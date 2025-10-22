ADVERTISEMENT

Scouring the corners of Google Earth and Maps has become an interesting way for people to explore the planet, and sometimes they come across the most unexpected finds. From random snapshots of humans to aerial images of bizarre landscapes, these discoveries reveal just how strange and fascinating the world we live in is. Some of the sights are hilarious, others might leave you scratching your head, but all of them are bound to captivate you. We’ve compiled this list of 46 photos that prove Google Earth and Maps are full of odd and extraordinary surprises.

#1

My Dog Passed Away A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps, She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car

Dog running in an empty fenced field captured unexpectedly on Google Earth and Maps street view.

Briannagarciaa Report

    #2

    Google Earth For The Win

    Older man teaching children softball on a suburban lawn captured unexpectedly on Google Earth and Maps.

    Puzzled_ethics9175 Report

    #3

    Google Maps

    Elderly man appearing to garden outside a house, a heartfelt moment captured on Google Earth and Maps.

    TheGhost5322 Report

    #4

    Accidental Beatles In DC

    Four people crossing a street with rolling suitcases, captured from an unexpected angle on Google Maps view.

    Equivalent-Wait9647 Report

    #5

    Google May Find Escaping Prisoners, But They'll Still Blur Out Their Faces Because Google Isn't A Snitch

    Child in an orange outfit walking alone on a rural road, an unexpected moment captured on Google Earth and Maps.

    Sunarti Narti Report

    #6

    Just Spotted This On Google Maps

    Aerial view of a sad face shape formed by water and structures, an unexpected capture on Google Earth and Maps.

    Risc_Terilia Report

    #7

    Vietnamese Harry

    Person captured mid-air over river and fields, an unexpected moment seen through Google Earth and Maps imagery.

    kevin_exe Report

    #8

    I'm Glad Google Is Taking Cow Privacy Seriously

    Cow grazing near a canal along a walking path captured unexpectedly on Google Earth and Maps image.

    nomanskyprague1993 Report

    #9

    Somewhere In Alaska

    Small person with no arms standing on a bridge with a rifle leaning against the railing, an unexpected Google Earth and Maps capture.

    theUterusLicious Report

    #10

    A Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto

    Aerial view of a large health center captured on Google Earth revealing unexpected map details and surrounding parking areas.

    AndalusianGod Report

    #11

    Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Child in mid-fall captured unexpectedly by Google Earth and Maps near a blue bench and a parked car.

    streetviewfails Report

    Google Earth was downloaded over 100 million times in its first week after its much-anticipated launch in the early 2000s. It soon evolved into one of the world’s most popular discovery tools, allowing people to explore the planet from the comfort of their couches. Over the years, eagle-eyed users have spotted everything from puzzling shapes right down to hidden objects, all without having to leave home.

    #12

    Just A Random Street View That I Found, 7°55'16"S 112°08'40"E

    Motorcycle carrying large load tipping over on a dusty road captured by Google Earth and Maps unexpectedly.

    Michael Hugo Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you fall and you feel so embarrassed, and you tell yourself "It's okay, nobody probably saw it", and then it turns out that that embarrassing moment can be seen by the whole wide world for many, many years 😄

    #13

    The Amount Of Boats In This Port

    Aerial view captured on Google Maps showing an unexpected dense cluster of boats tightly packed in a harbor.

    Local_Gur9116 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like when you hold something magnetic near a pile of metal dust. If you'd cut the land area of the picture away, I never would have guessed I was looking at boats.

    #14

    Found This While Exploring Google Maps

    Satellite image from Google Maps showing a faint airplane captured unexpectedly over the ocean near Kiowa Exempt Site.

    BigfootOgYeti Report

    #15

    This Is What Happens When You Skip Leg Day And Avoid Walking At All Costs

    Person in business attire riding an electric scooter on street captured unexpectedly by Google Earth and Maps.

