.



Pee, drool, general filth accumulate in fibers (carpets, couches, mattresses, etc)



Some dogs have anxiety and pee all over the floor, s**t all over the place, vomit when they get nervous, etc.



You can't travel easily; anytime you wanna go somewhere, you need to get someone to watch them, feed them, etc.



Edit: Not a dog owner; have dated dog owners in the past. Plz don't offer me tips, I don't have a dog.

Do you have any pets at home, dear Pandas? What would you say are the biggest upsides and downsides to owning a dog, cat, bird, or any other animal? How do you work around those drawbacks? Let us know what you think in the comments below! And if you feel like sharing, you can post a photo of your adorable animals at the bottom of this list, too.

#19 The barking is soo overstimulating.

#20 Well I'm allergic to them so not being able to breathe...

#21 Poop. More poop. Bags of poop.

#22 Loving them so much that you’re depressed already about the day they are going to pass away. Also, finding someone you trust enough to watch it if you can’t travel with them. If you don’t have friends or family that will watch them for free, it can be pricey.

#23 Dogs are over stimulating in a whole different level. You want some quiet? Loud thunderous barking. You just want to be left alone? Guess who’s lodged 30 inches up your a*s at all times. You want to enjoy a nice meal you spend hours cooking? Guess who’s doing everything in their power to get you to notice they want some too. Want to sleep in? That’s cancelled. It’s 100 degrees? Guess who has to s**t. It’s -12? Guess who has to s**t. Have a favorite pair of shoes? Not any more. Left a tv remote out? It’s gone. Head phones? Gone. Want to go out somewhere pet friendly? Nope, your dog doesn’t like other dogs, children, UPS, cars, you. Just went outside? Guess who’s squatting in the rug.



You have to have a lot of patience and hope your dog is receptive to training or cares to listen.

#24 I love all animals. I was a vegan for an extended period of time and currently limit my consumption of animal products within reason. I put bugs outside even.



Having a dog is, imo, the most overrated experience I can think of. Our absolutely perfect sweet boy just passed away a few months ago (RIP Dexter, he was nearly 13 and perfect in every way). And despite my love for him as a living thing that was kind, loyal, obedient, and supportive; having a dog is a huge pain in the a*s and the juice isn’t worth the squeeze imo.



* You are shackled to your home for anything that may last 10+ hours. Weekend trip? Boarding is $100+ a night with inconvenient pick-up / drop-off hours and requires reservations.

* Your carpets and furniture will stink like a dog (people argue against this, they are lying to themselves and/or have nose blindness).

* Want to sleep in? Sorry, you can’t.

* Want to go to bed early? Sorry, you can’t.

* Do you enjoy picking up warm soft dog s**t? I don’t.

* Do you like the smell of dog food? I don’t.

* $100 for a bath and a haircut every few weeks

* $60 for food once a month or so

* Absolute heartbreak when their short life comes to and end, and the pain of seeing a loved one struggle before that untimely demise

* Do you have 20+ hours a week to train a puppy? (We did thankfully, most don’t).

* If it’s not trained well, you’re in for a decade of hell that is aggression, destruction, and liability.

#25 They need you too much. This is why I prefer cats.

#26 Your house will never be as clean as it was before.

#27 They stare you down while dragging their diarrhea coated a*s across your carpet.

#28 At one point in my youth I worked morning shift so at 5.30 am I would be on my way to work.

There were a surprising large number of people walking their dogs at that hour. In the city so apartment complexes where I guess you don't want your dog to relive himself inside.



Here I was cursing my existence getting up at 5 am and people here were doing it willingly. I swore then I would only get a dog if I lived in a house.

#29 1. Having to plan around the dog… it’s like having a kid. You can’t just come and go as you please, there almost always has to be some kind of plan.



2. They die. I know that’s a brutal comment, but the truth is, for me, dealing with the death of a pet doesn’t outweigh the companionship.



3. The worry. I can’t tell you the number of sleepless nights I’ve had worrying about things like a weird behavior, not finishing food, inconsistent poop, etc. etc. etc. I will say, I’m a worrier by nature, so this is probably more of a me thing, but it’s the same reason I won’t have kids.



4. Not all dogs are like the ones you see in movies… just like people, some dogs are a******s. Yes, you can train dogs to a certain degree, but there is also some nature vs nurture that can’t be controlled. I had one dog that was as sweet and well behaved as you could find and another we called, “the tiny terrorist.”



It’s a complete personal choice, and I think you have to know yourself to know the true downsides. Everything I mentioned above might not impact some people… for me, they are dealbreakers, and I’ll stick to dog-sitting for people to get my fix.



