46 Times Google Earth And Maps Captured Something Totally Unexpected
Scouring the corners of Google Earth and Maps has become an interesting way for people to explore the planet, and sometimes they come across the most unexpected finds. From random snapshots of humans to aerial images of bizarre landscapes, these discoveries reveal just how strange and fascinating the world we live in is. Some of the sights are hilarious, others might leave you scratching your head, but all of them are bound to captivate you. We’ve compiled this list of 46 photos that prove Google Earth and Maps are full of odd and extraordinary surprises.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Dog Passed Away A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps, She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car
Google Earth For The Win
Google Maps
Accidental Beatles In DC
Google May Find Escaping Prisoners, But They'll Still Blur Out Their Faces Because Google Isn't A Snitch
Just Spotted This On Google Maps
Vietnamese Harry
I'm Glad Google Is Taking Cow Privacy Seriously
Somewhere In Alaska
Someone didn't read the instructions before assembling.
A Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto
Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Google Earth was downloaded over 100 million times in its first week after its much-anticipated launch in the early 2000s. It soon evolved into one of the world’s most popular discovery tools, allowing people to explore the planet from the comfort of their couches. Over the years, eagle-eyed users have spotted everything from puzzling shapes right down to hidden objects, all without having to leave home.
Just A Random Street View That I Found, 7°55'16"S 112°08'40"E
The Amount Of Boats In This Port
Found This While Exploring Google Maps
This Is What Happens When You Skip Leg Day And Avoid Walking At All Costs
Google Cat, Defender Of The Earth, Warning To Extra-Terrestrials
A Useless Loop
They hurt its feelings.
Helpful
On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea
The Farmer Tried….. Colon, Mi
United Empire of America. Coming soon if the Tangerine Toddler has his way.
I Noticed On These On Google Earth
It’s clearly a group of Migs, next to a couple Russian helicopters, “hidden” under trees. These are at Phillips Army Airfield next to Aberdeen Proving Grounds. It looks like 3 mostly complete MiG-21s, and the middle fuselage sections of a 23 and 29. The helicopters look like a Mi-24 Hind and maybe an Mi-8. I wonder what the Army uses them for.
A Very Specific Speed Limit
Someone Near Me Has Created A Mini Australia With Their Dam That Is Large Enough To Appear On Google Maps
Donkeys Waiting For A Bus In Botswana
A Man Writing A Mystery Message In Cabo Verde Africa By The Beach
Someone Call The Poliolice
16 Years Ago, £1 For A Pizza And £8 For A Family Meal. Crazy Times
Open Can Tossing Google Car Driver
What Is This?
Found a weird thing in northern manitoba and I want to know if anyone know what this is 56.4340432, -94.2222389.
Mcdonalds Sign In Port Louis, Mauritius - Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Can Anyone ID These Planes I Saw On Google Earth In North Korea. They Kinda Look Like Biplanes?
People said goodbye to the old paper maps and street guides they had relied on for the longest time after Google Maps launched in 2005. What was first developed as a desktop app called Expedition soon became the map-making powerhouse we know today, offering not only directions, but also real-time traffic updates, street views, and satellite imagery.
A Google Earth Pic Of A Wreck On A River In Iraq That Freaked Me Out A Bit
Why Does Vostok Island In The Pacific Ocean Appear To Be Blacked Out?
What Is This Weird Jet On Cvn 77 In Google Maps. It Was At Naval Station Norfolk
Post Malone Spotted On Google Streetview In Paris
Found An Unintended 6 Wheel Car
Why Are All Of China’s Highways Misaligned On Google Earth?
The 600 Lb. Gorilla In The Corner Of The Room
Take a look at the Malibu coastline. Now take a look on Google Maps / Google Earth to see what lurks underneath the waves on the ocean floor with no readily believable explanation. The attention, specifically to this location, is largely due to reports of a stadium-shaped "structure" about 2,000 feet underwater, widely known as Sycamore Knoll. Some refer to it as an anomaly while others believe is an alien base. It's believed to be between two-and-a-half and three-miles wide.
Obviously, A Google Maps Glitch, But I Found This To Be Comical
Found A Plane
The Serpentine Lake In Hyde Park, London. Sunk Boats Under The Water?
The Location From The 2 Fast 2 Furious Scramble Scene
Was Browsing Google Earth And I Found This Gem
I Love Google Traveling... Behold A Dad Proudly Holding His Baby
Whats funny is that the baby is looking towards the Google photographer vs the moms phone who probably has tried a few times to have the baby look at her...this was wholesome and the baby is definitely a shenanigan child.