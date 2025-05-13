ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to feel like Alice in Wonderland, Marianne Eriksen-Scott Hansen is here to help.

Marianne has been crafting her stunning giant flowers for over 12 years, and her creativity continues to captivate audiences. She works with millimeter-thin tissue paper, but that doesn’t mean her flowers are fragile. On the contrary, by layering enough material, they become remarkably strong, blooming into vibrant creations that never wither.

So, let’s hop into this unique garden of flowers. Let us know which one is your favorite.

More info: Instagram | thespacelessgallery.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Giant tissue paper flower in purple shades held by a person standing in front of a rustic wooden door.

marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person holding a giant tissue paper flower with yellow and red petals standing against a yellow wall and gray doors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Person holding a giant tissue paper flower with pink petals standing against a half pink, half gray wall background.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Giant tissue paper flower held by person on sidewalk in front of pink building with windows and garden plants.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Giant tissue paper flower in bright yellow and orange hues held by a person in green pants and brown shoes outdoors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Woman holding a giant tissue paper flower with white and black petals standing in front of an intricate textured door.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Giant pink tissue paper flower with layered petals held in front of a person against a white wooden background.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Giant tissue paper flower with dark twisted petals and intricate details displayed on a white door.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Giant flowers made from tissue paper with colorful petals and green leaves in a white container on a wooden floor.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Giant flowers made using tissue paper in blue and purple shades arranged in a white vase on a wooden floor.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Giant tissue paper flowers arranged in a beige vase placed in a light-colored narrow hallway with white walls and doors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman holding giant tissue paper flowers with vibrant pink and yellow petals outdoors on a blurred background.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Giant tissue paper flower with vibrant red and multicolored petals displayed on a wooden floor.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Giant pink flower made from tissue paper held by a person standing in an urban alley with colorful buildings.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person holding a giant flower made of tissue paper with layered yellow and green petals in front of wooden doors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Woman holding a giant flower made of tissue paper in an outdoor urban setting with brick buildings.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman holding a giant pink flower made of tissue paper, showcasing her creative giant flower artwork outdoors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Giant flower made of tissue paper with pink twisted petals and green leaves held by a person wearing blue jeans and boots.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Giant tissue paper flowers in pink, yellow, and red displayed in a bright studio with natural light and decor.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Giant flowers made of pastel tissue paper arranged in a pink vase with green twisted stems on a tiled floor.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Giant tissue paper flowers in vibrant colors hanging and arranged in a bright creative studio workspace.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Giant tissue paper flower with peach and green petals mounted on a white door in a cream-colored room.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Giant pink and green tissue paper flower decoration hanging on a white door in a well-lit room.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person holding two giant tissue paper flowers, one yellow and one pink, on a sidewalk in a residential area.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Hand holding a giant tissue paper flower with yellow and orange petals and intricate twisted center details.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Giant tissue paper flower with red, yellow, and green petals held by a person wearing a gray shirt.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two people holding giant tissue paper flowers, showcasing large, detailed, colorful handmade floral art.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Giant tissue paper flower with layered petals in red, pink, and green hues held outdoors in a residential area.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Giant flower made from tissue paper featuring layers of pink petals held outdoors in a garden setting.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person holding a giant tissue paper flower in a garden, showcasing creative large flower art made from tissue paper.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Woman holding giant tissue paper flowers in yellow, pink, and white, showcasing her latest oversized floral creations indoors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Woman sitting surrounded by giant flowers made from tissue paper in soft pastel colors, showcasing creative paper art.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Person holding a giant tissue paper flower with twisted petals and leaves in an urban street setting.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Woman creating giant flowers using tissue paper with detailed red and orange petals and green stems indoors.

    marianneeriksenscotthansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!