135 Hard Spelling Bee Words We Are Very Glad We Don’t Have To Spell Out Loud
Before we begin with the official introductions to our list of hard spelling bee words, let’s remember one viral video from a couple of (okay, okay, more like ten) years ago. You know, the one where a kid is asked to spell numnah (a thing you put under a horse’s saddle), and he’s all super confused and asks to repeat the word several times just to be sure it wasn’t what he thought he had heard. Disclaimer - he thought it was numbnut. Google it if you haven’t seen it - it’s absolutely brilliant.
Okay, with that story out of the way, we can go back to our list of the hardest spelling bee words. And boy, aren’t we glad that we didn’t have to spell these words in front of an audience when we were kids! In fact, we are even more glad that we don’t have to do it as adults. Although, when we were compiling this list, we took a mental note of some very cool words to be used in situations where we’d like to seem fancier-than-thou. In hopes, of course, that we won’t have to spell them afterward. But, if you find us using words like malfeasance or antediluvian, just know that it is almighty Grammarly that made sure we got them right.
As far as introductions go, we think this one did its job, and now it is about time to check out the hardest words to spell we’ve rounded up in this article. Since a better half of them are hardly ever used anymore, we’ve supplied them with short explanations so you’ll know the proper instances to use these spelling bee words. Once you are done checking out the list, rank the submissions so the hardest words to spell find their way to the top!
Mlechchha
Definition: people of foreign extraction in ancient India
Woebegoneness
Definition: strongly affected with woe
Eudaemonic
Definition: producing happiness; based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct
Staphylococci
Definition: a genus of non-motile spherical eubacteria that occur singly, in pairs or tetrads and comprise a few parasites of skin and mucous membranes
Chauffeur
Definition: a person hired to drive a private automobile or limousine
Conscientious
Definition: careful, particular, taking great care
Milquetoast
Definition: a timid, unassertive, or apologetic person
Cymotrichous
Definition: having the hair wavy
Feldenkrais
Definition: a method of exercise therapy that emphasizes connections between the brain and body
Crystallographer
Definition: a science that deals with the forms and structures of crystals
Pince-nez
Definition: eyeglasses clipped to the nose by a spring
Xenarthra
Definition: a suborder or other division of Edentata comprising the American anteaters, armadillos, sloths, and usually the extinct ground sloths
Odontalgia
Definition: toothache
Paraphernalia
Definition: particular objects needed for a certain activity
Autochthonous
Definition: indigenous, native, aboriginal—used especially of floras and faunas
Surveillance
Definition: continuous observation of a person, place, or activity in order to gather information
Idiosyncrasy
Definition: a tendency, habit or mannerism that is peculiar to an individual; a quirk
Acquiesce
Definition: to accept as inevitable; to comply passively
Malfeasance
Definition: conduct by a public official that violates the public trust or is against the law
Foudroyant
Definition: sudden and overwhelming; stunning
Pterodactyl
Definition: any of various extinct flying reptiles, having no feathers
Stichomythia
Definition: dialogue, especially a dispute, delivered in alternating lines
Chrematistic
Definition: of or relating to making money
Succedaneum
Definition: one that comes next after or replaces another in an office, position or role
Appoggiatura
Definition: an accessory embellishing note or tone preceding an essential melodic note or tone and usually written as a note of smaller size
Crustaceology
Definition: the study of crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp
Interlocutory
Definition: given during the course of a legal action
Spoliator
Definition: someone who plunders or robs
Pococurante
Definition: uncaring, apathetic (as well as a person with those qualities)
Stromuhr
Definition: a medical instrument that determines the amount of blood flowing through a vein or artery
Guetapens
Definition: a trap or a snare
Neutercane
Definition: a subtropical cyclone that is usually less than 100 miles in diameter and that draws energy from sources common to both the hurricane and the frontal cyclone
Montessorian
Definition: of, following, or relating to a system for training young children emphasizing free physical activity, informal and individual instruction, early development of writing and reading, and extended sensory motor training
Oryzivorous
Definition: feeding on rice
Bologna
Definition: a large smoked sausage made of bacon, veal, pork suet, and other meats
Playwright
Definition: a person who writes plays
Minuscule
Definition: extremely small; tiny
Vivisepulture
Definition: the practice of burying someone alive
Sacrilegious
Definition: committing excessive irreverence towards a hallowed place, thing, or thing
Psoriasis
Definition: a chronic skin-disease characterized by circumscribed red-patches covered with white scales
Entrepreneur
Definition: a person who sets up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit
Lightning
Definition: the occurrence of a natural electrical discharge of very short duration and high voltage between a cloud and the ground or within a cloud, accompanied by a bright flash and typically also thunder
Handkerchief
Definition: a square of cotton or other finely woven material intended for wiping one's nose
Resuscitate
Definition: revive (someone) from unconsciousness or apparent death
Milieu
Definition: the physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment, setting
Smaragdine
Definition: of or relating to emerald; yellowish green in color like an emerald
Chiaroscurist
Definition: an artist who uses the arrangement or treatment of the light and dark parts in a pictorial work of art
Insouciant
Definition: exhibiting or characterized by freedom from concern or care
Questionnaire
Definition: a list of questions; survey
Chrysanthemum
Definition: a widely cultivated plant with brightly-colored showy flower heads
Onomatopoeia
Definition: the formation of a word by imitation of a sound of the noise or action described, such as hiss, honk, or meow
Demitasse
Definition: small coffee cup
Vengeance
Definition: punishment inflicted for a wrong done to oneself or another person; revenge
Prospicience
