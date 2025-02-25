ADVERTISEMENT

Goofy Gods Comics is a fun and simple take on ancient Greek mythology, bringing the gods into modern, everyday situations. The comics add a humorous twist to well-known characters, showing the gods in a more relatable and imperfect way.

Jerome, the creator, puts his own humor into every panel. Whether you’re into mythology or just enjoy a good laugh, these cartoons offer a lighthearted and entertaining spin on classic figures.

#1

Comic strip of a skeleton rating Charon one star for no snacks, from "Goofy Gods Comics" series.

13points
"It turns out that being a Greek god isn't as easy as mortals might think," says Jerome, the creator of Goofy Gods Comics.

The webcomic, originally created by Jerome and Stephane, first launched in 2019. The comic features gods from Greek mythology, portrayed with sillier and more likeable personalities than in traditional depictions. While it began as a series of jokes, it eventually developed into full storylines. Jerome is now the sole creator of Goofy Gods Comics, as Stephane stopped working on it to start his own comic.
    #2

    Comic of goofy gods dealing with daily life: a three-headed dog faces storms, chainsaws, and grooming by a girl and hooded figure.

    11points
    #3

    A comic from "Goofy Gods Comics" shows a god reading about mythological creatures, with a video of Pegasus being popular.

    7points
    "I read a lot of comics and mangas when I was a kid, I just spent hours copying the comics," Jerome shared when asked what got him into art. He explained that he gets inspiration from many things, like other artists, movies, comics, video games, life, and his family and friends.

    #4

    A comic strip featuring Goofy Gods characters discussing an event with Nordic friends and drinking tradition.

    6points
    #5

    Comic strip from "Goofy Gods Comics" showing gods humorously arguing over passage without a coin.

    5points
    Talking about the art style in Goofy Gods Comics, Jerome explained that he developed it specifically for the series. "I wanted something fun and not too complex so I could draw quickly," he said. "Although I kind of failed at that since each comic takes about 10 hours to make."
    #6

    Goofy Gods Comics: Kids opening presents, one with a shield, Pandora reveals mythical creatures from a box.

    5points
    #7

    Comic strip of gods dealing with thunder and babysitting issues, featuring "Goofy Gods Comics."

    5points
    Goofy Gods Comics are meant to be uplifting, with the artist's main goal being for people to enjoy them. "I want people to simply get a laugh out of it."

    The comics showcase recurring characters such as Zeus, the ruler of the gods and god of the sky and thunder, and Hades, the king of the underworld and god of the dead. Hades is often seen with his three-headed dog, Cerberus, affectionately nicknamed Cerbie in the comics. As a dog lover, Jerome, the artist, felt Cerbie was the perfect way to express his love for dogs. In fact, Jerome has shared that Cerbie is his favorite character in the series. Other characters he enjoys drawing include Charon, Pegasus, and Hydra.
    #8

    Comic strip from "Goofy Gods Comics" showing a god helping an orca solve a problem with love and a narwhal.

    4points
    #9

    Comic strip featuring a character swiping on a dating app with "Goofy Gods Comics" humor. They find a match with a Medusa-like figure.

    4points
    #10

    Comic featuring a hooded figure discussing nicknames for Cerberus, from "Goofy Gods Comics."

    4points
    #11

    Comic strip from "Goofy Gods Comics" showing Poseidon and Hades dealing with humorous chaos involving fish.

    3points
    #12

    Comic from "Goofy Gods Comics" depicting gods discussing costumes for a Halloween party with humorous twist.

    3points
    #13

    Comic strip of Goofy Gods, depicting Zeus reviewing a man's Earthly activities and bonding over Super Mario gaming.

    3points
    #14

    Goofy Gods comic showing gods dealing with a reluctant Kraken gamer who doesn't want to go outside.

    3points
    #15

    Comic strip from Goofy Gods Comics showing miners turning into stone, encountering caution sign about Reverse Medusa.

    2points
    #16

    Funny scene from "Goofy Gods Comics" about gods explaining a six-month nap with humorous consequences.

    2points
    #17

    Comic strip from Goofy Gods Comics showing Zeus stopping a lamb sacrifice, suggesting a Patreon pledge instead.

    2points
    #18

    Comic depicting Goofy Gods with Hades overwhelmed by Cerberus guarding a checklist of tasks like eating and sleeping.

    1point
    #19

    Comic strip from "Goofy Gods Comics" showing gods dealing with a magic family tree mix-up.

    1point
    #20

    Comic scene from Goofy Gods featuring gods humorously dealing with a modern vegan offering.

    1point
    #21

    Comic showing gods dealing with everyday issues; Zeus confronts Hades for neglecting duties, leading to chaos. "Goofy Gods Comics."

    1point
    #22

    Comic from Goofy Gods about gods using plants to tackle everyday problem of zombies.

    1point
    #23

    Comic strip of a goofy god interacting with a purple hydra, preparing for holiday festivities.

    1point
    #24

    A "Goofy Gods Comics" scene showing Persephone and skeletons at a pumpkin carving contest, blending humor and mythology.

    1point
    #25

    Comic of Goofy Gods: Persephone shares her nightmare troubles over coffee with a friend, humorous twist with monsters.

    1point
    #26

    A goofy god uses a gaming setup for watching baby penguins on TV.

    1point
    #27

    Comic strip from Goofy Gods showcasing gods humorously dealing with everyday problems through casual conversation.

    0points
    #28

    Comic strip from Goofy Gods Comics showing a skeleton and a reaper bringing a plant to life for Persephone.

    0points
    #29

    Comic strip featuring Goofy Gods, with a three-headed dog misinterpreting its guardian duties humorously.

    0points
    #30

    Comic from "Goofy Gods Comics" showing gods dealing with a child's fear of a clown monster under the bed.

    0points
