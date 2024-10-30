GF Thinks BF’s Halloween Date Is Innocent Fun, Until He Reveals He Has Feelings For His Best Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendships between a man and a woman can be as unpredictable as that last slice of pizza—it looks good until you realize someone’s already taken a bite out of it. You know the vibe: 2 best pals, sharing laughs, cozying up during scary movies, while you’re stuck holding the popcorn. One minute they’re best friends, and the next, they’re swapping heart emojis.

But when someone’s hiding feelings like a ghost at a Halloween costume party, things get scary really fast. And that’s just what happened to our Redditor, who found herself amid a love triangle with her boyfriend and his best friend.

When best friends share more than just popcorn, they might end up with a side of heartbreak

One woman learned this the hard way when her boyfriend admitted to having feelings for one of his best friends

The man invited his best friend to a costume party at work, instead of his girlfriend, and they wore a couple costume

The woman asked the man why he didn’t invite her, and he just replied that it was a tradition he had with his friends that he wouldn’t change for her

The woman posted an update saying she broke up with her boyfriend

The man admitted that he was actually in love with his best friend, leaving the woman heartbroken

Our main character is a 23-year-old who thought she was happily dating her boyfriend, Mike (not his real name, but it’ll do for now), a guy who’s tighter with his friends than peanut butter and jelly. Mike has this bestie, Vivian, who just happens to share his borderline obsession with Halloween. Harmless enough, no? Eh…not so fast.

Here’s the catch: Mike’s workplace throws a big Halloween bash every year and each time he brings a friend as his date. This year’s VIP pick was Vivian, of course. They even started planning their “couples” costume 2 months early, without even a hint of asking the OP (original poster)—you know, his actual girlfriend—if she wanted to go.

When she brought it up, you’d think he’d offer to switch things up. But nope. Mike pulled the classic “I won’t change my traditions with friends for a relationship.” Oh, no you didn’t, Mike!

Now, I don’t know about you, but if my boyfriend were dressing up as part of a “couple” with someone else, I would be raising a few (okay, maybe a thousand) red flags. The OP, however, did her best to play it cool, convincing herself it was all just Halloween nonsense.

But the minute she confronted Mike about it, out came the real horror story: he admitted he was actually in love with Vivian. Yep, he told her that Vivian wasn’t just a friend, she was the love he’d been too scared to confess to. But what about the OP, you ask? Well, she was the accidental supporting role in his love story.

So why didn’t he come clean sooner? That’s the million-dollar question. In his tear-filled goodbye, Mike explained he couldn’t give the OP the love she deserves, leaving her heartbroken. She even took a week off uni to recover from the breakup. I get it, she’s been imagining building a future together, only to realize she was just filling time while he pined over someone else.

So, does this count as emotional cheating? Well, some say it’s worse than physical cheating. And honestly, I think they’re onto something. When someone shares their hopes, dreams, and fears with a “friend” instead of their partner, it’s more than just bonding; it’s building a connection that pulls the rug right out from under the romantic relationship.

Experts say that, while physical cheating is more obvious, emotional cheating is a betrayal that can be just as, if not more, painful. This form of cheating can blur the line between friendship and romance, and it often involves confiding in someone else, relying on them for emotional support, or prioritizing them over your significant other.

But don’t get me wrong; real friendships are very important, but there’s a clear line between friends and romance, and once feelings get involved, that line disappears fast. So, does this mean that men and women can’t be “just friends”? Well, that’s an age-old debate. And there’s no clear answer here. It’s pretty much maybe, maybe not.

Plenty of people have platonic friends, but when you start prioritizing one person over your partner, it raises questions. Plus, if one partner always feels like they’re playing second fiddle, maybe there’s something more than “friendship” at play.

For anyone reading this story and thinking, “Well, duh, I’d have seen this coming”—it’s not always that clear when you’re in it yourself. I did some digging, and there have been studies conducted on situations like our Redditor’s. Apparently, if everyone thought like women, it seems likely for a man and a woman to just be friends. But if everyone approached it like men, let’s just say it would be a totally different story.

Men and women often have very different perspectives on what it means to be “just friends,” which can sometimes create relationship complications. While women generally believe that friendships with a man are truly platonic, men often find it challenging to shut off the possibility of something more.

And though both men and women tend to agree that attraction within a friendship is more of a drawback than a benefit, men are less likely than women to see it that way.

What do you think? Ever been in a relationship where the “friend” was just a little too close? Spill the tea in the comments!

Netizens say that the boyfriend is a jerk for dating the woman while he was actually in love with someone else

