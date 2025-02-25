Greek Mythology Characters Come Alive In These “Goofy God Comics” (30 New Pics)
Goofy Gods Comics is a fun and simple take on ancient Greek mythology, bringing the gods into modern, everyday situations. The comics add a humorous twist to well-known characters, showing the gods in a more relatable and imperfect way.
Jerome, the creator, puts his own humor into every panel. Whether you’re into mythology or just enjoy a good laugh, these cartoons offer a lighthearted and entertaining spin on classic figures.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"It turns out that being a Greek god isn't as easy as mortals might think," says Jerome, the creator of Goofy Gods Comics.
The webcomic, originally created by Jerome and Stephane, first launched in 2019. The comic features gods from Greek mythology, portrayed with sillier and more likeable personalities than in traditional depictions. While it began as a series of jokes, it eventually developed into full storylines. Jerome is now the sole creator of Goofy Gods Comics, as Stephane stopped working on it to start his own comic.
"I read a lot of comics and mangas when I was a kid, I just spent hours copying the comics," Jerome shared when asked what got him into art. He explained that he gets inspiration from many things, like other artists, movies, comics, video games, life, and his family and friends.
Talking about the art style in Goofy Gods Comics, Jerome explained that he developed it specifically for the series. "I wanted something fun and not too complex so I could draw quickly," he said. "Although I kind of failed at that since each comic takes about 10 hours to make."
Goofy Gods Comics are meant to be uplifting, with the artist's main goal being for people to enjoy them. "I want people to simply get a laugh out of it."
The comics showcase recurring characters such as Zeus, the ruler of the gods and god of the sky and thunder, and Hades, the king of the underworld and god of the dead. Hades is often seen with his three-headed dog, Cerberus, affectionately nicknamed Cerbie in the comics. As a dog lover, Jerome, the artist, felt Cerbie was the perfect way to express his love for dogs. In fact, Jerome has shared that Cerbie is his favorite character in the series. Other characters he enjoys drawing include Charon, Pegasus, and Hydra.