We've all had that colleague at some point in our careers who constantly gets under our skin. They come in many forms: the chronic credit stealer, the passive-aggressive small talker, or the one who somehow always forgets to clean the toilet after dropping a messy bomb in the office bathroom.

We try to stay professional, take the high road, maybe even kill them with kindness, but if they don't change, eventually we're just done. What happens then? Depends on our pettiness level.

However, in response to a person on X (formerly Twitter) asking for the most unhinged methods to shut down those energy vampires, workers put forward a lot of interesting ideas for when HR isn't looking.

#1

Screenshot of a text sharing a funny story about dealing with toxic coworkers using a computer prank.

    #2

    Comment explaining a strategy for dealing with toxic coworkers by disproving false stories with evidence.

    #3

    Comment describing how someone dealt with a toxic coworker by befriending and subtly encouraging him to leave the job.

    #4

    Comments sharing ways to deal with toxic coworkers through positive gossip and team response to negativity.

    #5

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting silent treatment as a way to deal with toxic coworkers by only discussing work topics.

    #6

    Comment suggesting to be overly friendly to others and ignore toxic coworkers as a way to deal with toxic coworkers.

    #7

    Comment from miss_fortunate_one describing cutting off a toxic coworker and no longer offering help due to their entitlement and laziness.

    #8

    Comment from Monica describing a toxic coworker tactic to deny vacation days by requesting the same days off first.

    #9

    Comment about dealing with toxic coworkers by using an extra wireless mouse to disrupt their computer tasks.

    #10

    Comment describing how someone deals with toxic coworkers by covering holidays and proving work efficiency to managers.

    #11

    Comment discussing ways to deal with toxic coworkers by staying positive and keeping the boss informed.

    #12

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a way people deal with toxic coworkers by addressing rude remarks directly.

    #13

    Comment suggesting to walk away before toxic coworkers finish talking to show they are wasting time.

    #14

    Comment about applying for jobs and using work email to deal with toxic coworkers, highlighting creative ways people handle toxic coworkers.

    #15

    Screenshot of a comment describing a tactic used to deal with toxic coworkers by holding a stare to cause panic.

    #16

    Comment describing a creative way people deal with toxic coworkers by replacing a boss’s office furniture with dollhouse items.

    #17

    Comment about dealing with toxic coworkers by avoiding personal topics and ignoring gossip at work.

    #18

    Comment suggesting the grey rock method as a way to deal with toxic coworkers by sharing minimal personal information.

    #19

    User comment about avoiding socializing in a toxic workplace as a way to deal with toxic coworkers effectively.

    #20

    Text message about ways to deal with toxic coworkers by staying polite, calm, and documenting interactions at work.

    #21

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a dramatic way people deal with toxic coworkers at work.

    #22

    Comment about learning to stay professional with toxic coworkers by using a customer service tone despite challenges.

    #23

    Tweet about dealing with toxic coworkers by using brownies with chocolate laxatives as a prank causing the team to leave early.

    #24

    Tweet showing a strategy for dealing with toxic coworkers by changing tone and facial expression to annoy a boss.

    #25

    Comment describing a creative way people deal with toxic coworkers by adjusting their desk setup daily to confuse them.

    #26

    Social media comment showing a creative way people deal with toxic coworkers by using eucalyptus scent daily.

    #27

    Comment about dealing with toxic coworkers by acting delusional, revealing their true nature and causing them to fail.

    #28

    Comment advising to keep conversations neutral and focus on work as a way to deal with toxic coworkers effectively.

    #29

    Reddit post describing personal strategies for dealing with toxic coworkers, including detachment and minimal interaction.

    #30

    Screenshot of a tweet describing dealing with toxic coworkers by patience and letting others see the true behavior over time.

    #31

    Tweet showing a story about dealing with toxic coworkers by making them complete their tasks fully.

    #32

    Social media comment comparing work to a stage and encouraging being the best actor, related to dealing with toxic coworkers.

    #33

    Screenshot of a social media post suggesting to ignore toxic coworkers as a way to deal with toxic coworkers.

    #34

    Comment from HappyLady about responding positively, illustrating one way people deal with toxic coworkers in online discussions.

    #35

    Reddit user sharing a blunt approach in online thread about ways people deal with toxic coworkers.

    #36

    User comment describing personal experience dealing with toxic coworkers and a bully boss in the workplace.

