When a person enters a relationship, a lot of things can change, sometimes without even realizing it. Some changes happen naturally, while others come from your partner gently (or not so gently) pointing out what they’d really love to see go. Maybe it’s your habit of picking your nose in public, or the questionable socks you insist on wearing with sandals—either way, partners have a special talent for tidying up our quirks.

But today, we’re not talking about nose picking or bad socks. We’re talking about something way more fun: the Girlfriend Effect. If you’ve spent any time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve probably seen it: couples proudly showing off the dramatic “before and after” transformations that happen when a guy gets a girlfriend with a good sense of style (and the determination to share it).

From baggy jeans and ratty T-shirts to crisp shirts, stylish sneakers, and a haircut that actually suits him: the glow-up is real. And these “before he met me vs. now” pics definitely don’t disappoint. It’s proof that love really can change a man, one shopping trip at a time. Keep scrolling and see how a little love (and maybe a few strong opinions) can turn a style disaster into a fashion king!

#1

Before and after photos showing a glow-up transformation contrasting an older look with a stylish modern appearance.

aileenchristineee Report

    #2

    Side-by-side photos of a man playing guitar showing a visible glow-up in appearance capturing the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    angiesmace Report

    #3

    Before and after photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a noticeable positive change in appearance and confidence.

    wendy.ariasp Report

    #4

    Before and after photos showing the boyfriend glow-up effect with casual style and confident poses outdoors and in a car.

    michosso Report

    #5

    Side-by-side images showing the glow-up effect with a man’s style and appearance transformation over time.

    andreaandlewis Report

    #6

    Man showing transformation in glow-up effect before and after dating, enjoying pizza and a healthy breakfast outdoors.

    sunny_smilesz Report

    #7

    Side-by-side photos showing boyfriend before and after transformation illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    rebekah_starkey Report

    #8

    Side-by-side images of a man showing a visible glow-up effect, highlighting the girlfriend glow-up effect concept.

    victorialoiola Report

    #9

    Young man showing a casual style transformation, illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect with before and after looks.

    marlenasojka Report

    Many of us love dressing up; it’s one of the simplest ways to express who we are. If you’ve ever wondered just how big women’s fashion really is, here’s a mind-blowing fact: In 2025, the global revenue in the Women’s Apparel market is projected to hit a staggering US$963.39 billion. To put that in perspective, the Men’s Apparel market worldwide is expected to reach about US$590.51 billion—still huge, but there’s no denying who rules the fashion racks.

    It’s safe to say women take their clothes and accessories very seriously, and the numbers back it up. From everyday outfits to special occasion wear, there’s a genuine excitement around finding the right look. It’s not just about trends; it’s about identity, mood, and the joy of putting an outfit together. No wonder shopping malls and online carts thrive on this love for style.
    #10

    Two men shown in casual outfits illustrating a before and after style change related to the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    valeaguima Report

    #11

    Before and after transformation showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with improved style and confident appearance.

    juls_bellamy Report

    #12

    Couple holding hands, showing confident style and glow-up effect in a nighttime city setting.

    montanaandryan Report

    To learn more about what really goes on behind the scenes in fashion styling, we spoke with Kayal, a talented fashion stylist from Mumbai who’s worked her magic on several Bollywood celebrities. She told us, “Dressing a male celebrity can sometimes be even more fun than styling a female celebrity.” That might surprise you, considering how vast women’s fashion is.
    #13

    Man before and after dating, showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a confident couple smiling and holding hands.

    rayandjanny Report

    #14

    Side-by-side photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with noticeable style and confidence transformation.

    ain.anisaaa Report

    #15

    Side-by-side glow-up transformation showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a fresh and confident new look.

    melandphil Report

    Kayal explains, “We have so many options when it comes to women. Endless types of tops alone, from drop shoulders to corset fits and everything in between. Dressing a woman can be quite an adventure, but that variety can also be overwhelming when you’re trying to nail the perfect look for the occasion.”

    She laughs and adds, “Don’t even get me started on accessories—the choices are endless! Bags, earrings, belts, scarves, hats, there’s always something to match, layer, or mix up. That’s what makes women’s styling so creative but also challenging—the possibilities are literally endless.”

    #16

    Before and after photos showing a stylish glow-up effect, highlighting confidence and improved appearance.

    hazera__ Report

    #17

    Before and after transformation showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with improved physique and confidence in summer settings.

    natalie.and.oliver Report

    #18

    Before and after photos of a man showing a style glow-up effect with updated fashion and grooming outdoors.

    manon.terles Report

    When it comes to styling men, Kayal says the base can be surprisingly simple. “You can always play it safe with timeless classics: a crisp white shirt, well-fitted blue jeans, a good blazer. These staples never fail, and men look great in them. But that’s just the starting point if you want to make them stand out.”

