I Make Pencils, Notebooks And Journals For Wizards (17 Pics)
Hi! My name is Nad! I'm a French creative girl living in Montreal. After 15 years living in Paris and working in the cartoon industry, I've decided to drop everything to live another life!
So here I am! Trying to restart my professional life by myself using my head to imagine and my hands to create! Welcome to a part of my creative world!
Do they need to all have eyes? The designs are really cool, but it feels a tad strange that every single one of them is staring at you. Like, it feels fitting for say a Warlock, but horrendous for a regular good aligned wizard you know? It just seems so narrow in its application
I think these are neat. Your use of color is amazing. Only thing to watch out for is people's trypophobia.
AhAh! Thank you so much Claire! Yes I did this one thinking about trypophobia, I was inspired by a friend! ^^
these are really cool especially the eyes on the books
THank you very much Simpsonsfan888! ;)
These are utterly gorgeous.
