Hi! My name is Nad! I'm a French creative girl living in Montreal. After 15 years living in Paris and working in the cartoon industry, I've decided to drop everything to live another life!

So here I am! Trying to restart my professional life by myself using my head to imagine and my hands to create! Welcome to a part of my creative world!

#1

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#2

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

maya P.K
maya P.K
Community Member
1 year ago

i rly like the colors on this one

4
4points
#3

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#4

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#5

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#6

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#7

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#8

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#9

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

Mystery
Mystery
Community Member
1 year ago

Lava dragon or skywing! Great job!

3
3points
#10

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#11

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#12

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

Scarlett
Scarlett
Community Member
1 year ago

Disregarding my trypophobia, that looks very cool

14
14points
#13

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

Mystery
Mystery
Community Member
1 year ago

I rlly like this one, looks like a leafwing from wof.

1
1point
#14

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

Mystery
Mystery
Community Member
1 year ago

Looks like a cloth dragon, cool!

3
3points
#15

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

Kat Sotiriou
Kat Sotiriou
Community Member
1 year ago

I need this in my life can you buy them?

5
5points
#16

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

#17

I Restarted From Scratch To Make Wand Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards

Raven Capwell
Raven Capwell
Community Member
1 year ago

Do they need to all have eyes? The designs are really cool, but it feels a tad strange that every single one of them is staring at you. Like, it feels fitting for say a Warlock, but horrendous for a regular good aligned wizard you know? It just seems so narrow in its application

1
1point
