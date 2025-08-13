Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Rich Guy Thinks A Car Is An Appropriate Birthday Gift For GF, Shocked When She Sees It As A Problem
Gray car with a large red bow on top displayed in a showroom as a birthday gift idea for girlfriend from rich guy
Couples, Relationships

Rich Guy Thinks A Car Is An Appropriate Birthday Gift For GF, Shocked When She Sees It As A Problem

Money can buy you a lot, but it still can’t buy you happiness, no matter how much of it you have. History is littered with tales of people who amassed untold fortunes, only to end up alone, miserable, or surrounded by sycophants. 

One guy who admits to being pretty well-off turned to an online community to seek support after nearly being broken up with. Turns out he bought his girlfriend a tablet, $6,000 bracelet, and… a car. That’s when his troubles really began.

More info: Reddit

    Wealthy folks can lose touch with the value of money, as this rich guy found out the hard way

    Image credits: GlassesShop / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When he bought his girlfriend a $6,000 bracelet, she said it was too much and wouldn’t accept it

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Undiscouraged, he decided to double down and buy her a brand-new car for her 25th birthday

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    That was the final straw for his girlfriend, who promptly threatened to break up with him

    Image credits: antsruledude01

    After sharing his story with an online community, he got quite the reality check and just managed to salvage his relationship

    When OP fell in love, he wanted to keep his wealth under wraps. For three months, he kept gifts small… until he splurged on a $700 tablet. His girlfriend accepted it, but months later, a $6,000 bracelet gift got turned down and branded a “red flag.”

    By eight months, love was declared. For their “we’re in love” date, OP kept things simple: mountain views, local food, and no flashy spending. His girlfriend enjoyed it, but later hinted she’d expected something fancier. Noted. Then came her 25th birthday… and OP’s gift of a brand-new car. Instead of joy, she called it his “third strike.”

    Confused, he discovered her reasoning: expensive gifts made her feel indebted, like a gold digger, and unable to reciprocate. She preferred chocolates or flowers over lavish purchases. OP apologized, admitting he hadn’t considered her perspective and that maybe he hoped gifts, beyond breakfast in bed or back rubs, would secure her love.

    The couple agreed to find a “medium” where his “a lot” and her “a lot” could align. He also realized his wealth insulated him from struggles others faced. OP’s girlfriend challenged him to channel his spending into good causes, so they donated the car to someone who’d lost their job. 

    In the end, their relationship survived. Not because of luxury gifts, but because they learned to bridge their worlds. For OP, love meant giving. For his girlfriend, love meant presence, thoughtfulness, and balance. And somewhere between $6 chocolates and $6,000 bracelets, they found the sweet spot that made them both feel rich.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in his post, his wealth has given him a skewed perspective on the value of money. It’s not uncommon amongst rich folks, but we can kind of see why his girlfriend had a problem with it. It’s a challenge of dating across the wealth gap, but is it an unsolvable problem? We went looking for answers.  

    In her article for Embodied Wellness And Recovery, Lauren Dummit-Schock writes that money can be a major source of tension in relationships. Financial inequality can lead to power imbalances, resentment, and even feelings of inadequacy, but with the right approach, you can navigate these challenges and strengthen your relationship.

    According to Dummit-Schock, money isn’t just a financial tool; it’s deeply intertwined with our emotions, identities, and social interactions. This can make financial discussions difficult, as emotions may override logical thinking, leading to arguments or avoidance. 

    In her article for Meridian Counseling, Sandra Kushnir writes that open communication is the cornerstone of tackling financial inequality. She suggests couples discuss their financial situation honestly, including income, spending habits, and goals. This allows partners to share their perspectives and reduce the risk of confusion and resentment.

    It’s also helpful for couples to discuss their beliefs and priorities around money. By understanding each other’s financial philosophy, they can make informed decisions that respect both perspectives.

    We’re glad that OP and his girlfriend managed to sit down and talk it out – it’s likely their relationship is much stronger for it. Perhaps in future he could try spoiling her with experiences they can share together instead of just stuff – that’s the path to real riches.

    What would you have done if you’d been in OP’s girlfriend’s shoes? Would you have taken the bracelet and car, or do you think that would be giving gold-digger vibes? Let us know in the comments!

    In the comments, readers were divided, with some saying the original poster’s gestures were over the top, while others said it was his normal, so why fight it

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be wary of large gifts but much more worried she's been ranking him on hidden scoresheets and has him running to keep up.

