25submissions
1week left
This Is A One-Of-A-Kind Collection Of Hand-Drawn Portraits Of My Father Featuring Decades Of Pop Icons From Many Genres And Cultures
The series is a profoundly personal project that resides on sentiments. What started as a deeply personal experience of painting, I turned to explore mass hysteria centered around Pop Culture in my paintings.
This ongoing series explores unique hand-drawn images of my Pop (Dad) as pop icons across various decades, genres, and cultures.
My Pop was never famous nor was he a sought-after man.
He was a simpleton living a simple life - an ordinary routine, an ordinary job on the Railways, and ordinary dreams that culminated in simple middle-class realities. He was not the president of any local club, nor did he win a lottery.
Despite living such an ordinary unpopular life, in a world thriving 24/7 on insta-popularity, my simple Pop was simply happy.
He married late. I too took my own sweet time to come along. This resulted in us being two generations apart.
Far from Pop's unpopular universe, I live in a world connected on Facebook, breathing on Instagram, fighting on Twitter, and binging on Quirky Memes and Pop-Culture.
Herein started my artistic experiment. The plan was simple – I began with a painting I made of Pop and then started repainting him into pop icons who dominate the mainstream alleys of social and digital media. An unpopular face was slowly assuming multiple popular identities. I was doing 'Pop'-culture my way.
Is this my quest to make my unpopular Pop popular? Is this a comment on pop culture? Or is it simply a practical joke I am pulling on my Dad? Frankly speaking, it is none of the above while being all of these.
And so with the ongoing journey, I continue to amuse myself by creating ‘Pop’ icon art, while he continues to simply enjoy, the simple amusements of his simpleton life.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
The Original Pop: Where It All Started
Tintin
Don Vito
Clockwork Orange
Taxi Driver
Tyrion (Game Of Thrones )
Harry Potter
Bored Ape
Mr. Spock
Frida
Warhol
Chaplin
Teletubbies
Beatles
Terminator
Walter White
Mario
Superman
Bowie
Einstein
Simpsons
Jack Sparrow
Spiderman
Sherlock Holmes
Hogan
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish