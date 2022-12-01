As far as introductions go, we think this one did its job, and now it is about time to check out the hardest words to spell we’ve rounded up in this article. Since a better half of them are hardly ever used anymore, we’ve supplied them with short explanations so you’ll know the proper instances to use these spelling bee words. Once you are done checking out the list, rank the submissions so the hardest words to spell find their way to the top!

Okay, with that story out of the way, we can go back to our list of the hardest spelling bee words. And boy, aren’t we glad that we didn’t have to spell these words in front of an audience when we were kids! In fact, we are even more glad that we don’t have to do it as adults. Although, when we were compiling this list, we took a mental note of some very cool words to be used in situations where we’d like to seem fancier-than-thou. In hopes, of course, that we won’t have to spell them afterward. But, if you find us using words like malfeasance or antediluvian, just know that it is almighty Grammarly that made sure we got them right.

Before we begin with the official introductions to our list of hard spelling bee words, let’s remember one viral video from a couple of (okay, okay, more like ten) years ago. You know, the one where a kid is asked to spell numnah (a thing you put under a horse’s saddle), and he’s all super confused and asks to repeat the word several times just to be sure it wasn’t what he thought he had heard. Disclaimer - he thought it was numbnut. Google it if you haven’t seen it - it’s absolutely brilliant.

#1 Mlechchha



Definition: people of foreign extraction in ancient India

#2 Woebegoneness



Definition: strongly affected with woe

#3 Eudaemonic



Definition: producing happiness; based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct

#4 Staphylococci



Definition: a genus of non-motile spherical eubacteria that occur singly, in pairs or tetrads and comprise a few parasites of skin and mucous membranes

#5 Chauffeur



Definition: a person hired to drive a private automobile or limousine

#6 Conscientious



Definition: careful, particular, taking great care

#7 Milquetoast



Definition: a timid, unassertive, or apologetic person

#8 Cymotrichous



Definition: having the hair wavy

#9 Feldenkrais



Definition: a method of exercise therapy that emphasizes connections between the brain and body

#10 Crystallographer



Definition: a science that deals with the forms and structures of crystals

#11 Pince-nez



Definition: eyeglasses clipped to the nose by a spring

#12 Xenarthra



Definition: a suborder or other division of Edentata comprising the American anteaters, armadillos, sloths, and usually the extinct ground sloths

#13 Crustaceology



Definition: a branch of zoology that deals with animals belonging to crustaceans like prawns, lobsters, crabs, shrimps, woodlice, etc.

#14 Odontalgia



Definition: toothache

#15 Paraphernalia



Definition: particular objects needed for a certain activity

#16 Autochthonous



Definition: indigenous, native, aboriginal—used especially of floras and faunas

#17 Surveillance



Definition: continuous observation of a person, place, or activity in order to gather information

#18 Idiosyncrasy



Definition: a tendency, habit or mannerism that is peculiar to an individual; a quirk

#19 Acquiesce



Definition: to accept as inevitable; to comply passively

#20 Malfeasance



Definition: conduct by a public official that violates the public trust or is against the law

#21 Foudroyant



Definition: sudden and overwhelming; stunning

#22 Pterodactyl



Definition: any of various extinct flying reptiles, having no feathers

#23 Stichomythia



Definition: dialogue, especially a dispute, delivered in alternating lines

#24 Chrematistic



Definition: of or relating to making money

#25 Succedaneum



Definition: one that comes next after or replaces another in an office, position or role

#26 Appoggiatura



Definition: an accessory embellishing note or tone preceding an essential melodic note or tone and usually written as a note of smaller size

#28 Interlocutory



Definition: given during the course of a legal action

#29 Spoliator



Definition: someone who plunders or robs

#30 Pococurante



Definition: uncaring, apathetic (as well as a person with those qualities)

#31 Stromuhr



Definition: a medical instrument that determines the amount of blood flowing through a vein or artery

#32 Guetapens



Definition: a trap or a snare

#33 Neutercane



Definition: a subtropical cyclone that is usually less than 100 miles in diameter and that draws energy from sources common to both the hurricane and the frontal cyclone

