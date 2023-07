Hailed as one of the funniest comedians in American history, Groucho Marx quotes give a glimpse into the mind of this master. Living from 1890 till 1977, Groucho Marx came into this world, made us laugh, and left a legacy in the form of quotes and jokes. Some of these quotes by Groucho Marx can also act as life lessons. After all, comedy and life have much more in common than it seems.

Groucho Marx and his brothers are the masters of classic jokes that made people laugh in the 20th century. Groucho himself might be the master of the wittiest one-liners to have ever graced the screens. Of course, once famous Groucho Marx one-liners and quotes have somewhat deteriorated over the years. Yet the meaning behind the string of funny words is still as impactful as ever.

Good thought-provoking quotes are usually found in the funniest jokes in the world. And the master of many of them is the man himself. Call them jokes or thought-provoking sayings, but we have compiled the best quotes from Groucho Marx.