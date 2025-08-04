ADVERTISEMENT

When a person enters a relationship, a lot of things can change, sometimes without even realizing it. Some changes happen naturally, while others come from your partner gently (or not so gently) pointing out what they’d really love to see go. Maybe it’s your habit of picking your nose in public, or the questionable socks you insist on wearing with sandals—either way, partners have a special talent for tidying up our quirks.

But today, we’re not talking about nose picking or bad socks. We’re talking about something way more fun: the Girlfriend Effect. If you’ve spent any time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve probably seen it: couples proudly showing off the dramatic “before and after” transformations that happen when a guy gets a girlfriend with a good sense of style (and the determination to share it).

From baggy jeans and ratty T-shirts to crisp shirts, stylish sneakers, and a haircut that actually suits him: the glow-up is real. And these “before he met me vs. now” pics definitely don’t disappoint. It’s proof that love really can change a man, one shopping trip at a time. Keep scrolling and see how a little love (and maybe a few strong opinions) can turn a style disaster into a fashion king!