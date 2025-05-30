Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Babysitter Dyes Girls’ Hair Pink, Grandma Loses It Completely: “Oh Babies … Did She Hurt You?”
Babysitter with pink hair rollers styling young girlu2019s hair in pink tutu in a cozy, playful bedroom setting.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Babysitter Dyes Girls’ Hair Pink, Grandma Loses It Completely: “Oh Babies … Did She Hurt You?”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

5

A good babysitter doesn’t just keep kids safe, they also know how to make sure they’re having fun.

So when this Redditor offered to dye the hair of the 3- and 5-year-old girls they were watching pink (with their parents’ full permission, using temporary, washable dye), it seemed like a harmless way to play dress-up.

But the kids’ grandma didn’t see it that way. The moment she saw their new look, she completely lost it, accusing the babysitter of crossing a line and calling both the police and CPS.

Scroll down to see how everything unfolded—and how the babysitter decided to respond.

RELATED:

    The babysitter decided to give the girls they were looking after a makeover and dyed their hair pink

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    However, when their grandma saw it, she was furious and reported the babysitter to the police and CPS

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Okrasyuk (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ckstockphoto (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DouniaLag

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the incident, readers encouraged the babysitter to report the grandmother to the police in return

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bialasiewicz (Not the actual photo)

    Ultimately, she decided to go with an official warning instead

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lucigerma (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DouniaLag

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers agreed it was the wisest way to handle the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is playing the long game, really. She didn't open a can of worms but did provide the can opener for grandkaren to open herself at a later date.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One would have thought that after this incident, the parents would have assured that Grandma and OP would never again be in the house at the same time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is playing the long game, really. She didn't open a can of worms but did provide the can opener for grandkaren to open herself at a later date.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rabitaille avatar
    Paul Rabit
    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One would have thought that after this incident, the parents would have assured that Grandma and OP would never again be in the house at the same time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda