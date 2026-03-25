“Horrendous Human Being”: Guy Finds Out His ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Is Actually Horrible

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You never know where life can take you. One day you’ve got everything figured out, and the next it’s pulled out from under your feet—often when you least expect it.

One man thought he had found the one. For three years, he enjoyed what seemed like the perfect relationship with his girlfriend. But it all turned upside down when she suddenly admitted she was never really happy with him. The relationship fell apart, and when they separated, she took his cat and disappeared.

Heartbroken and devastated, he turned to Reddit to share what happened. Read his story below.

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The man thought he had a perfect relationship with his girlfriend

Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)

But one day, everything turned upside down when she admitted a brutal truth

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Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Thunderbytes

Sometimes a breakup feels unexpected, but that does not always mean it came out of nowhere

There’s probably no good way to end a relationship. All breakups hurt, whether they’re messy and dramatic or calm and amicable. But there’s a difference between sensing your love life is fading and being blindsided by a sudden ending.

For the man in this story, everything came crashing down when his girlfriend admitted she was never happy with him. She’d been secretly spending time with a coworker and went on to date him after taking the cat and disappearing. He never saw it coming, and the pain was crushing.

In fact, a Cornell University study found that this kind of breakup, when you are dumped for someone else, is often the most painful. Researchers call it “comparative rejection.” It tends to hurt more because it can leave someone feeling replaced and unimportant.

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But how can that happen when a relationship seems so happy? How does someone walk away so suddenly? Are some people simply good at hiding how they really feel, or is there usually more going on beneath the surface?

Experts say that even when a breakup feels like it comes out of nowhere, there’s usually a reason. It just may not be obvious at the time.

Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., explains that one possibility is the relationship was already deteriorating long before the breaking point, but the warning signs were missed. There could be months or even years of unnoticed problems. Sometimes one person does something hurtful that drives the other away without realizing the damage.

Other times, the other person never established a real emotional bond and only seemed like they did. They say all the right things, and everything appears fine from the outside. But while one person is clueless, the other has been quietly planning their exit the entire time. The suddenness is only experienced by one side.

Board-certified life coach Joan Jerkovich offers another explanation: you might not have known the real person you were dating. “It typically takes about six months for a person to let their guard down and take the mask of social charm off—only then will you see the real person hidden beneath it,” she says.

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Once that happens, people start seeing parts of their partner that were less visible in the beginning. That is often when they realize whether this is someone they can truly see a future with or whether the relationship no longer feels right.

And if you think your relationship was truly perfect, like the man in this story seemed to believe, Jerkovich points out that some people idealize relationships that are just okay on paper.

Everyone has flaws, and no one is truly perfect. Maybe for him, it felt especially meaningful because they were high school sweethearts and this was his first experience like this.

There is also the chance that the other person is hiding something they do not want to share. Maybe it is financial troubles, family problems, or another relationship that has been going on for a while. In these cases, one person is essentially living two separate lives while their partner remains completely unaware.

Of course, in this story, we are only hearing the man’s side, so we only know his perspective and how the situation felt to him.

While many readers sympathized with what he went through, others wondered whether there was more happening behind the scenes that might explain why the breakup happened the way it did and why it may not have been as sudden as it seemed.

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What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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The man shared more details and answered plenty of questions in the comments

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Readers felt sorry for him and said he had dodged a bullet

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He later returned with an update, saying he had filed a lawsuit to get the cat back

Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Thunderbytes

In the end, he was successful and even shared a photo of the pet with readers: “Jango. My beloved returned cat :)”

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Many were glad the man was ultimately able to have his happy ending

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Some, however, felt there was more to the story than he had let on

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