Definition: the act of looking forward; foresight
Antediluvian
Definition: 1. of or relating to the period before the Biblical flood
2. old-fashioned; antiquated
Eudemonic
Definition: pertaining to conducive to happiness
Logorrhea
Definition: excessive and often incoherent talkativeness
Semaphore
Definition: a system of visual signaling (as between ships) in which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to different positions according to a code alphabet
Esquamulose
Definition: not covered with or consisting of minute scales
Xanthosis
Definition: a yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes
Ursprache
Definition: a parent language; especially; one reconstructed from the evidence of later languages
Laodicean
Definition: lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics
Feuilleton
Definition: a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader; a feature section
Shalloon
Definition: a type of twilled fabric
Hydrophyte
Definition: an aquatic plant, one that grows only on or in water
Lyceum
Definition: an institution or building that hosts lectures and other educational programs
Plumbiferous
Definition: containing lead
Kittiwake
Definition: a small gull that nests in colonies on sea cliffs, having a loud call that resembles its name
Wednesday
Definition: the day of the week before Thursday and following Tuesday
Fuchsia
Definition: a shrub with pendulous tubular flowers that are typically of two contrasting colors
Accommodate
Definition: provide lodging or sufficient space for
Audience
Definition: the assembled spectators or listeners at a public event such as a play, film, concert, or meeting
Canoeing
Definition: the sport or activity of paddling a light, narrow boat
Miraculous
Definition: very effective or surprising, or difficult to believe
Opinionated
Definition: firmly or unduly adhering to one's own opinion or to preconceived notions
Serrefine
Definition: small forceps used for clamping an artery
Weltanschauung
Definition: a particular philosophy or view of life; the world view of an individual or group
Necessary
Definition: needed to be done, achieved, or present; essential
Narcissistic
Definition: having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance
Embarrass
Definition: cause (someone) to feel awkward, self-conscious, or ashamed
Charcuterie
Definition: cold cooked meats
Phlegm
Definition: the thick viscous substance secreted by the mucous membranes of the respiratory passages, especially when produced in excessive quantities during a cold
Paradigm
Definition: a typical example or pattern of something; a pattern or model
Pneumonia
Definition: a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs
Eczema
Definition: a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin
Possession
Definition: the state of having, owning, or controlling something
Albumen
Definition: the white of an egg
Unconscious
Definition: not conscious; without awareness
Precocious
Definition: unusually mature, especially in mental development
Liaison
Definition: a person who maintains a connection between people or groups
Irascible
Definition: irritable, quick-tempered
Euonym
Definition: a name well suited to the person, place or thing named
Scherenschnitte
Definition: the art of cutting paper into decorative designs
Gesellschaft
Definition: a rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons
Asceticism
Definition: the practice of avoiding indulgences and temptations, usually for religious reasons
Macerate
Definition: to soften (usually food) by soaking in liquid
Maculature
Definition: in art, a printing impression made to remove excess ink
Elegiacal
Definition: sorrowful or lamenting
Nunatak
Definition: a peak of rock above an icy or snowy surface
Koinonia
Definition: an intimate religious experience or spiritual connection
Parvenuism
Definition: parvenu nature or behavior
Oyez
Definition: used by a court or public crier to gain attention before a proclamation
Heiau
Definition: a pre-Christian Hawaiian temple or other place of worship (as a stone platform or an earthen terrace)
Nauseous
Definition: affected with nausea; feeling inclined to vomit
Dilate
Definition: make or become wider, larger, or more open
Indict
Definition: formally accuse of or charge with a crime
Elucubrate
Definition: to work out or express by studious effort
Threshold
Definition: intensity that must be exceeded for a certain reaction, phenomenon, result, or condition to occur or be manifested
Pursue
Definition: to follow or chase
Rapport
Definition: a close and harmonious relationship in which the people or groups concerned understand each other's feelings or ideas and communicate well
Discipline
Definition: the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience
Punctuality
Definition: the fact or quality of being on time
Inquisitive
Definition: having or showing an interest in learning things; curious
Courtoisie
Definition: courtliness, the code of courtly love
Orangutan
Definition: a large ape with brownish-red hair
Occasion
Definition: a particular event, or the time at which it takes place
Vacuum
Definition: a space entirely devoid of matter
Accessory
Definition: a thing which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive
Broccoli
Definition: a cultivated variety of cabbage bearing heads of green or purplish flower buds that are eaten as a vegetable
Chihuahua
Definition: breed of very small roundheaded dogs that occur in short-coated and long-coated varieties
Soubrette
Definition: a lady’s maid in comedies who acts the part of a coquettish maidservant or frivolous young woman
Foulard
Definition: a lightweight plain-woven or twilled silk usually printed with a small neat evenly spaced pattern
Cerise
Definition: a moderate red color
Schappe
Definition: a yarn or fabric of spun silk
Marocain
Definition: a type of fabric made from silk or wool
Liquefy
Definition: make or become liquid
Sherbet
Definition: a flavored sweet effervescent powder eaten alone or made into a drink
Incredible
Definition: impossible to believe
Guardian
Definition: a person who protects or defends something
Transept
Definition: the short area that trans-versing the long-side of a church and giving the church the shape of a cross when viewed from above
Epitome
Definition: the best example of something; a perfect representation
Slough
Definition: 1. to shed something 2. a wet, swampy area
Gnaw
Definition: bite at or nibble something persistently
Ghoti Definition: a limbless cold-blooded vertebrate animal with gills and fins living wholly in water.