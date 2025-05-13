ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to feel like Alice in Wonderland, Marianne Eriksen-Scott Hansen is here to help.

Marianne has been crafting her stunning giant flowers for over 12 years, and her creativity continues to captivate audiences. She works with millimeter-thin tissue paper, but that doesn’t mean her flowers are fragile. On the contrary, by layering enough material, they become remarkably strong, blooming into vibrant creations that never wither.

So, let’s hop into this unique garden of flowers. Let us know which one is your favorite.

