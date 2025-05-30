Babysitter Dyes Girls’ Hair Pink, Grandma Loses It Completely: “Oh Babies … Did She Hurt You?”

A good babysitter doesn’t just keep kids safe, they also know how to make sure they’re having fun.

So when this Redditor offered to dye the hair of the 3- and 5-year-old girls they were watching pink (with their parents’ full permission, using temporary, washable dye), it seemed like a harmless way to play dress-up.

But the kids’ grandma didn’t see it that way. The moment she saw their new look, she completely lost it, accusing the babysitter of crossing a line and calling both the police and CPS.

Scroll down to see how everything unfolded—and how the babysitter decided to respond.

RELATED:

The babysitter decided to give the girls they were looking after a makeover and dyed their hair pink

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

However, when their grandma saw it, she was furious and reported the babysitter to the police and CPS

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Okrasyuk (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ckstockphoto (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DouniaLag

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident, readers encouraged the babysitter to report the grandmother to the police in return

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bialasiewicz (Not the actual photo)

Ultimately, she decided to go with an official warning instead

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lucigerma (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DouniaLag

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers agreed it was the wisest way to handle the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT