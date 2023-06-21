We Set Up A Photo Booth To Celebrate National Dachshund Day, And Here’s The Result (19 Pics)
At Vetster, we're all about pets. So, to celebrate National Dachshund Day on June 21st, we're sharing adorable photos we took of Dachshunds visiting one of our awesome photobooths. Which one is your fave? Join in on the fun and celebrate with us!
At Vetster, we're here to make your pet's health a top priority. With our online veterinary appointments, you can easily choose a time that's convenient for you and video chat with a licensed vet from the comfort of your own home.
More info: link.vetster.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com | pinterest.ca
Just A Little Sausage
At Vetster, we see our pets as more than just pets. They're our closest pals, protectors, and furry family members. That's why we believe they deserve the best care possible.
Itzy Bitzy Teenie Weenie
Donut Go Past This Angel. Isn't He Scrumptious?
Dachshunds have a few specific needs that are unique to them, starting with their long floppy ears, which can be prone to ear infections. Our vets have helped thousands of Dachshunds like Benji, a 9-year-old Dachshund whose mom booked an appointment on Vetster because of an ear infection. Our vets can prescribe medication where available and make recommendations for the best ear cleaning solutions to help pups like Benji get the relief they need. Dachshunds can also be prone to back and joint issues because of their long bodies and short legs. Our vets have helped provide guidance to thousands of pet parents on proper diet to help manage their weight as well as suitable exercise to prevent joint problems from worsening in the future.
I Long For You
I’ve Got Friends In Low Places
Creating the right atmosphere starts first with ensuring that doggos feel comfortable on set. We make sure to give pet parents plenty of time to let their pups walk and sniff around. We use positive reinforcement like treats and toys to get their attention and reward them for their fabulous poses. Most importantly, we work with the best pet photographers we can find, who specialize in remaining calm and patient to create a relaxing atmosphere and ensure we get the best shot.
Dachshund Through The Snow
It's Been A Long Day
Every day is a photo op when pets are around! We’ve arranged all sorts of photo booths before – from our wild and wonderful jungle experience to pampering pups at our Vetster salon. There’s always something exciting happening at Vetster. Check out our social media channels for updates on future events.