#34 Montessorian



Definition: of, following, or relating to a system for training young children emphasizing free physical activity, informal and individual instruction, early development of writing and reading, and extended sensory motor training

#35 Oryzivorous



Definition: feeding on rice

#36 Bologna



Definition: a large smoked sausage made of bacon, veal, pork suet, and other meats

#37 Playwright



Definition: a person who writes plays

#38 Minuscule



Definition: extremely small; tiny

#39 Vivisepulture



Definition: the practice of burying someone alive

#40 Sacrilegious



Definition: committing excessive irreverence towards a hallowed place, thing, or thing

#41 Psoriasis



Definition: a chronic skin-disease characterized by circumscribed red-patches covered with white scales

#42 Entrepreneur



Definition: a person who sets up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit

#43 Lightning



Definition: the occurrence of a natural electrical discharge of very short duration and high voltage between a cloud and the ground or within a cloud, accompanied by a bright flash and typically also thunder

#44 Handkerchief



Definition: a square of cotton or other finely woven material intended for wiping one's nose

#45 Resuscitate



Definition: revive (someone) from unconsciousness or apparent death

#46 Milieu



Definition: the physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment, setting

#47 Smaragdine



Definition: of or relating to emerald; yellowish green in color like an emerald

#48 Chiaroscurist



Definition: an artist who uses the arrangement or treatment of the light and dark parts in a pictorial work of art

#49 Insouciant



Definition: exhibiting or characterized by freedom from concern or care

#50 Questionnaire



Definition: a list of questions; survey

#51 Chrysanthemum



Definition: a widely cultivated plant with brightly-colored showy flower heads

#52 Onomatopoeia



Definition: the formation of a word by imitation of a sound of the noise or action described, such as hiss, honk, or meow

#53 Demitasse



Definition: small coffee cup

#54 Vengeance



Definition: punishment inflicted for a wrong done to oneself or another person; revenge

#55 Prospicience



Definition: the act of looking forward; foresight

#56 Antediluvian



Definition: 1. of or relating to the period before the Biblical flood

2. old-fashioned; antiquated

#57 Eudemonic



Definition: pertaining to conducive to happiness

#58 Logorrhea



Definition: excessive and often incoherent talkativeness

#59 Semaphore



Definition: a system of visual signaling (as between ships) in which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to different positions according to a code alphabet

#60 Esquamulose



Definition: not covered with or consisting of minute scales

#61 Xanthosis



Definition: a yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes

#62 Ursprache



Definition: a parent language; especially; one reconstructed from the evidence of later languages

#63 Laodicean



Definition: lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics

#64 Feuilleton



Definition: a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader; a feature section

#65 Shalloon



Definition: a type of twilled fabric

#66 Hydrophyte



Definition: an aquatic plant, one that grows only on or in water

#67 Lyceum



Definition: an institution or building that hosts lectures and other educational programs

#68 Gesellschaft



Meaning: social relationships based on duty or obligation, not camaraderie

#69 Plumbiferous



Definition: containing lead

#70 Kittiwake



Definition: a small gull that nests in colonies on sea cliffs, having a loud call that resembles its name

#71 Wednesday



Definition: the day of the week before Thursday and following Tuesday

#72 Fuchsia



Definition: a shrub with pendulous tubular flowers that are typically of two contrasting colors

#73 Accommodate



Definition: provide lodging or sufficient space for

#74 Audience



Definition: the assembled spectators or listeners at a public event such as a play, film, concert, or meeting

#75 Canoeing



Definition: the sport or activity of paddling a light, narrow boat

#76 Miraculous



Definition: very effective or surprising, or difficult to believe

#77 Opinionated



Definition: firmly or unduly adhering to one's own opinion or to preconceived notions

#78 Serrefine



Definition: small forceps used for clamping an artery

#79 Weltanschauung



Definition: a particular philosophy or view of life; the world view of an individual or group

