36 Ways People Deal With Toxic Coworkers
We've all had that colleague at some point in our careers who constantly gets under our skin. They come in many forms: the chronic credit stealer, the passive-aggressive small talker, or the one who somehow always forgets to clean the toilet after dropping a messy bomb in the office bathroom.
We try to stay professional, take the high road, maybe even kill them with kindness, but if they don't change, eventually we're just done. What happens then? Depends on our pettiness level.
However, in response to a person on X (formerly Twitter) asking for the most unhinged methods to shut down those energy vampires, workers put forward a lot of interesting ideas for when HR isn't looking.
This post may include affiliate links.
Some of these strategies are basic self-defense against toxic people or ways of deflecting time wasters. A few are juvenile pranks (but they may keep certain colleagues from wasting one's time and energy). It's hard to justify using laxatives to sicken people, it's not as if poisoning colleagues is the only escape from a crappy workplace.
Some of these strategies are basic self-defense against toxic people or ways of deflecting time wasters. A few are juvenile pranks (but they may keep certain colleagues from wasting one's time and energy). It's hard to justify using laxatives to sicken people, it's not as if poisoning colleagues is the only escape from a crappy workplace.