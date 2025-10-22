Scouring the corners of Google Earth and Maps has become an interesting way for people to explore the planet, and sometimes they come across the most unexpected finds. From random snapshots of humans to aerial images of bizarre landscapes, these discoveries reveal just how strange and fascinating the world we live in is. Some of the sights are hilarious, others might leave you scratching your head, but all of them are bound to captivate you. We’ve compiled this list of 46 photos that prove Google Earth and Maps are full of odd and extraordinary surprises.

#1 My Dog Passed Away A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps, She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Google Earth For The Win Share icon

#3 Google Maps Share icon

#4 Accidental Beatles In DC Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Google May Find Escaping Prisoners, But They'll Still Blur Out Their Faces Because Google Isn't A Snitch Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Just Spotted This On Google Maps Share icon

#7 Vietnamese Harry Share icon

#8 I'm Glad Google Is Taking Cow Privacy Seriously Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Somewhere In Alaska Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 A Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto Share icon

#11 Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Share icon

Google Earth was downloaded over 100 million times in its first week after its much-anticipated launch in the early 2000s. It soon evolved into one of the world’s most popular discovery tools, allowing people to explore the planet from the comfort of their couches. Over the years, eagle-eyed users have spotted everything from puzzling shapes right down to hidden objects, all without having to leave home. ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Just A Random Street View That I Found, 7°55'16"S 112°08'40"E Share icon

#13 The Amount Of Boats In This Port Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Found This While Exploring Google Maps Share icon

#15 This Is What Happens When You Skip Leg Day And Avoid Walking At All Costs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Google Cat, Defender Of The Earth, Warning To Extra-Terrestrials Share icon

#17 A Useless Loop Share icon They hurt its feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Helpful Share icon

#19 On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The Farmer Tried….. Colon, Mi Share icon

#21 I Noticed On These On Google Earth Share icon It’s clearly a group of Migs, next to a couple Russian helicopters, “hidden” under trees. These are at Phillips Army Airfield next to Aberdeen Proving Grounds. It looks like 3 mostly complete MiG-21s, and the middle fuselage sections of a 23 and 29. The helicopters look like a Mi-24 Hind and maybe an Mi-8. I wonder what the Army uses them for.



ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A Very Specific Speed Limit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Someone Near Me Has Created A Mini Australia With Their Dam That Is Large Enough To Appear On Google Maps Share icon

#24 Uhhh (Saint-Aubin, France) Share icon

#25 Donkeys Waiting For A Bus In Botswana Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 A Man Writing A Mystery Message In Cabo Verde Africa By The Beach Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I Found A Portal, 36.108161,-109.350002 Share icon

#28 Someone Call The Poliolice Share icon

#29 16 Years Ago, £1 For A Pizza And £8 For A Family Meal. Crazy Times Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Open Can Tossing Google Car Driver Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 What Is This? Share icon Found a weird thing in northern manitoba and I want to know if anyone know what this is 56.4340432, -94.2222389.



#32 Mcdonalds Sign In Port Louis, Mauritius - Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Share icon

#33 Can Anyone ID These Planes I Saw On Google Earth In North Korea. They Kinda Look Like Biplanes? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

People said goodbye to the old paper maps and street guides they had relied on for the longest time after Google Maps launched in 2005. What was first developed as a desktop app called Expedition soon became the map-making powerhouse we know today, offering not only directions, but also real-time traffic updates, street views, and satellite imagery. ADVERTISEMENT

#34 A Google Earth Pic Of A Wreck On A River In Iraq That Freaked Me Out A Bit Share icon

#35 Why Does Vostok Island In The Pacific Ocean Appear To Be Blacked Out? Share icon

#36 What Is This Weird Jet On Cvn 77 In Google Maps. It Was At Naval Station Norfolk Share icon

#37 Post Malone Spotted On Google Streetview In Paris Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Found An Unintended 6 Wheel Car Share icon

#39 Why Are All Of China’s Highways Misaligned On Google Earth? Share icon

#40 The 600 Lb. Gorilla In The Corner Of The Room Share icon Take a look at the Malibu coastline. Now take a look on Google Maps / Google Earth to see what lurks underneath the waves on the ocean floor with no readily believable explanation. The attention, specifically to this location, is largely due to reports of a stadium-shaped "structure" about 2,000 feet underwater, widely known as Sycamore Knoll. Some refer to it as an anomaly while others believe is an alien base. It's believed to be between two-and-a-half and three-miles wide.



ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Obviously, A Google Maps Glitch, But I Found This To Be Comical Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Found A Plane Share icon

#43 The Serpentine Lake In Hyde Park, London. Sunk Boats Under The Water? Share icon

#44 The Location From The 2 Fast 2 Furious Scramble Scene Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Was Browsing Google Earth And I Found This Gem Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT