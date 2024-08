ADVERTISEMENT

There’s almost nothing more exciting for older parents than finally becoming grandparents. After years of having an empty nest and nobody at home to spoil, having a baby in the family is a huge thrill. But when one mother decided to prioritize her infant grandson over the two dogs she had been watching for years, her daughter did not take the news well.

Below, you’ll find a story that this mom posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit to find out if she was in the wrong for choosing to watch her grandson instead of her grand-dogs. Keep reading to find all of the details, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

It’s extremely exciting for parents to finally become grandparents

Image credits: Image-Source / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But when this mom decided to start watching her grandson instead of her daughter’s dogs, she found herself getting the silent treatment

Image credits: Gerain0812 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: WhoToWatch01

Pet care costs less than child care, but it can still become expensive quickly

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Having a dog is obviously not the same amount of responsibility as having a human child. However, there are many aspects of having both that overlap. They can’t be left alone until they’ve reached a certain age (and even then, not for too long), and if you’re going to be away for a while, it’s important to hire someone to watch over them.

But it can be difficult to find someone that you trust to look after child or fur baby, as you want to make sure that whoever’s taking care of them loves them almost as much as you do. And of course, quality child (or pet) care can cost a fortune.

According to TrustedCare, the average cost for childcare in the United States is $400 to $1,500 every month. But it can be even more expensive for infants, starting at $650 per month. And if you’re looking at having a full-time nanny, that can set you back $4,300 every month.

There’s no doubt that having kids is more expensive than having pets, as the average child costs their parents between $16,227 and $18,262 every year while owning a dog costs between $1,000 to $5,225 annually. But it’s still not cheap to make sure that your precious pup is well cared for and looked after while you’re not around.

Pet sitters often charge about $100 per day

Image credits: Blue Bird / pexels (not the actual photo)

Paws At Home reports that professional pet sisters for dogs often charge between $23 to $28 for a mere 15-minute visit. And if you’d like them to stay for an hour, it’s probably going to cost closer to $45. For the entire day, you might have to pay $85 to $90, and if you want them to check-in with your pets four times a day, you could easily spend over $100 each day.

The responsibilities of a pet sitter are going to be similar to those of a babysitter watching a child. It’s important to ensure that the animal is safe and well cared for, has plenty of food and water, has playtime, has someone to clean up after them and has someone around to keep them company. And just like with your children, you’re not going to want just anyone watching your pets.

When it comes to choosing the right pet sitter for your beloved animals, Pet Harmony recommends first considering their experience, specifically with the type of pet that you have. If they’ve watched a hundred cats before but have never had to look after a puppy, they might not be the right fit for your 4-month old beagle.

It’s also wise to have them over for a supervised visit with your pet before you hand over the keys. Watch their behavior, and allow your pet the opportunity to get comfortable with them while you’re around.

It’s important to find a trusted pet sitter that makes you and your furry friend feel comfortable

Image credits: Charles Roth / pexels (not the actual photo)

As far as why it’s so important for your beloved pets to be looked after by a trusted sitter, the pet sitting platform Scout explains on their site that reliability is key when finding someone to watch our furry family members. You and your pet should both feel comfortable knowing that your sitter will always be there when you need them and provide the love and care that your pet needs.

Consistency also helps our pets trust their sitters, so it’s important for them to be with the same sitter over and over again to build a relationship with them. Just like kids, our pets crave consistency and structure. This can bring peace of mind to both owners and pets, as they always know what to expect when they’re not able to be together.

Dogs are highly intelligent and sensitive creatures, and they can quickly become stressed out in unfamiliar environments or around humans that they don’t know or trust. So it’s understandable that dog parents might not be thrilled about having to find new care, especially care that they suddenly have to pay for.

But is it fair for this grandmother to prioritize her daughter’s son over her other daughter’s dogs? We would love to hear your thoughts down below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another piece discussing family drama surrounding pets, we recommend checking out this one next!

Many readers assured the mother that she wasn’t wrong, but some still explained why her daughter might be so upset

