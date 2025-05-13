This Woman Creates Giant Flowers Using Tissue Paper, Here Are 34 Of Her Latest Ones
If you want to feel like Alice in Wonderland, Marianne Eriksen-Scott Hansen is here to help.
Marianne has been crafting her stunning giant flowers for over 12 years, and her creativity continues to captivate audiences. She works with millimeter-thin tissue paper, but that doesn’t mean her flowers are fragile. On the contrary, by layering enough material, they become remarkably strong, blooming into vibrant creations that never wither.
So, let’s hop into this unique garden of flowers. Let us know which one is your favorite.
More info: Instagram | thespacelessgallery.com | Facebook
