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“Horrendous Human Being”: Guy Finds Out His ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Is Actually Horrible
Young couple arguing outside a home with intense expressions, representing conflict in a girlfriend cheats and steals cat situation.
Couples, Relationships

“Horrendous Human Being”: Guy Finds Out His ‘Perfect’ Girlfriend Is Actually Horrible

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You never know where life can take you. One day you’ve got everything figured out, and the next it’s pulled out from under your feet—often when you least expect it.

One man thought he had found the one. For three years, he enjoyed what seemed like the perfect relationship with his girlfriend. But it all turned upside down when she suddenly admitted she was never really happy with him. The relationship fell apart, and when they separated, she took his cat and disappeared.

Heartbroken and devastated, he turned to Reddit to share what happened. Read his story below.

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    The man thought he had a perfect relationship with his girlfriend

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    But one day, everything turned upside down when she admitted a brutal truth

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    Sometimes a breakup feels unexpected, but that does not always mean it came out of nowhere

    There’s probably no good way to end a relationship. All breakups hurt, whether they’re messy and dramatic or calm and amicable. But there’s a difference between sensing your love life is fading and being blindsided by a sudden ending.

    For the man in this story, everything came crashing down when his girlfriend admitted she was never happy with him. She’d been secretly spending time with a coworker and went on to date him after taking the cat and disappearing. He never saw it coming, and the pain was crushing.

    In fact, a Cornell University study found that this kind of breakup, when you are dumped for someone else, is often the most painful. Researchers call it “comparative rejection.” It tends to hurt more because it can leave someone feeling replaced and unimportant.

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    But how can that happen when a relationship seems so happy? How does someone walk away so suddenly? Are some people simply good at hiding how they really feel, or is there usually more going on beneath the surface?

    Experts say that even when a breakup feels like it comes out of nowhere, there’s usually a reason. It just may not be obvious at the time.

    Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, M.D., M.B.A., explains that one possibility is the relationship was already deteriorating long before the breaking point, but the warning signs were missed. There could be months or even years of unnoticed problems. Sometimes one person does something hurtful that drives the other away without realizing the damage.

    Other times, the other person never established a real emotional bond and only seemed like they did. They say all the right things, and everything appears fine from the outside. But while one person is clueless, the other has been quietly planning their exit the entire time. The suddenness is only experienced by one side.

    Board-certified life coach Joan Jerkovich offers another explanation: you might not have known the real person you were dating. “It typically takes about six months for a person to let their guard down and take the mask of social charm off—only then will you see the real person hidden beneath it,” she says.

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    Once that happens, people start seeing parts of their partner that were less visible in the beginning. That is often when they realize whether this is someone they can truly see a future with or whether the relationship no longer feels right.

    And if you think your relationship was truly perfect, like the man in this story seemed to believe, Jerkovich points out that some people idealize relationships that are just okay on paper.

    Everyone has flaws, and no one is truly perfect. Maybe for him, it felt especially meaningful because they were high school sweethearts and this was his first experience like this.

    There is also the chance that the other person is hiding something they do not want to share. Maybe it is financial troubles, family problems, or another relationship that has been going on for a while. In these cases, one person is essentially living two separate lives while their partner remains completely unaware.

    Of course, in this story, we are only hearing the man’s side, so we only know his perspective and how the situation felt to him.

    While many readers sympathized with what he went through, others wondered whether there was more happening behind the scenes that might explain why the breakup happened the way it did and why it may not have been as sudden as it seemed.

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    What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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    The man shared more details and answered plenty of questions in the comments

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    Readers felt sorry for him and said he had dodged a bullet

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    He later returned with an update, saying he had filed a lawsuit to get the cat back

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    In the end, he was successful and even shared a photo of the pet with readers: “Jango. My beloved returned cat :)”

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    Many were glad the man was ultimately able to have his happy ending

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    Some, however, felt there was more to the story than he had let on

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with one of the commenters above; the OP does sound creepy & weird.

    7
    7points
    reply
    cecilia-kilian avatar
    cecilia kilian
    cecilia kilian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If his gut feeling that something was wrong/off, was he really wrong to worry about the non-communication during her after work hang outs? I am glad he got his cat back!

    3
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    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both immature people. And just split the cats 1 each. Isn't fair, or in cats best interests. Not if they're bonded. Both out for themselves.

    2
    2points
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    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with one of the commenters above; the OP does sound creepy & weird.

    7
    7points
    reply
    cecilia-kilian avatar
    cecilia kilian
    cecilia kilian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If his gut feeling that something was wrong/off, was he really wrong to worry about the non-communication during her after work hang outs? I am glad he got his cat back!

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both immature people. And just split the cats 1 each. Isn't fair, or in cats best interests. Not if they're bonded. Both out for themselves.

    2
    2points
    reply
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