    ClassyRedneck Report

    #16

    Google Cat, Defender Of The Earth, Warning To Extra-Terrestrials

    Black and white cat captured on Google Earth appearing unusually large in a backyard next to a house and driveway.

    Bobo3076 Report

    #17

    A Useless Loop

    Map view of Useless Loop and Useless Loop Airport, an unexpected location captured on Google Earth and Maps.

    They hurt its feelings.

    nouxinf Report

    #18

    Helpful

    Google search for Bermuda Triangle location shown with blank map area, capturing unexpected Google Earth and Maps result.

    cheetahound Report

    #19

    On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea

    Google Earth satellite image showing an unusual location with labels like Need Food and Water Help and Ordinary River Amusement Park.

    Helena Selena Report

    #20

    The Farmer Tried….. Colon, Mi

    Aerial view of a field with the word USA carved into the land captured on Google Earth and Maps.

    Don Seekman Report

    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    United Empire of America. Coming soon if the Tangerine Toddler has his way.

    #21

    I Noticed On These On Google Earth

    Aerial view of abandoned airplanes and vehicles in a field captured by Google Earth and Maps unexpectedly.

    It’s clearly a group of Migs, next to a couple Russian helicopters, “hidden” under trees. These are at Phillips Army Airfield next to Aberdeen Proving Grounds. It looks like 3 mostly complete MiG-21s, and the middle fuselage sections of a 23 and 29. The helicopters look like a Mi-24 Hind and maybe an Mi-8. I wonder what the Army uses them for.

    brownsofagamer123 Report

    #22

    A Very Specific Speed Limit

    Unusual speed limit sign showing 34 percent captured on Google Earth and Maps revealing unexpected roadside sights.

    Embarrassed-Diet-115 Report

    #23

    Someone Near Me Has Created A Mini Australia With Their Dam That Is Large Enough To Appear On Google Maps

    Aerial and satellite views of a land enclosure resembling the shape of Australia on Google Earth and Maps.

    tiranamisu Report

    #24

    Uhhh (Saint-Aubin, France)

    Glitched terrain on Google Earth map showing distorted vertical elevation over rural landscape in Gers region.

    cesarainyt Report

    #25

    Donkeys Waiting For A Bus In Botswana

    Donkeys standing at a rural bus stop captured unexpectedly on Google Earth and Maps in a natural outdoor setting.

    transport_in_picture Report

    #26

    A Man Writing A Mystery Message In Cabo Verde Africa By The Beach

    Man writing long text in sand on beach captured by Google Earth and Maps showing unexpected street view discovery.

    Optimal_Ad7473 Report

    #27

    I Found A Portal, 36.108161,-109.350002

    Distorted rock formation in a desert landscape seen in Google Earth and Maps capturing unexpected natural patterns.

    John Buckman Report

    #28

    Someone Call The Poliolice

    Police SUV with a misspelled logo captured unexpectedly on Google Maps in the City of Medford street view.

    Rovvioli Report

    #29

    16 Years Ago, £1 For A Pizza And £8 For A Family Meal. Crazy Times

    Street view showing pizza and food prices on a window, an unexpected capture from Google Earth and Maps.

    MumsSpagBowl Report

    #30

    Open Can Tossing Google Car Driver

    Hand holding a can appearing from the road, a surprising capture on Google Earth and Maps.

    J_Crafty Report

    #31

    What Is This?

    Aerial view of an unusual circular structure in a forested area captured on Google Earth and Maps.

    Found a weird thing in northern manitoba and I want to know if anyone know what this is 56.4340432, -94.2222389.

    cwkaitlyn Report

    #32

    Mcdonalds Sign In Port Louis, Mauritius - Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

    Google Maps street view showing a crowded bus stop with an extended McDonald's sign, an unexpected capture from Google Earth.

    Outrageous_Land8828 Report

    #33

    Can Anyone ID These Planes I Saw On Google Earth In North Korea. They Kinda Look Like Biplanes?

