An interior designer from India had no idea that after catching a sunrise, she would meet a future best friend, Gillraj, the squirrel.

Aayushi Jain and her family, which consists of her parents and elder brother, found Gillraj sleeping by their car. They checked whether the animal was still alive and looked for any nearby nests it might have fallen from. After searching for a while, the whole family decided to adopt Gillraj as, otherwise, he didn’t stand a chance to survive.

Fast forward to today, Gillraj has become a cherished family member the Jain family cannot imagine their lives without. Aayushi shared: “Never did I imagine having a squirrel as a pet, but now our lives revolve around him. It’s truly Gillraj’s world, and we’re just living in it.”

    Meet Gillraj, a lively squirrel who was in search for his nest, but couldn’t find it anywhere

    Orphaned squirrel on a soft fabric, warmly embraced by her new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Luckily, Aayushi Jain spotted the little squirrel next to her car. Realizing he was too young to survive on his own, she and her family decided to take him in

    Orphaned squirrel lying on a tiled floor near terra cotta pots.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Bored Panda continued talking to Aayushi, who shared more details about Gillraj. First of all, she shared her initial reaction upon finding Gillraj.

    “We were out to watch the sunrise around 4 AM on October 1, 2023. When we reached our destination, my brother opened the car door and saw a tiny fur ball with three stripes right where he was about to step. On closer inspection, we realized it was a very small baby squirrel curled up and seemingly asleep. After gently poking him to check if he had survived, he barely opened his eyes. Knowing he was too young to survive on his own, and unable to locate his nest despite a long search, we decided to bring him home.”

    Young orphaned squirrel resting on a person's shoulder, forming a heartwarming bond with her new family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel sitting on soil, surrounded by leaves and twigs, under sunny light.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    At first, caring for Gillraj came with its challenges. Aayushi and her family had to ensure he was fed frequently and kept warm, requiring waking up even during the night

    Orphaned squirrel resting on a blue fabric, with a hand gently touching its head.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Aayushi also wrote about how they navigated the challenges of learning to care for an orphaned squirrel, especially in those early days.

    “The initial days were challenging as we tried to understand his needs. We researched extensively on what and how to feed such a small creature and ended up feeding him with a syringe. We would wake up at night to check on him and ensure he was fed and healthy. Observing his digestion was a major relief for us.”

    Orphaned squirrel eats from a spoon, nestled in hands, forming a heartwarming bond with its new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel being fed with a bottle, forming a heartwarming bond with her new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Aayushi shared: “Adjusting to having a walnut-sized animal at home was tricky, as we had to move carefully to avoid stepping on or losing him”

    Orphaned squirrel sits on a man's shoulder, bonding warmly as he works on a laptop.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    “He loved sunbathing, sleeping, and staying in our pockets. To our surprise, he never bit cables but did manage to remove some keys from my laptop—my escape key is still missing!”

    Orphaned squirrel with shiny eyes being gently touched, symbolizing a new bond with its human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel nestled in a green jacket pocket, showcasing a cute bond with people.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    However, soon enough, Gillraj became a part of the family Aayushi could not imagine her life without anymore

    Orphaned squirrel with orange flower, symbolizing a heartwarming bond with new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Furthermore, Aayushi told us more about the emotional bond she has developed with Gillraj and how he’s become a source of comfort in difficult times.

    “Gillraj has an incredible emotional intelligence and knows exactly when you need him. As an unusual pet, his attachment and emotional depth surprised us. During tough times, including financial struggles, a loss in the family, and personal setbacks, Gillraj became our source of light and positivity. His little hugs, kisses, and playful antics pulled us through. He offers me exclusive hugs by wrapping his tiny paws around my fingers and asking for kisses.

    Young woman interacts with an adorable orphaned squirrel in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel snuggles in human hand, symbolizing heartwarming bond with new family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    “During moments of sadness, he would comfort me by staying close and refusing to leave until I felt better,” wrote Aayushi referring to their unique bond

    Orphaned squirrel sitting on hands, exploring a smartphone, showing a bond with her new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel curled up asleep in a cozy blanket, showcasing a heartwarming bond with her new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Adorable orphaned squirrel resting on person’s lap near a laptop, symbolizing a heartwarming new bond with people.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Besides offering comfort, Gillraj is curious and loves to inspect everything. “He has a bold personality and is an attention seeker”

    Orphaned squirrel exploring an orange container, showcasing playful bonding moments.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    He plays differently with each family member—energetically with me, but more vocal and relaxed with my parents.”

    Adorable orphaned squirrel with open mouth perched on wooden surface, showcasing heartwarming bond with a new family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel playing with a green string on a colorful geometric-patterned backdrop.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    “He follows a strict routine, starting his day with breakfast and sunbathing, followed by house exploration and massages from everyone”

    Orphaned squirrel being gently petted by a person, creating a heartwarming bond near a sunlit window.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    He loves traveling and joins us for intercity trips, embracing his ‘Dora the Explorer’ nature. At night, he won’t sleep without watching TV while perched on a curtain rod.”

    Orphaned squirrel nibbling on corn, symbolizing its heartwarming bond with a new human family.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel nestled in cozy soft bed, surrounded by plush toys, looking curious and content.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    “He adds joy to our lives with his unique personality and mischievous antics, and we include him in all our celebrations.”

    Orphaned squirrel sitting on a woman's head, part of a new family's heartwarming bond.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Lastly, Aayushi added: “My favorite moments are playing, running, and giving him massages.”

    Orphaned squirrel playing with red ribbon beside holiday decorations.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

    Orphaned squirrel cuddling on a person's shoulder, forming a heartwarming bond.

    Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

