Employee Gets Laid Off, Then Poaches Company’s Biggest Client

Most of us were told growing up that if we’re dedicated to our jobs and have an excellent work ethic, we’ll be rewarded with promotions, raises and appreciation from our employers. But the harsh reality of the working world is that no matter how many times a company claims that you’re “family,” they can still toss you out the very next day.

One woman learned this painful lesson after she was abruptly laid off from the job she had dedicated so much time and energy into for years. But things ended up working out for her after karma came for her former employer. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

This woman was abruptly laid off from the job that she had dedicated years to

But things ended up working out in her favor when her former employer’s biggest client tracked her down

About 1.5 million workers in the United States are laid off every month

We all know it’s incredibly hard to land a job nowadays. There’s too much competition, not enough opportunities, and companies are notorious for putting applicants through multiple rounds of interviews where they’re required to complete intense tasks only to email them later claiming that they “weren’t a good fit.” But unfortunately, even if you have a job, you’re not necessarily safe from the threat of unemployment.

According to DemandSage, approximately 1.5 million workers are laid off every single month in the United States. And over a fifth of companies are expected to lay off some employees this year. Meanwhile, 61% of workers between the ages of 18 and 34 admit that they feel immense pressure at work and have experienced layoff anxiety.

As far as why companies cut employees out like this, Indeed explains that it’s often about company relocation, a business closing, reducing costs or caused by an acquisition or merger. At times, layoffs can also be explained by decreased operations, outsourcing options, a loss of funds, canceled projects, seasonality or an increase in technological advancements.

So how are workers supposed to react when they’ve suddenly gotten the rug pulled out from under them through a layoff? Well, Sandra Sucher, a professor at Harvard Business School who studies layoffs, told CNBC that it’s important to maintain a positive mindset.

Don’t blame yourself, as your layoff wasn’t personal. And don’t feel ashamed at all, as it’s extremely common for employees to be laid off in the current market. In fact, it’s estimated that 40% of workers in the United States will be laid off at least once in their career.

Contrary to what some companies assume, layoffs aren’t always good for business

“Everyone understands this is no longer a scarlet letter to be worn,” Sarah Rodehorst, the chief executive of the human resources company Onwards HR, told CNBC. “It is a fault of the economics that are happening right now. It is the fault of a lot of the decisions that companies have made along the way.”

At the same time, companies should understand that layoffs are not always a good business decision. Forbeswarns that layoffs can seem like an enticing move to immediately reduce costs, but their long term impact can be detrimental. Layoffs often mean that the company has lost institutional knowledge and expertise, just like in this particular story on Reddit.

Layoffs can also exacerbate employee burnout when workers are expected to take on additional tasks or are worried that they might be next. Employees may become disengaged from their work if they feel undervalued and replaceable, which can take a huge toll on their performance.

And this doesn’t only impact company morale. Layoffs can also lead to a decline in customer satisfaction, if clients are no longer receiving the same quality service. And it can damage the brand when disgruntled former employees open up on social media about how the company they gave years of their life to tossed them out on a whim.

Thankfully, the woman in this story was able to find something much better after being laid off. But sadly, that won’t be the case for everyone. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to read another story from Bored Panda discussing similar workplace drama, look no further than right here.

Readers applauded the author for getting her happy ending, and she joined in on the conversation to share a few more details

Some even had similar stories from their own workplaces to share

