Before we begin with the official introductions to our list of hard spelling bee words, let’s remember one viral video from a couple of (okay, okay, more like ten) years ago. You know, the one where a kid is asked to spell numnah (a thing you put under a horse’s saddle), and he’s all super confused and asks to repeat the word several times just to be sure it wasn’t what he thought he had heard. Disclaimer - he thought it was numbnut. Google it if you haven’t seen it - it’s absolutely brilliant.

Okay, with that story out of the way, we can go back to our list of the hardest spelling bee words. And boy, aren’t we glad that we didn’t have to spell these words in front of an audience when we were kids! In fact, we are even more glad that we don’t have to do it as adults. Although, when we were compiling this list, we took a mental note of some very cool words to be used in situations where we’d like to seem fancier-than-thou. In hopes, of course, that we won’t have to spell them afterward. But, if you find us using words like malfeasance or antediluvian, just know that it is almighty Grammarly that made sure we got them right.

As far as introductions go, we think this one did its job, and now it is about time to check out the hardest words to spell we’ve rounded up in this article. Since a better half of them are hardly ever used anymore, we’ve supplied them with short explanations so you’ll know the proper instances to use these spelling bee words. Once you are done checking out the list, rank the submissions so the hardest words to spell find their way to the top!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mlechchha

Definition: people of foreign extraction in ancient India

Report

10points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In India? I've never heard of this.. I'm not that ancient, but I am Indian..

0
0points
reply
#2

Woebegoneness

Definition: strongly affected with woe

Report

9points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So basically, living..

0
0points
reply
#3

Eudaemonic

Definition: producing happiness; based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct

Report

8points
POST
#4

Staphylococci

Definition: a genus of non-motile spherical eubacteria that occur singly, in pairs or tetrads and comprise a few parasites of skin and mucous membranes

Report

8points
POST
#5

Chauffeur

Definition: a person hired to drive a private automobile or limousine

Report

8points
POST
#6

Conscientious

Definition: careful, particular, taking great care

Report

8points
POST
#7

Milquetoast

Definition: a timid, unassertive, or apologetic person

Report

8points
POST
#8

Cymotrichous

Definition: having the hair wavy

Report

8points
POST
#9

Feldenkrais

Definition: a method of exercise therapy that emphasizes connections between the brain and body

Report

8points
POST
#10

Crystallographer

Definition: a science that deals with the forms and structures of crystals

Report

8points
POST
#11

Pince-nez

Definition: eyeglasses clipped to the nose by a spring

Report

8points
POST
#12

Xenarthra

Definition: a suborder or other division of Edentata comprising the American anteaters, armadillos, sloths, and usually the extinct ground sloths

Report

8points
POST
#13

Crustaceology

Definition: a branch of zoology that deals with animals belonging to crustaceans like prawns, lobsters, crabs, shrimps, woodlice, etc.

Report

8points
POST
#14

Odontalgia

Definition: toothache

Report

8points
POST
#15

Paraphernalia

Definition: particular objects needed for a certain activity

Report

7points
POST
#16

Autochthonous

Definition: indigenous, native, aboriginal—used especially of floras and faunas

Report

6points
POST
#17

Surveillance

Definition: continuous observation of a person, place, or activity in order to gather information

Report

6points
POST
#18

Idiosyncrasy

Definition: a tendency, habit or mannerism that is peculiar to an individual; a quirk

Report

6points
POST
#19

Acquiesce

Definition: to accept as inevitable; to comply passively

Report

6points
POST
#20

Malfeasance

Definition: conduct by a public official that violates the public trust or is against the law

Report

6points
POST
#21

Foudroyant

Definition: sudden and overwhelming; stunning

Report

6points
POST
#22

Pterodactyl

Definition: any of various extinct flying reptiles, having no feathers

Report

6points
POST
#23

Stichomythia

Definition: dialogue, especially a dispute, delivered in alternating lines

Report

6points
POST
#24

Chrematistic

Definition: of or relating to making money

Report

6points
POST
#25

Succedaneum

Definition: one that comes next after or replaces another in an office, position or role

Report

6points
POST
#26

Appoggiatura

Definition: an accessory embellishing note or tone preceding an essential melodic note or tone and usually written as a note of smaller size

Report

6points
POST
#27

Crustaceology

Definition: the study of crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp

Report

6points
POST
#28

Interlocutory

Definition: given during the course of a legal action

Report

6points
POST
#29

Spoliator

Definition: someone who plunders or robs

Report

6points
POST
#30

Pococurante

Definition: uncaring, apathetic (as well as a person with those qualities)

Report

6points
POST
#31

Stromuhr

Definition: a medical instrument that determines the amount of blood flowing through a vein or artery

Report

6points
POST
#32

Guetapens

Definition: a trap or a snare

Report

6points
POST
#33

Neutercane

Definition: a subtropical cyclone that is usually less than 100 miles in diameter and that draws energy from sources common to both the hurricane and the frontal cyclone

Report

6points
POST
#34

Montessorian

Definition: of, following, or relating to a system for training young children emphasizing free physical activity, informal and individual instruction, early development of writing and reading, and extended sensory motor training

