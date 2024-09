ADVERTISEMENT

Creepy people are everywhere. They’re just masters of not making themselves known. Nobody wants to have a spooky encounter with someone deranged, but if they unfortunately make contact, then you know something bad’s about to happen.

This is the unsettling situation a man found himself in after simply going for a workout. A person he regularly saw at the gym turned out to be a creep who figured out where the man lived by secretly dropping an AirTag into his bag. The shell-shocked poster didn’t know what to do.

It’s always important to be vigilant of your surroundings and belongings because folks with bad intentions might be on the lookout for the right opportunity

The poster who works out at a gym daily said that he always keeps his gym bag in a locker and only removes it when he’s in the pool or taking a shower

One day after a workout, when he was home, a friend of a guy who he’d seen at the gym came around asking for some “stuff” that the gym guy accidentally left in the poster’s bag

The poster learned that the gym guy and his friend found his house because of an AirTag that was left in the bag

After getting to know about the tracker that was kept in his gym bag, the poster did not know what to do and asked netizens for advice

The author had been keeping his gym bag in a locker whenever he went to exercise. He’d only take it out while showering or swimming. After the incident with the creepy gym guy’s friend, the poster realized that the man might have placed the AirTag and other items in his bag while he was busy showering.

The kicker is that the poster hadn’t seen the stranger at the gym on the day the incident occurred. It almost seems like the guy and his friend had planned this between themselves and worked together to place the AirTag in the author’s bag so that they could find his location. What’s terrifying is that folks have a legitimate fear that AirTags could be used by stalkers in similar ways.

To understand more about the gym stranger’s creepy behavior, Bored Panda contacted Andrew T. Austin, a British therapist and the creator of Integral Eye Movement Therapy (IEMT). With over two decades of experience, he specializes in helping individuals overcome trauma, anxiety, and the psychological effects of stalking.

We asked Andrew what a stalker’s motivations could possibly be. He said that “the main thing about stalkers is that, like most people, they really don’t know their motivations. They are usually just acting emotively without conscious consideration as to why they are doing it.”

“Generally, I suspect that most are an inner mess and turmoil of negative emotions, and the activity of stalking calms them. They see the target as holding the key to their inner salvation. What will stand out about them is that their emotional range is restricted, but the emotions they feel are incredibly intense,” he added.

It seems like in this case, the gym stranger had planned to plant the AirTag in the poster’s bag as a way to find out where he lived. Some netizens suggested that it might be stalking for the purposes of surveillance so that he and his friend could later rob the house or maybe do something more devious.

Andrew also told us that “possibly, stalkers can be divided into two categories: those who want contact with the target and those who want to punish the target. For these people, love and hate have often gotten very messed up. Very few stalkers think of themselves as bad guys; most see themselves as victims.”

He also added that “in the AirTag scenario, this would be a worst-case scenario, and it shows that the stalker respects no boundaries and has thought through their actions in advance. The stalker clearly respects no social or personal boundaries of the target and wishes to intrude into the target’s personal space.”

The poster definitely felt spooked after learning how the gym guy’s buddy found his house, and he desperately wanted to teach the guy a lesson for disrespecting his privacy. We asked Andrew what could be done in a situation like this. He said: “I doubt there is much one can do to protect themselves against stalkers, and this is the troubling part.”

“More so, anyone can turn into a stalker. Most stalkers are already known to the target, they may share the same social scene/group and so on. Often, no one else will think of that person as being a stalker since they haven’t experienced this behavior directed towards them,” he explained.

It is an incredibly scary situation to find yourself in, and commenters did share words of advice with the poster. Some said that it was important to inform the police and gym management about the incident. They also said that it would be a good idea to document the contents of the bag and any further interactions with the stranger.

How would you have handled a creepy situation like this?

Folks were extremely suspicious of the gym guy’s intentions and urged the poster to report the incident to authorities