When a person enters a relationship, a lot of things can change, sometimes without even realizing it. Some changes happen naturally, while others come from your partner gently (or not so gently) pointing out what they’d really love to see go. Maybe it’s your habit of picking your nose in public, or the questionable socks you insist on wearing with sandals—either way, partners have a special talent for tidying up our quirks.
But today, we’re not talking about nose picking or bad socks. We’re talking about something way more fun: the Girlfriend Effect. If you’ve spent any time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve probably seen it: couples proudly showing off the dramatic “before and after” transformations that happen when a guy gets a girlfriend with a good sense of style (and the determination to share it).
From baggy jeans and ratty T-shirts to crisp shirts, stylish sneakers, and a haircut that actually suits him: the glow-up is real. And these “before he met me vs. now” pics definitely don’t disappoint. It’s proof that love really can change a man, one shopping trip at a time. Keep scrolling and see how a little love (and maybe a few strong opinions) can turn a style disaster into a fashion king!
Many of us love dressing up; it’s one of the simplest ways to express who we are. If you’ve ever wondered just how big women’s fashion really is, here’s a mind-blowing fact: In 2025, the global revenue in the Women’s Apparel market is projected to hit a staggering US$963.39 billion. To put that in perspective, the Men’s Apparel market worldwide is expected to reach about US$590.51 billion—still huge, but there’s no denying who rules the fashion racks.
It’s safe to say women take their clothes and accessories very seriously, and the numbers back it up. From everyday outfits to special occasion wear, there’s a genuine excitement around finding the right look. It’s not just about trends; it’s about identity, mood, and the joy of putting an outfit together. No wonder shopping malls and online carts thrive on this love for style.
To learn more about what really goes on behind the scenes in fashion styling, we spoke with Kayal, a talented fashion stylist from Mumbai who’s worked her magic on several Bollywood celebrities. She told us, “Dressing a male celebrity can sometimes be even more fun than styling a female celebrity.” That might surprise you, considering how vast women’s fashion is.
Kayal explains, “We have so many options when it comes to women. Endless types of tops alone, from drop shoulders to corset fits and everything in between. Dressing a woman can be quite an adventure, but that variety can also be overwhelming when you’re trying to nail the perfect look for the occasion.”
She laughs and adds, “Don’t even get me started on accessories—the choices are endless! Bags, earrings, belts, scarves, hats, there’s always something to match, layer, or mix up. That’s what makes women’s styling so creative but also challenging—the possibilities are literally endless.”
When it comes to styling men, Kayal says the base can be surprisingly simple. “You can always play it safe with timeless classics: a crisp white shirt, well-fitted blue jeans, a good blazer. These staples never fail, and men look great in them. But that’s just the starting point if you want to make them stand out.”
She shares that styling men can also be about pushing subtle boundaries. “If you want to give them a more nuanced look, you experiment, maybe add edgy prints, layer interesting jackets, or style unexpected textures together. Little tweaks can completely elevate a simple outfit.”
She’s thrilled that these days, men have way more to choose from than just the usual suits and jeans. “Thankfully, there’s so much more variety now. Chinos and trousers come in all sorts of colors, cuts, and fabrics. We’re seeing more men willing to play with bold shades, patterns, and even statement pieces.”
It’s not just the stylists doing the work; Kayal points out that men themselves are getting more invested. “Men are also equally willing to put in the effort to look good now. They care about the fit, the brand, the vibe; they ask questions, try new things. It’s refreshing to see!”
Accessories have stepped up too, she says. “Earlier, you’d barely see men experimenting beyond maybe a watch or cufflinks. But now there are rings, bracelets, layered necklaces, statement shoes, hats—the options keep expanding and men are loving it.”
And of course, no look is complete without the right hairstyle. “Hair styling is important too,” she says. “A fresh cut, good grooming, maybe a bold color—it can tie the whole look together. Men today care a lot more about hair than they used to, which makes our job more fun!”
At the end of the day, Kayal reminds us that style is personal. “The definition of beauty is your own choice. Wear what you like, own your vibe. But it’s always nice to see people put in that extra effort, whether you’re dressing up for the red carpet or just heading out for coffee. It’s all about feeling good in what you wear.”
These posts show the positive effect a partner can have, from subtle changes to full-on glow-ups. Which of these transformations impressed you the most? Have you ever upgraded or influenced your partner’s style? What are your thoughts on this sweet trend?
Just imagine 50 men sharing pictures of the boyfriend glow-up effect
Weird post. Here look at all these men women found attractive enough to date but then completely changed . Can you imagine if this was the other way around. Men saying look at my girlfriend when I met her . Now look at how hotter and better she is cause I changed her to my liking.
