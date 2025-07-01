ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the 12-year-old. An endlessly fascinating and famously tricky age group to shop for. They've outgrown the toy aisle, but they're not quite ready for a car (thank goodness). They exist in that cool, mysterious space between being a kid and a teenager, where their interests can change faster than a TikTok trend. Finding a gift that lands is basically an Olympic sport.

But fear not, brave gift-giver. We've ventured into this challenging territory and returned with a list of 26 excellent finds that are actually cool. From creative kits that let them express themselves to fun gadgets and games they can share with friends, these are the presents that will earn you more than a polite "thanks." They might even earn you a "whoa, this is awesome."