Report

6points
POST
#35

Oryzivorous

Definition: feeding on rice

Report

6points
POST
#36

Bologna

Definition: a large smoked sausage made of bacon, veal, pork suet, and other meats

Report

6points
POST
#37

Playwright

Definition: a person who writes plays

Report

6points
POST
#38

Minuscule

Definition: extremely small; tiny

Report

6points
POST
#39

Vivisepulture

Definition: the practice of burying someone alive

Report

6points
POST
#40

Sacrilegious

Definition: committing excessive irreverence towards a hallowed place, thing, or thing

Report

6points
POST
#41

Psoriasis

Definition: a chronic skin-disease characterized by circumscribed red-patches covered with white scales

Report

6points
POST
#42

Entrepreneur

Definition: a person who sets up a business or businesses, taking on financial risks in the hope of profit

Report

6points
POST
#43

Lightning

Definition: the occurrence of a natural electrical discharge of very short duration and high voltage between a cloud and the ground or within a cloud, accompanied by a bright flash and typically also thunder

Report

6points
POST
#44

Handkerchief

Definition: a square of cotton or other finely woven material intended for wiping one's nose

Report

6points
POST
#45

Resuscitate

Definition: revive (someone) from unconsciousness or apparent death

Report

6points
POST
#46

Milieu

Definition: the physical or social setting in which something occurs or develops; environment, setting

Report

5points
POST
#47

Smaragdine

Definition: of or relating to emerald; yellowish green in color like an emerald

Report

5points
POST
#48

Chiaroscurist

Definition: an artist who uses the arrangement or treatment of the light and dark parts in a pictorial work of art

Report

5points
POST
#49

Insouciant

Definition: exhibiting or characterized by freedom from concern or care

Report

5points
POST
#50

Questionnaire

Definition: a list of questions; survey

Report

5points
POST
#51

Chrysanthemum

Definition: a widely cultivated plant with brightly-colored showy flower heads

Report

5points
POST
#52

Onomatopoeia

Definition: the formation of a word by imitation of a sound of the noise or action described, such as hiss, honk, or meow

Report

5points
POST
#53

Demitasse

Definition: small coffee cup

Report

5points
POST
#54

Vengeance

Definition: punishment inflicted for a wrong done to oneself or another person; revenge

Report

5points
POST
#55

Prospicience

Definition: the act of looking forward; foresight

Report

5points
POST
#56

Antediluvian

Definition: 1. of or relating to the period before the Biblical flood
2. old-fashioned; antiquated

Report

5points
POST
#57

Eudemonic

Definition: pertaining to conducive to happiness

Report

5points
POST
#58

Logorrhea

Definition: excessive and often incoherent talkativeness

Report

5points
POST
#59

Semaphore

Definition: a system of visual signaling (as between ships) in which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to different positions according to a code alphabet

Report

5points
POST
#60

Esquamulose

Definition: not covered with or consisting of minute scales

Report

5points
POST
#61

Xanthosis

Definition: a yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes

Report

5points
POST
#62

Ursprache

Definition: a parent language; especially; one reconstructed from the evidence of later languages

Report

5points
POST
#63

Laodicean

Definition: lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics

Report

5points
POST
#64

Feuilleton

Definition: a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader; a feature section

Report

5points
POST
#65

Shalloon

Definition: a type of twilled fabric

Report

5points
POST
#66

Hydrophyte

Definition: an aquatic plant, one that grows only on or in water

Report

5points
POST
#67

Lyceum

Definition: an institution or building that hosts lectures and other educational programs

Report

5points
POST
#68

Gesellschaft

Meaning: social relationships based on duty or obligation, not camaraderie

Report

5points
POST
#69

Plumbiferous

Definition: containing lead

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Kittiwake

Definition: a small gull that nests in colonies on sea cliffs, having a loud call that resembles its name

Report

5points
POST
#71

Wednesday

Definition: the day of the week before Thursday and following Tuesday

Report

5points
POST
#72

Fuchsia

Definition: a shrub with pendulous tubular flowers that are typically of two contrasting colors

Report

5points
POST
#73

Accommodate

Definition: provide lodging or sufficient space for

Report

5points
POST
#74

Audience

Definition: the assembled spectators or listeners at a public event such as a play, film, concert, or meeting

Report

5points
POST
#75

Canoeing

Definition: the sport or activity of paddling a light, narrow boat

Report

5points
POST
#76

Miraculous

Definition: very effective or surprising, or difficult to believe

Report

5points
POST
#77

Opinionated

Definition: firmly or unduly adhering to one's own opinion or to preconceived notions

Report

5points
POST
#78

Serrefine

Definition: small forceps used for clamping an artery

Report

5points
POST
#79

Weltanschauung

Definition: a particular philosophy or view of life; the world view of an individual or group

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Necessary

Definition: needed to be done, achieved, or present; essential

Report

5points
POST
#81

Narcissistic

Definition: having or showing an excessive interest in or admiration of oneself and one's physical appearance

