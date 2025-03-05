ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 20 cm. A sweet and gentle little one.

More info: ballwool.com

RELATED:

    Handmade Doll

    Handmade Doll

    Handmade Doll

    Handmade Doll

    Handmade Doll

    Handmade Doll

    Handmade Doll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handmade Doll

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Handmade Doll

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!