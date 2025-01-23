ADVERTISEMENT

An interior designer from India had no idea that after catching a sunrise, she would meet a future best friend, Gillraj, the squirrel.

Aayushi Jain and her family, which consists of her parents and elder brother, found Gillraj sleeping by their car. They checked whether the animal was still alive and looked for any nearby nests it might have fallen from. After searching for a while, the whole family decided to adopt Gillraj as, otherwise, he didn’t stand a chance to survive.

Fast forward to today, Gillraj has become a cherished family member the Jain family cannot imagine their lives without. Aayushi shared: “Never did I imagine having a squirrel as a pet, but now our lives revolve around him. It’s truly Gillraj’s world, and we’re just living in it.”

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

RELATED:

Meet Gillraj, a lively squirrel who was in search for his nest, but couldn’t find it anywhere

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Luckily, Aayushi Jain spotted the little squirrel next to her car. Realizing he was too young to survive on his own, she and her family decided to take him in

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Bored Panda continued talking to Aayushi, who shared more details about Gillraj. First of all, she shared her initial reaction upon finding Gillraj.

“We were out to watch the sunrise around 4 AM on October 1, 2023. When we reached our destination, my brother opened the car door and saw a tiny fur ball with three stripes right where he was about to step. On closer inspection, we realized it was a very small baby squirrel curled up and seemingly asleep. After gently poking him to check if he had survived, he barely opened his eyes. Knowing he was too young to survive on his own, and unable to locate his nest despite a long search, we decided to bring him home.”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

At first, caring for Gillraj came with its challenges. Aayushi and her family had to ensure he was fed frequently and kept warm, requiring waking up even during the night

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Aayushi also wrote about how they navigated the challenges of learning to care for an orphaned squirrel, especially in those early days.

“The initial days were challenging as we tried to understand his needs. We researched extensively on what and how to feed such a small creature and ended up feeding him with a syringe. We would wake up at night to check on him and ensure he was fed and healthy. Observing his digestion was a major relief for us.”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Aayushi shared: “Adjusting to having a walnut-sized animal at home was tricky, as we had to move carefully to avoid stepping on or losing him”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

“He loved sunbathing, sleeping, and staying in our pockets. To our surprise, he never bit cables but did manage to remove some keys from my laptop—my escape key is still missing!”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

However, soon enough, Gillraj became a part of the family Aayushi could not imagine her life without anymore

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Furthermore, Aayushi told us more about the emotional bond she has developed with Gillraj and how he’s become a source of comfort in difficult times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gillraj has an incredible emotional intelligence and knows exactly when you need him. As an unusual pet, his attachment and emotional depth surprised us. During tough times, including financial struggles, a loss in the family, and personal setbacks, Gillraj became our source of light and positivity. His little hugs, kisses, and playful antics pulled us through. He offers me exclusive hugs by wrapping his tiny paws around my fingers and asking for kisses.

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

“During moments of sadness, he would comfort me by staying close and refusing to leave until I felt better,” wrote Aayushi referring to their unique bond

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Besides offering comfort, Gillraj is curious and loves to inspect everything. “He has a bold personality and is an attention seeker”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

He plays differently with each family member—energetically with me, but more vocal and relaxed with my parents.”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

“He follows a strict routine, starting his day with breakfast and sunbathing, followed by house exploration and massages from everyone”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

He loves traveling and joins us for intercity trips, embracing his ‘Dora the Explorer’ nature. At night, he won’t sleep without watching TV while perched on a curtain rod.”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

“He adds joy to our lives with his unique personality and mischievous antics, and we include him in all our celebrations.”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Lastly, Aayushi added: “My favorite moments are playing, running, and giving him massages.”

Share icon

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oh_my_squirrel