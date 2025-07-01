We Cracked The Code On What 12-Year-Olds Actually Want, Here Are 26 Of Them
Ah, the 12-year-old. An endlessly fascinating and famously tricky age group to shop for. They've outgrown the toy aisle, but they're not quite ready for a car (thank goodness). They exist in that cool, mysterious space between being a kid and a teenager, where their interests can change faster than a TikTok trend. Finding a gift that lands is basically an Olympic sport.
But fear not, brave gift-giver. We've ventured into this challenging territory and returned with a list of 26 excellent finds that are actually cool. From creative kits that let them express themselves to fun gadgets and games they can share with friends, these are the presents that will earn you more than a polite "thanks." They might even earn you a "whoa, this is awesome."
That Empty Spot On Their Desk Is Practically Begging For A Cool, Slightly Mischievous Toy Like A Labubu To Live There
Review: "Authentic Labubu. Code was new(unscratched) and verified authentic on the Pop Mart site!box came nicely packaged and the Labubu box was perfect and unopened." - Brandi Janca-Ramos
Let Them Capture All Those Goofy Bestie Moments And Turn Them Into Real-Life Stickers With A Heat Printing Instant Camera Because Phone Pics Are Cool But Stickers Are Forever
Review: "This camera offers an instant print feature that brings my daughter’s creativity to life in seconds, allowing her to quickly print black and white photos while saving the color versions on the included 32GB SD card. She loves the dual-lens for selfies and regular shots, and the photos are clear and vibrant. The thermal printing technology is safe and easy to use, with no need for toner. The 2.4-inch screen is perfect for viewing and editing photos, and she loves using the cute frames and filters to personalize her pictures." - Eileen Miller
Bring Back The Nostalgia And Introduce Them To The Iconic Tamagotchi Original, A Retro-Cool Digital Pet That's Sure To Delight And Entertain The Next Generation Of Tamagotchi Fans
Review: "My daughter has been playing with it I am happy with this order and arrived earlier then expected so that is a big win." — Happy Amazon customer
Help Them Master The Art Of Eating With The Awesome Star Wars Chopsticks, A Fun And Functional Gift That's Out Of This Galaxy
Review: "Of all the gifts I gave my family this holiday - these were the biggest hit! They may never actually get used as chopsticks - but the family fun and sword fights were a blast and had us laughing all day long. Fun for all ages!" — Sue M.
The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Can Answer Their Homework Questions And Then Immediately Tell Them A Fart Joke, Which Is The Exact Kind Of Multitasking A 12-Year-Old Respects
Review: "My child wanted an Alexa and we loved this one because of its design and color. The truth is that it decorates any space. It is functional and they are entertained with it. It teaches them and answers their questions, playing their favorite songs at bedtime." - Yeny londoño
Because Running Around The House Yelling 'Pew Pew' Is Way More Epic When It's Part Of An Actual Laser Tag Set
Review: "Ok seriously this game is fun. I was chasing my children (better at night because it lights up) and we started off with 15 lives...well we all know who won....MOM...I started with 15 lives and ended the game with 15 lives...the kids totally cannot beat me hahahaha...the vest and the guns light up and have a little flashlight on the guns. The guns and vest vibrates, also they talk...HOW COOL!!! you can actually go up to 99 lives but that it too many for me...I am trying to lose weight but gosh not playing that many lives...LOL" - Dimples Gehman
Illuminate Their Bedroom With A Galactic Glow With The Moon Lamp, A Cosmic And Dreamy Gift That's Out Of This World
Review: "I love this Moon. I have one for the Bedroom, and I gifted (4) of these to friends with young children- and they love it as much as I do. Colors are great. The four different Brightness Levels come in handy, and the different Pulsing Settings take it to the next level. The Price is great for what you get with this product, and as far as I can tell, this one offers the most colors and settings out of all that I’ve seen on Amazon. If you’ve ever stared up at the Moon and wished you could get a Very Close look at it, well, now you can hold it in the palm of your hand." — Michael J. Faradie
Get Ready For A Deliciously Fun Game Night With Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, A Wildly Entertaining Party Game That's Sure To Bring Laughter And Excitement To Any Gathering Of Friends
Review: "This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 & 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it’s so worth it. Tons of laughs!" — Audra
Unleash Their Creativity And Encourage Self-Expression With The Inspiring Wreck This Journal, A Unique And Playful Way To Explore Art, Writing, And Imagination
Review: "I bought a copy of this for my 11 year old daughter, and myself. We have had SO much fun with these books, and I really had no idea that it was going to help me release feelings. I already ordered us both a second one, as well as a bunch of other Keri Smith books! So worth the money!!!!" — SB518
Introduce Them To The Hilariously Irreverent World Of Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, A Wildly Funny Party Game That's Specifically Designed For Kids Aged 8 And Up - And Their Brave Parents
Review: "This is the new favorite for family game night. My kids (ages 10 and 13) absolutely love this game, it's just good silly fun. The cards are pretty tame and I feel it's very kid appropriate, some cards are even written by kids. Like the worst it gets is "b**bies", "filling your b*tt with spaghetti", and "screaming the f-word". Just inappropriate enough that kids find it hilarious. I'm hoping they release expansion packs in the future and if you go to the cards against humanity website you can sign up to be notified when/if an expansion is released for family edition." — Rae
They Get To Play Mad Scientist And Then Eat The Results, Which Is A Much Tastier Outcome Than Most Chemistry Experiments, All Thanks To An Edible Candy Making Science Kit
Review: "I feel like the box would have been more "filling" or getting my money's worth even with literal filler. Like rainbow (paper or recycled for environmental) filler. The boxes just feel empty, but my daughter's face when she saw a "unicorn poop" box that we can bake and create makes it all worth while which is why I give it 5 stars. I read reviews prior to purchasing so I also bought donut pans to ensure I had them and I have additional baking ingredients if needed. I will upload pictures of finished products." - Amanda Lockman
Let Their Bike Go From 'Just A Ride' To 'Rolling Rave Party' With Some Bike Wheel Lights Lighting Up The Block
Review: "I love this product! My son also has these same lights on his bike. They are very bright, and they can blink or stay still. They are very easy to install--a bit time consuming--but very easy. The battery life on these are amazing as well.. I have had them for 6 months now, used regularly, and haven't needed to change out the batteries yet. We love them! Definitely recommend." - Sarah
Shape Shifting Box : That Transforms Into 70 Different Forms, Making It The Ultimate Magnetic Sensory Toy And Brain Puzzle For 12-Year Olds.