EDIT: clarified #2 to say death is not something I want to deal with again.

#30 They're high maintenance. I have 2 cats, and can leave them over a weekend. They'll s**t in their box, nibble at the food I leave out, and when I get back, will mostly be intact, with some minor griping at me for leaving them for 2-3 days.



You couldn't do that with a dog. You're either bringing your dog along, getting a pet sitter, or kenneling.



You'll be walking them at least once or twice a day, while you're at it, and even day trips are problematic because of your dog.



I often say that I love other peoples' dogs. I do. I have zero desire for one of my own, but I'll love up on a puppers all day long.

#31 Our dog is very nervous and has difficulty adapting to new situations. We've watched videos, read books, tried out several dog trainers, but ultimately she just has a low tolerance for certain things. That means we're giving up the following for the next ~10 years:



- Leaving her alone for more than 4 hours or so

- traveling without her, which means we can only go by car

- living in a city



We used to go on big international trips about twice s year. And if we didn't have the dog, I'd want to go back to living in the city. But... Nope.



I think people really underestimate how easy it is to get a dog with some issue that ends up having a massive effect on your life. In some ways, even having children wouldn't have changed our lives as much as getting this dog has. It can be a much bigger deal than people think.

#32 Having a dog is having a newborn baby, for the dog’s entire lifespan. They can’t verbalize their needs and they are 100% dependent on you to survive: food, water, shelter, bathroom, and connection/bonding/stimulation. Babies (hopefully) grow to be independent adults that overtime (again, hopefully) require less and less supervision.



Puppies depend on you to survive, and when they turn into adult dogs, though they require less supervision if they have been appropriately trained, they are still 100% dependent on you. You MUST feed them daily, you MUST take them out for the bathroom, daily. You MUST take them to the vet when they get sick and then give them their medicine.



Not only that, they aren’t necessarily easy. Some dogs don’t like men. Some don’t like children. Some are allergic to grass. Some need antidepressants or doggy Xanax. Some are reactive and will get aggressive and you need to learn their triggers and work with them closely to improve their response (if you have a hard time going to therapy to work on yourself, then you won’t have an easy time deciphering and reducing your dogs triggers).



If you think starting from a puppy makes you immune to this, then having a dog isn’t for you.



Not only that, you actually need to learn about the breed you will buy or adopt. Each has their job and lifestyle that best suits them. Your lifestyle needs to match them, they don’t need to match yours. Please do not get a blue heeler or border collie if you are not currently a very active person. A dog won’t turn you into a 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving person. Your dog will become destructive and/or aggressive if their daily exercise needs aren’t being met.



Likewise, you wouldn’t want to get a dachshund if you want a dog to go on long walks and bike rides with, they’re just not made for it. You also don’t want a dachshund if you already have pet bunnies or ferrets!!



Also, don’t like when people snore at night? Don’t get a pug or a Boston terrier or bull dog.



Don’t like random silent but deadly farts that could evacuate a small town when you have company over? Don’t get any dog ever because they will all do this if the company you have over slips them scraps from the table or god forbid you buy the chicken and rice flavor dry food, not the salmon and vegetable one.



Don’t like dog fur on your clothes? Your dog breeds are highly limited and if they have hair, grooming is a sacred ritual and going to a groomer can be costly; but even costlier if you don’t in terms of the dogs health.

#33 For me it's the worry if I have to go on a work trip. I don't have any close friends and none of my family are "dog people" so I get anxiety thinking about what's gonna happen when I do have to take a trip. I don't wanna board them or leave them with any strangers.

#34 It's not a downside it's the facts of owning a dog. They have accidents in the house. They make a mess with their fur everywhere. They drool and leave water all over my house. BUT I wouldn't trade the unconditional love for anything in the world.

#35 Walking them at 3 AM when you live in a multi-story building with no elevator and it’s winter.

#36 Holidays vacation putting him in kennels breaks both our hearts.

#37 They're f*****g gross. They wipe their dirty a*s on everything because they dont wipe their butts. They track dirt and s**t all over your house. Imagine if your kids just never took their shoes off and ran around the house and furniture in their dirty shoes. That's a dog. Dogs are f*****g gross and I wont own one again, but i love other people's dogs since I dont have to clean up after them.



The other downside is they need constant attention. You're frequently having to take them out to use the bathroom and you need to go on walks regardless of the weather EVERY SINGLE DAY. They really f**k up your whole day, every day. Its like having a five year old again.