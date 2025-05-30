Babysitter Dyes Girls’ Hair Pink, Grandma Loses It Completely: “Oh Babies … Did She Hurt You?”
A good babysitter doesn’t just keep kids safe, they also know how to make sure they’re having fun.
So when this Redditor offered to dye the hair of the 3- and 5-year-old girls they were watching pink (with their parents’ full permission, using temporary, washable dye), it seemed like a harmless way to play dress-up.
But the kids’ grandma didn’t see it that way. The moment she saw their new look, she completely lost it, accusing the babysitter of crossing a line and calling both the police and CPS.
Scroll down to see how everything unfolded—and how the babysitter decided to respond.
The babysitter decided to give the girls they were looking after a makeover and dyed their hair pink
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
However, when their grandma saw it, she was furious and reported the babysitter to the police and CPS
Image credits: Okrasyuk (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ckstockphoto (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DouniaLag
After the incident, readers encouraged the babysitter to report the grandmother to the police in return
Image credits: bialasiewicz (Not the actual photo)
Ultimately, she decided to go with an official warning instead
Image credits: lucigerma (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: DouniaLag
Readers agreed it was the wisest way to handle the situation
This is playing the long game, really. She didn't open a can of worms but did provide the can opener for grandkaren to open herself at a later date.
One would have thought that after this incident, the parents would have assured that Grandma and OP would never again be in the house at the same time.
This is 4 years old. Please try to find more up to date stuff.
Please explain exactly what about this story makes the date of it relevant.
