The series is a profoundly personal project that resides on sentiments. What started as a deeply personal experience of painting, I turned to explore mass hysteria centered around Pop Culture in my paintings.
This ongoing series explores unique hand-drawn images of my Pop (Dad) as pop icons across various decades, genres, and cultures.

My Pop was never famous nor was he a sought-after man.
He was a simpleton living a simple life - an ordinary routine, an ordinary job on the Railways, and ordinary dreams that culminated in simple middle-class realities. He was not the president of any local club, nor did he win a lottery.
Despite living such an ordinary unpopular life, in a world thriving 24/7 on insta-popularity, my simple Pop was simply happy.
He married late. I too took my own sweet time to come along. This resulted in us being two generations apart.

Far from Pop's unpopular universe, I live in a world connected on Facebook, breathing on Instagram, fighting on Twitter, and binging on Quirky Memes and Pop-Culture. 


Herein started my artistic experiment. The plan was simple – I began with a painting I made of Pop and then started repainting him into pop icons who dominate the mainstream alleys of social and digital media. An unpopular face was slowly assuming multiple popular identities. I was doing 'Pop'-culture my way.


Is this my quest to make my unpopular Pop popular? Is this a comment on pop culture? Or is it simply a practical joke I am pulling on my Dad? Frankly speaking, it is none of the above while being all of these.
And so with the ongoing journey, I continue to amuse myself by creating ‘Pop’ icon art, while he continues to simply enjoy, the simple amusements of his simpleton life.
 

#1

The Original Pop: Where It All Started

The Original Pop: Where It All Started

Udi Baba
#2

Tintin

Tintin

Udi Baba
#3

Don Vito

Don Vito

Udi Baba
#4

Clockwork Orange

Clockwork Orange

Udi Baba
#5

Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver

Udi Baba
#6

Tyrion (Game Of Thrones )

Tyrion (Game Of Thrones )

Udi Baba
#7

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Udi Baba
#8

Bored Ape

Bored Ape

Udi Baba
#9

Mr. Spock

Mr. Spock

Udi Baba
#10

Frida

Frida

Udi Baba
#11

Warhol

Warhol

Udi Baba
#12

Chaplin

Chaplin

Udi Baba
#13

Teletubbies

Teletubbies

Udi Baba
#14

Beatles

Beatles

Udi Baba
#15

Terminator

Terminator

Udi Baba
#16

Walter White

Walter White

Udi Baba
#17

Mario

Mario

Udi Baba
#18

Superman

Superman

Udi Baba
#19

Bowie

Bowie

Udi Baba
#20

Einstein

Einstein

Udi Baba
#21

Simpsons

Simpsons

Udi Baba
#22

Jack Sparrow

Jack Sparrow

Udi Baba
#23

Spiderman

Spiderman

Udi Baba
#24

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes

Udi Baba
#25

Hogan

Hogan

Udi Baba