Report

5points
POST
#82

Embarrass

Definition: cause (someone) to feel awkward, self-conscious, or ashamed

Report

5points
POST
#83

Charcuterie

Definition: cold cooked meats

Report

5points
POST
#84

Phlegm

Definition: the thick viscous substance secreted by the mucous membranes of the respiratory passages, especially when produced in excessive quantities during a cold

Report

5points
POST
#85

Paradigm

Definition: a typical example or pattern of something; a pattern or model

Report

5points
POST
#86

Pneumonia

Definition: a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs

Report

5points
POST
#87

Eczema

Definition: a condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin

Report

5points
POST
#88

Possession

Definition: the state of having, owning, or controlling something

Report

5points
POST
#89

Albumen

Definition: the white of an egg

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Unconscious

Definition: not conscious; without awareness

Report

4points
POST
#91

Precocious

Definition: unusually mature, especially in mental development

Report

4points
POST
#92

Liaison

Definition: a person who maintains a connection between people or groups

Report

4points
POST
#93

Irascible

Definition: irritable, quick-tempered

Report

4points
POST
#94

Euonym

Definition: a name well suited to the person, place or thing named

Report

4points
POST
#95

Scherenschnitte

Definition: the art of cutting paper into decorative designs

Report

4points
POST
#96

Gesellschaft

Definition: a rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons

Report

4points
POST
#97

Asceticism

Definition: the practice of avoiding indulgences and temptations, usually for religious reasons

Report

4points
POST
#98

Macerate

Definition: to soften (usually food) by soaking in liquid

Report

4points
POST
#99

Maculature

Definition: in art, a printing impression made to remove excess ink

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

Elegiacal

Definition: sorrowful or lamenting

Report

4points
POST
#101

Nunatak

Definition: a peak of rock above an icy or snowy surface

Report

4points
POST
#102

Koinonia

Definition: an intimate religious experience or spiritual connection

Report

4points
POST
#103

Parvenuism

Definition: parvenu nature or behavior

Report

4points
POST
#104

Oyez

Definition: used by a court or public crier to gain attention before a proclamation

Report

4points
POST
#105

Heiau

Definition: a pre-Christian Hawaiian temple or other place of worship (as a stone platform or an earthen terrace)

Report

4points
POST
#106

Nauseous

Definition: affected with nausea; feeling inclined to vomit

Report

4points
POST
#107

Dilate

Definition: make or become wider, larger, or more open

Report

4points
POST
#108

Indict

Definition: formally accuse of or charge with a crime

Report

4points
POST
#109

Elucubrate

Definition: to work out or express by studious effort

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#110

Threshold

Definition: intensity that must be exceeded for a certain reaction, phenomenon, result, or condition to occur or be manifested

Report

4points
POST
#111

Pursue

Definition: to follow or chase

Report

4points
POST
#112

Rapport

Definition: a close and harmonious relationship in which the people or groups concerned understand each other's feelings or ideas and communicate well

Report

4points
POST
#113

Discipline

Definition: the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience

Report

4points
POST
#114

Punctuality

Definition: the fact or quality of being on time

Report

4points
POST
#115

Inquisitive

Definition: having or showing an interest in learning things; curious

Report

4points
POST
#116

Courtoisie

Definition: courtliness, the code of courtly love

Report

4points
POST
#117

Orangutan

Definition: a large ape with brownish-red hair

Report

4points
POST
#118

Occasion

Definition: a particular event, or the time at which it takes place

Report

4points
POST
#119

Vacuum

Definition: a space entirely devoid of matter

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#120

Accessory

Definition: a thing which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive

Report

4points
POST
#121

Broccoli

Definition: a cultivated variety of cabbage bearing heads of green or purplish flower buds that are eaten as a vegetable

Report

4points
POST
#122

Chihuahua

Definition: breed of very small roundheaded dogs that occur in short-coated and long-coated varieties

Report

4points
POST
#123

Soubrette

Definition: a lady’s maid in comedies who acts the part of a coquettish maidservant or frivolous young woman

Report

3points
POST
#124

Foulard

Definition: a lightweight plain-woven or twilled silk usually printed with a small neat evenly spaced pattern

Report

3points
POST
#125

Cerise

Definition: a moderate red color

Report

3points
POST
#126

Schappe

Definition: a yarn or fabric of spun silk

Report

3points
POST
#127

Marocain

Definition: a type of fabric made from silk or wool

Report

3points
POST
#128

Liquefy

Definition: make or become liquid

Report

3points
POST
#129

Sherbet

Definition: a flavored sweet effervescent powder eaten alone or made into a drink

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#130

Incredible

Definition: impossible to believe

Report

3points
POST
#131

Guardian

Definition: a person who protects or defends something

Report

3points
POST
#132

Transept

Definition: the short area that trans-versing the long-side of a church and giving the church the shape of a cross when viewed from above

Report

3points
POST
#133

Epitome

Definition: the best example of something; a perfect representation

Report

3points
POST
#134

Slough

Definition: 1. to shed something 2. a wet, swampy area

Report

3points
POST
#135

Gnaw

Definition: bite at or nibble something persistently

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!