    Aerial view of abandoned airplanes captured on Google Earth showing unexpected objects along an empty runway.

    Human-Reading-3623 Report

    People said goodbye to the old paper maps and street guides they had relied on for the longest time after Google Maps launched in 2005. What was first developed as a desktop app called Expedition soon became the map-making powerhouse we know today, offering not only directions, but also real-time traffic updates, street views, and satellite imagery.

    #34

    A Google Earth Pic Of A Wreck On A River In Iraq That Freaked Me Out A Bit

    Aerial view of a sunken shipwreck captured on Google Earth revealing an unexpected maritime scene.

    State16 Report

    #35

    Why Does Vostok Island In The Pacific Ocean Appear To Be Blacked Out?

    Aerial view of Vostok Island surrounded by ocean waves, an unexpected discovery from Google Earth and Maps.

    dwderidder Report

    #36

    What Is This Weird Jet On Cvn 77 In Google Maps. It Was At Naval Station Norfolk

    Aerial view from Google Earth showing a military jet on a ship deck, capturing something totally unexpected.

    Fleetwyre Report

    #37

    Post Malone Spotted On Google Streetview In Paris

    Two men sitting outside a café with drinks, captured unexpectedly in a Google Earth and Maps street view image.

    Due-Entertainment783 Report

    #38

    Found An Unintended 6 Wheel Car

    Red car with three rear wheels captured on a street, showing a totally unexpected vehicle on Google Earth and Maps.

    ReDucTor Report

    #39

    Why Are All Of China’s Highways Misaligned On Google Earth?

    Aerial view of a complex highway interchange surrounded by dense forest captured on Google Earth maps.

    SavenTale Report

    #40

    The 600 Lb. Gorilla In The Corner Of The Room

    Underwater terrain captured by Google Earth and Maps showing unexpected deep-sea formations and ridges.

    Take a look at the Malibu coastline. Now take a look on Google Maps / Google Earth to see what lurks underneath the waves on the ocean floor with no readily believable explanation. The attention, specifically to this location, is largely due to reports of a stadium-shaped "structure" about 2,000 feet underwater, widely known as Sycamore Knoll. Some refer to it as an anomaly while others believe is an alien base. It's believed to be between two-and-a-half and three-miles wide.

    Murphy-Brock Report

    #41

    Obviously, A Google Maps Glitch, But I Found This To Be Comical

    A gray pickup truck with two blurred occupants parked outside a building seen in Google Earth unexpected capture.

    LJandBMforever Report

    katherinegahs23 avatar
KG324
    KG324
    KG324
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is definitely a glitch (you can tell by the antenna and roof line) but they do make custom cars like this. I just saw one a couple of weeks ago. It's called a King Series 6-Door Truck.

    #42

    Found A Plane

    Satellite view of an airplane captured in motion with vapor trails, showcasing unexpected moments on Google Earth and Maps.

    IcyCaramel4307 Report

    #43

    The Serpentine Lake In Hyde Park, London. Sunk Boats Under The Water?

    Aerial view of Hyde Park boating area showing clusters of blue paddle boats docked near the shore on Google Maps.

    MumsSpagBowl Report

    #44

    The Location From The 2 Fast 2 Furious Scramble Scene

    Aerial view of rooftop text captured by Google Earth and Maps showing a hidden message at Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

    Matt Minnillo Report

    #45

    Was Browsing Google Earth And I Found This Gem

    Was Browsing Google Earth And I Found This Gem

    shavrano Report

    #46

    I Love Google Traveling... Behold A Dad Proudly Holding His Baby

    Man holding a baby on the beach appearing to float in the air captured in an unexpected Google Earth and Maps moment.

    Whats funny is that the baby is looking towards the Google photographer vs the moms phone who probably has tried a few times to have the baby look at her...this was wholesome and the baby is definitely a shenanigan child.

    Moronic-Ideas Report

    njp avatar
NJ P
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he's holding the baby away from him for the pux

