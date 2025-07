ADVERTISEMENT

Hey, Pandas!

Karla and Fabricio here. We’re an embroidery artist duo based in Portugal, and we’re behind the Rebordação Handmade Embroidery project!

We’re just stopping by to share a series of embroidery pieces we created featuring cute and sassy animals.

Some of them are mixed-media pieces: hand embroidery + watercolor!

We hope they bring a smile to someone’s face.

Best wishes!

More info: Instagram | Etsy