Review: "I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9 year old and 12 year old play with it constantly!" — Blair001
Challenge Their Problem-Solving Skills And Ignite Their Creativity With The Mind-Bending Gravity Maze Marble Run, A 3D Puzzle That Combines Gravity, Motion, And Brainpower To Create An Unforgettable Experience
Review: "ThinkFun games are the best. Just got the Gravity Maze for my son's birthday... and the men sat and played it. Any of the ThinkFun Games are really entertaining! Put the video games down and use your brain!" — susan cieslak
Purr-Fect For Bedtime, The Adorable Cat Night Light Is A Soothing And Cuddly Companion That'll Cast A Warm Glow And Charm Any Cat Lover's Heart
Review: "Omg! Super cute kitty night light! These are all the rage now. I bought one to keep in my guest bedroom for when the nieces/nephews stay over. I first saw them at my sisters house. All of her kids have one in their room to keep as a night light in their bedroom - so I had to get one too! Love all the colors and all you have to do is tap on it to turn off." — PL
Bring The Magic Of The Movies To Their Room With The Enchanting Cinema Light Box, A Mesmerizing Display That Lets Them Create Their Own Cinematic Messages And Ambiance
Review: "This was purchased as a gift for our 13 year old, and she loves it. Such a fun idea. Fully customizable. Lots of letters for use, and comes with extra tabs to make your own symbols or extra letters. The light box is lightweight. Comes with wall charger or takes batteries." — H_Denton
Defy Gravity And Amaze Them With The Incredible Flying Orb Ball Toy, A Futuristic And Interactive Plaything That Uses Advanced Technology To Create A Mesmerizing Flying Experience
Review: "My two daughters love this. It’s very easy to use and super sturdy - considering getting tossed around quite often. Never had any issues. Will buy another one for a gift to my nephew." — M.C
For Those Moments They Want To Try Out A Mermaid Hair Phase Without The Full Commitment, Some Hair Chalk Is Basically A Trial Subscription To Fun Colors
Review: "I am so impressed with how well this worked. Used on blonde hair." - Amataru
When Their Car Flips Over But Just Keeps Going Like Nothing Happened, This Double Sided Remote Controll Car Is Basically Teaching Them A Valuable Life Lesson About Resilience
Review: "My grandson really likes this thank you very much." - Juanita
Brighten Up Their Space With The Vibrant And Versatile LED Strip Lights, A Colorful And Customizable Way To Add Ambiance, Decor, And Fun To Any Room
Review: "These are very nice! I’ve had these up for a while and have had no issues with lights going out. The remote includes a variety of colors and controls. The lights even work with the beats of music!!!!" — Zakiyah
The Garden Gnomes Are About To Get Some New, Extremely Colorful And Very Quiet Neighbors Thanks To A Rock Painting Kit
Review: "Item came quickly and was packaged well. Easy to use and fun for all ages. I only wish I would have bought more rocks since it only comes with 10 and that goes fast. We had fun." - Rachelle
For Those Days When The Only Valid Response To Life Is A Carb-Free Hug, There Are Emotional Support Fries
Unleash Their Inner Artist And Inspire Creativity With The Delightful 642 Tiny Things To Draw Drawing Book, A Fun And Engaging Sketchbook That Provides Endless Prompts And Ideas To Spark Their Imagination
Review: "My 11 yo daughter likes to draw. I was getting sick of her asking me what to draw, so I gave her this as a valentine. She loves it! Some of the concepts get her thinking outside the box." — S. Dearolf
Because Sometimes You Just Need To Yeet Something Squishy At The Ceiling, And Globbles Are A Much Better Option Than A Plate Of Jello
Review: "Best money I’ve spent in a long time. Endless fun for all ages. Heck I even play with them and I’m 33 😂. My 7 year old loves them. When the sticky goes away you just wash them off and it comes back just as sticky as they were when you opened the package." - Krissy
It's The Ultimate 'Look But Please Don't Taste' Challenge, A Deliciously Deceptive Ice Cream Slime Kit
Review: "Great little slime kit! We made seven batches of slime and still had enough ingredients to make many more batches! They give you an awesome book of slime recipes too. Great value, lots of fun!" - Maria Zinader
Because Sometimes Their Brain Has Too Many Tabs Open, A 12-Sided Fidget Toy Is Like A Little Control-Alt-Delete For Their Fingers
Review: "I thought it would feel cheaper but it's actually pretty nice! I think I'm purchasing another one!" - Wybie