Goofy Gods Comics is a fun and simple take on ancient Greek mythology, bringing the gods into modern, everyday situations. The comics add a humorous twist to well-known characters, showing the gods in a more relatable and imperfect way.

Jerome, the creator, puts his own humor into every panel. Whether you’re into mythology or just enjoy a good laugh, these cartoons offer a lighthearted and entertaining spin on classic figures.