#80 Necessary



Definition: needed to be done, achieved, or present; essential

#81 Narcissistic



Definition: having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance

#82 Embarrass



Definition: cause (someone) to feel awkward, self-conscious, or ashamed

#83 Charcuterie



Definition: cold cooked meats

#84 Phlegm



Definition: the thick viscous substance secreted by the mucous membranes of the respiratory passages, especially when produced in excessive quantities during a cold

#85 Paradigm



Definition: a typical example or pattern of something; a pattern or model

#86 Pneumonia



Definition: a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs

#87 Eczema



Definition: a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin

#88 Possession



Definition: the state of having, owning, or controlling something

#89 Albumen



Definition: the white of an egg

#90 Unconscious



Definition: not conscious; without awareness

#91 Precocious



Definition: unusually mature, especially in mental development

#92 Liaison



Definition: a person who maintains a connection between people or groups

#93 Irascible



Definition: irritable, quick-tempered

#94 Euonym



Definition: a name well suited to the person, place or thing named

#95 Scherenschnitte



Definition: the art of cutting paper into decorative designs

#97 Asceticism



Definition: the practice of avoiding indulgences and temptations, usually for religious reasons

#98 Macerate



Definition: to soften (usually food) by soaking in liquid

#99 Maculature



Definition: in art, a printing impression made to remove excess ink

#100 Elegiacal



Definition: sorrowful or lamenting

#101 Nunatak



Definition: a peak of rock above an icy or snowy surface

#102 Koinonia



Definition: an intimate religious experience or spiritual connection

#103 Parvenuism



Definition: parvenu nature or behavior

#104 Oyez



Definition: used by a court or public crier to gain attention before a proclamation

#105 Heiau



Definition: a pre-Christian Hawaiian temple or other place of worship (as a stone platform or an earthen terrace)

#106 Nauseous



Definition: affected with nausea; feeling inclined to vomit

#107 Dilate



Definition: make or become wider, larger, or more open

#108 Indict



Definition: formally accuse of or charge with a crime

#109 Elucubrate



Definition: to work out or express by studious effort

#110 Threshold



Definition: intensity that must be exceeded for a certain reaction, phenomenon, result, or condition to occur or be manifested

#111 Pursue



Definition: to follow or chase

#112 Rapport



Definition: a close and harmonious relationship in which the people or groups concerned understand each other's feelings or ideas and communicate well

#113 Discipline



Definition: the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience

#114 Punctuality



Definition: the fact or quality of being on time

#115 Inquisitive



Definition: having or showing an interest in learning things; curious

#116 Courtoisie



Definition: courtliness, the code of courtly love

#117 Orangutan



Definition: a large ape with brownish-red hair

#118 Occasion



Definition: a particular event, or the time at which it takes place

#119 Vacuum



Definition: a space entirely devoid of matter

#120 Accessory



Definition: a thing which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive

#121 Broccoli



Definition: a cultivated variety of cabbage bearing heads of green or purplish flower buds that are eaten as a vegetable

#122 Chihuahua



Definition: breed of very small roundheaded dogs that occur in short-coated and long-coated varieties

#123 Soubrette



Definition: a lady’s maid in comedies who acts the part of a coquettish maidservant or frivolous young woman

#124 Foulard



Definition: a lightweight plain-woven or twilled silk usually printed with a small neat evenly spaced pattern

#125 Cerise



Definition: a moderate red color

#126 Schappe



Definition: a yarn or fabric of spun silk

#127 Marocain



Definition: a type of fabric made from silk or wool

#128 Liquefy



Definition: make or become liquid

#129 Sherbet



Definition: a flavored sweet effervescent powder eaten alone or made into a drink

#130 Incredible



Definition: impossible to believe

#131 Guardian



Definition: a person who protects or defends something

#132 Transept



Definition: the short area that trans-versing the long-side of a church and giving the church the shape of a cross when viewed from above

#133 Epitome



Definition: the best example of something; a perfect representation

#134 Slough



Definition: 1. to shed something 2. a wet, swampy area