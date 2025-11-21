Grizzly Bear Attacks Class Of Kids, Who Are Left Desperately Fighting For Their Lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of an elementary school were left terrified for their lives after a grizzly bear ambushed and attacked them.

Several students suffered injuries, and one male teacher was also severely wounded after heroically trying to stop the animal from attacking his students.

Residents were asked to stay indoors as the “aggressive bear” was still on the loose.

Highlights A grizzly bear attacked a group of elementary school students and teachers on Thursday, November 20.

The group, living in Bella Coola, British Columbia, Canada, were out on a walk near Highway 20 when the attack took place.

One mother said her son was so close to the bear that he “even felt its fur.”

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Students of an elementary school ran for their lives as a grizzly bear charged towards them and attacked them

Image credits: Zdeněk Macháček/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Elementary school students and teachers in Bella Coola, British Columbia, Canada, were reportedly out on a walk near Highway 20 when the horrifying attack took place on Thursday, November 20.

A 10-year-old boy named Alvarez was among the Year 4-5 class that was out on the walk, according to his mother Veronica Schooner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bogey Yamamoto/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

Alvarez and the fellow students ran for their lives when the bear came charging at them.

He was so close to the animal that “he even felt its fur,” his mother told the Canadian Press.

“He was running for his life,” she added.

One mother said her son was so close to the bear that he “even felt its fur”

Image credits: Bing Maps

Veronica claimed one of the teachers in the group rushed to stop the bear and sustained injuries.

He “got the whole brunt of it” from the attack, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Grant Thos Wm Edwards

The mother said her son was “traumatized” after watching the bear injure his friends.

She recalled picking him up from school and finding him “in shock,” with his shoes all muddy from the incident.

“He said that bear ran so close to him, but it was going after somebody else,” the mother said.

A teacher in the group heroically tried to fight the bear off and sustained injuries

Image credits: Dean Pennala/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)

“Everybody was in shock at the school. A lot of people were crying, and I don’t know, I just wanted my son, and I grabbed him, and then I took him home,” the mother continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said they received a call about an “animal attack” on students at around 1:46 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday.

Two people were critically injured, and two others were seriously hurt, the BCEHS said.

They also claimed that around seven others received medical attention at the scene of the attack.

Image credits: Black Stallion Studios/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The Nuxalk Nation, the First Nation government based in Bella Coola, urged residents to stay indoors.

“It is understandable if you are feeling stressed and scared. Support is available at the Youth Centre. Please join us for food, comfort, and community. Please do not walk there – if you need a ride, contact Shanti Tallio-Milton or Cole Sankey,” read their statement to the community.

“Otherwise, if you are not at the hospital or youth centre, STAY INDOORS, do not go down any trails,” the message added. “If you need to go somewhere, please drive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents were urged to stay indoors as the “aggressive bear” was still on the loose

Image credits: Nuxalk Nation EOC Information

ADVERTISEMENT

Acwsalcta School, run by the Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola, said some of their school’s members were involved in the incident.

They said the school would remain shut on Friday, November 21, in light of the incident.

“It’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time. We are so grateful for our team and our students,” the school said.

Image credits: Acwsalcta School

Jayme Kennedy, the chair of the Central Coast Regional District, which includes the Bella Coola community, sent her “heartfelt support to the Nuxalk Nation.”

“We are all feeling devastation as we try to understand the magnitude of the attack and navigate what has happened,” she said.

Reports revealed that the number of grizzly bear attacks in Canada saw an uptick in the 2020–2025 period.

The number of attacks during this period rose to 11, which was more than double that of any previous full decade.

This figure is alarming because only half the decade has passed.

The number of grizzly bear attacks in Canada saw an uptick in the 2020–2025 period

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While roaming around in areas prone to bear attacks, it is recommended to carry a bear spray and keeping it readily accessible.

The most important thing to do when confronted by a bear is to stay calm and not run away.

If the bear is unaware of human presence, it is best to move away quietly without gaining its attention. But if the bear is aware of human presence, sudden movements could trigger an attack.

Talking to the bear could let the animal know that the creature is human and not prey.

When the opportunity to leave arises, calmly back away and leave.

“This was a group of elementary school students – which is absolutely horrific,” one commented online