    She shares that styling men can also be about pushing subtle boundaries. “If you want to give them a more nuanced look, you experiment, maybe add edgy prints, layer interesting jackets, or style unexpected textures together. Little tweaks can completely elevate a simple outfit.”
    #19

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing a stylish glow-up transformation over time with confident poses and outfits.

    vanessa.oliveiranutri Report

    #20

    Before and after girlfriend glow-up effect shown by a woman taking a selfie with her partner outdoors in sunlight.

    priscilla.dmnt Report

    #21

    Before and after photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a stylish transformation and confident appearance.

    chipoatle Report

    She’s thrilled that these days, men have way more to choose from than just the usual suits and jeans. “Thankfully, there’s so much more variety now. Chinos and trousers come in all sorts of colors, cuts, and fabrics. We’re seeing more men willing to play with bold shades, patterns, and even statement pieces.”

    It’s not just the stylists doing the work; Kayal points out that men themselves are getting more invested. “Men are also equally willing to put in the effort to look good now. They care about the fit, the brand, the vibe; they ask questions, try new things. It’s refreshing to see!”
    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing a man's glow-up effect from the beginning of relationship to now, highlighting confidence and style.

    andy.and.michelle Report

    #23

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic glow-up highlighting the girlfriend glow-up effect transformation over time.

    hayleybuix Report

    #24

    Side-by-side photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a couple first meeting and later posing together stylishly.

    stellabellakate Report

    Accessories have stepped up too, she says. “Earlier, you’d barely see men experimenting beyond maybe a watch or cufflinks. But now there are rings, bracelets, layered necklaces, statement shoes, hats—the options keep expanding and men are loving it.”

    And of course, no look is complete without the right hairstyle. “Hair styling is important too,” she says. “A fresh cut, good grooming, maybe a bold color—it can tie the whole look together. Men today care a lot more about hair than they used to, which makes our job more fun!”

    #25

    Before and after photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a couple’s style and confidence transformation.

    meghanandjack Report

    #26

    Young man showcasing a confident style and glow-up effect with vibrant clothing and a sleek, sharp look.

    surysadai Report

    #27

    Side-by-side photos showing a young man before and after, illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    sabrinagmr Report

    At the end of the day, Kayal reminds us that style is personal. “The definition of beauty is your own choice. Wear what you like, own your vibe. But it’s always nice to see people put in that extra effort, whether you’re dressing up for the red carpet or just heading out for coffee. It’s all about feeling good in what you wear.”

    These posts show the positive effect a partner can have, from subtle changes to full-on glow-ups. Which of these transformations impressed you the most? Have you ever upgraded or influenced your partner’s style? What are your thoughts on this sweet trend?
    #28

    Husband before and after marriage shown in a casual kitchen scene, illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    dr.ranywoo Report

    #29

    Man showing transformation over time, illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect with style and confidence changes.

    drewrjarvis Report

    #30

    Before and during relationship photos showing the boyfriend’s style change illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    noa.marz Report

    #31

    Young man showing a glow-up effect in before and after photos highlighting the girlfriend glow-up transformation.

    zaimm Report

    #32

    Man showing glow-up transformation with casual streetwear before and after, highlighting the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    noraandkhalid Report

    #33

    Young man showing a before and after glow-up effect, highlighting confidence and style transformation.

    dontaikaory Report

    #34

    Before and after photos of a young man showing a confident glow-up effect after dating, with a casual outdoor and mirror selfie setting.

    anaszulkanie_ Report

    #35

    Image showing a man before and after transformation, illustrating a clear glow-up effect in a casual setting.

    liyahlabellexo Report

    #36

    Side-by-side images showing a couple before and after the girlfriend glow-up effect in a playful outdoor setting.

    samandjessofficial Report

    #37

    Young woman showing girlfriend glow-up effect with before and after photos alongside her partner outdoors.

    intimate_serie Report

    #38

    Young man showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with confident smile and stylish outfit transformation outdoors and at night.

    thezhoufam Report

    #39

    Man showing a stylish glow-up effect from casual to fashionable look, illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect.

    melaniewilking Report

    #40

    Before and after photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with improved style and confidence.

    aru.rin17 Report

    #41

    Side-by-side photos highlighting the girlfriend glow-up effect with before and after images of a young woman.

    charissa.bellamorae Report

    #42

    Side-by-side images showing a man’s style glow-up effect before and after with sunglasses and fashionable outfits.

    pamehds Report

    #43

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with smiling couple and style change.

    nataliezacek Report

    #44

    Before and after photos of a young person showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with different styles and expressions.

    camiicamaratta Report

    #45

    Man showing a transformation in style and confidence illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect in two side-by-side photos.

    rosabohneur Report

    #46

    Young man showing confident glow-up transformation photo comparison for girlfriend glow-up effect.

    beattrizmoreno Report

    #47

    Young man showing a casual style change illustrating the girlfriend glow-up effect with happy expressions outdoors.

    tinachrissss Report

    #48

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic boyfriend glow-up effect transformation over time outdoors.

    antxana Report

    #49

    Before and after photos of a woman showing the girlfriend glow-up effect with a stylish and confident look outdoors.

    laurengiraldo Report

    #50

    Side-by-side photos showing a man and woman before and after the girlfriend glow-up effect, holding hands and dressed stylishly.

    dencip Report

