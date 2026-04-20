Test Your Recognition Skills In This 18-Question World Flag Quiz

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A geography quiz like this will quickly test how well you really know the world. For this challenge, you’ll need strong flag recognition skills to identify all 18 countries.

How many flags can you really identify? That is the question you’ll see answered by the end of the quiz, but before that, 18 questions await you… Get ready to test your world geography knowledge, and let’s get started! 🤩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nathanael Schmer