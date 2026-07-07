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Every generation has a few things that seem perfectly normal, until they suddenly aren't. After all, there was a time when cigarettes were advertised by doctors, lead found its way into all sorts of everyday products, and asbestos was considered a miracle material. Hindsight has a funny way of making yesterday's "common sense" look completely absurd.

So it raises an interesting question. What are we doing today that people 50 years from now will look back on with absolute disbelief? From everyday habits to modern conveniences, plenty of folks online had theories about what could become this generation's biggest regret, and some of their answers are surprisingly convincing.

More info: Reddit

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#1

A young woman with red headphones sips from a white can, illustrating common things that may be worse than we realize. ITT: OP asks what thing we believe is harmless and even fun or healthy will turn out to be excessively harmful and people respond with things which we already know to be harmful. Guys, we already know about PFAs, micro-plastics, AI, social media, etc.

To answer your question, OP: Energy drinks. Even bringing it up will make a bunch of people very angry but I feel like we're going to learn that most of them are supremely bad for you.

LeGrandLucifer , New Africa Report

17points
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master_minds9_1 avatar
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I steer clear of all energy drinks...apart from water lol

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RELATED:
    #2

    A person using a smartphone, symbolizing common things that are far worse than we realize from netizens. "social media a*******n" I say as I scroll through Reddit and type on Reddit.

    Miitama , oleg.magni Report

    16points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea what the censored bit is...assassin?

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    #3

    A hand made of forest and soil holding a young plant, passed to a child's hands, illustrating common things that are far worse than we realize. “Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have treated our environment as disposable…”.

    SaltyCrashNerd , sarayut_w32 Report

    15points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We borrowed it, but geez we didn't care for it.

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    History has shown that many things once considered safe, beneficial, or even essential can later be viewed in a completely different light as scientific understanding improves. According to History Facts, products such as sugar, margarine, cigarettes, tonics, weight-loss pills, and certain breakfast cereals were once promoted through health-focused advertising and public messaging.

    Over time, it was revealed that some of these claims were incomplete, misleading, or based on limited knowledge available at the time. These examples demonstrate how ideas about what is "healthy" are not fixed, they are influenced by scientific discoveries and the way industries market their products. Something that feels like common sense in one era can become a surprising lesson for future generations.
    #4

    A winding road through a mountainous landscape with a small puddle in the foreground, representing common things. When we no longer have clean drinking water we’ll realize that building subdivisions and roads on wetlands wasn’t such a hot idea.

    lovelyb1ch66 , wirestock Report

    15points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly. The same with flooding...you build houses on the flood plains and diverted rivers for a highway...oh no, why is it flooding.

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    #5

    A security camera overlooking a crowd with facial recognition boxes, depicting common things that are far worse than we realize. The slow and steady creep of unwarranted surveillance.

    YouArentReallyThere , photomaru Report

    14points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything we do is monitored. I guess that's why a lot of the newer generations prefer off-grid living.

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    #6

    These 29 Common Things May Turn Out To Be Far Worse Than We Realize, According To Netizens Mass scale nutrient deficiency. Not to be confused with a food shortage.

    ReallyNiceDonkey , pvproductions Report

    14points
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    This same shift has happened with many everyday products that slowly disappeared or changed after safety concerns emerged. History Computer notes that lead-based paint, which was once widely used because of its durability and ability to create bright colors, was eventually phased out after researchers linked lead exposure to developmental issues and neurological damage, leading to stronger restrictions and bans.

    Asbestos followed a similar path; once celebrated as a versatile "miracle" material for insulation and fireproofing, it later became associated with serious diseases such as lung cancer and mesothelioma. Even smaller household changes, such as replacing metal ice trays that could cause injuries with safer alternatives, show how products are often redesigned when hidden risks become better understood.
    #7

    A small child in zebra pajamas sits on a blue couch, engrossed in a tablet, symbolizing common things in daily life. Toddlers with phones to preoccupy their developing brains.- subsequently the decline in teachers because no one wants to sit in a room with kids that lack attention spans.

    mabols , user32883319 Report

    14points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The easy way isn't usually always the best way.

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    #8

    Three friends laughing and pointing at the camera while looking at their phones, representing common things that may be worse than we realize. Excessive screen time and social media a*******n. I think future generations will look back and wonder why we normalized spending so many hours staring at screens every day.

    piyush-87 , marymarkevich Report

    13points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it attention? I guess that's probably it. I do like a good scroll but I also like to read a lot.

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    #9

    A man working on a computer with two monitors displaying complex data, hinting at common things that may be worse than we realize. "Oh s**t, AI isn't really intelligent, costs a lot, steals our data and produces unmaintainable mess".

    HRudy94 , DC Studio Report

    12points
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Companies are hiring entry-level coders to do the routine s**t that AI was supposed to do because using AI engines is getting expensive.

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    Recognizing these risks is not always easy because human decision-making is influenced by the way we perceive danger. Research Prospect explains that cognitive biases, including normalcy bias, optimism bias, and familiarity bias, causes people to view familiar situations as safer than they really are. Normalcy bias, for example, makes people assume that life will continue as usual, even when warning signs appear.

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    These mental shortcuts are not simply mistakes in thinking, they developed as a way for people to function in stable environments without constantly worrying about every possible threat. However, when society encounters new or slowly developing risks, these same instincts can make it harder to recognize problems before they become widespread.
    #10

    Three men watching a sports game on a tablet, with one pointing enthusiastically, depicting common things worse than we realize. Sports Betting is Gambling.

    of course we already know this. just like previous generations knew that smoking wasn't helpful

    but we're treating it as an almost benign thing, while more and more (especially male) youths get suckered into gambling addictions.

    Faleya , gpointstudio Report

    12points
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    #11

    Microscopic view of viruses or bacteria, illustrating common things that may be worse than we realize. Turns out those "harmless" common colds aren't harmless. Not only has COVID entered the rotation, but I doubt the flu (or even the rhinovirus) is as safe long-term as society seems to think.

    FR tho, is *everyone* gonna need to end up with a nasty case of post-viral chronic illness for society to take this sh*t seriously?

    0xEmmy , coffeekai Report

    12points
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    #12

    A jar of coins labeled Education on a stack of books, illustrating common things that are far worse than we realize. Poor education funding makes poor education.

    Ciryl_Lynyard , jcomp Report

    12points
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    The challenge is even greater today because modern life introduces risks that are often more complicated, delayed, and difficult to measure. According to Balanced Achievement, rapid technological progress, increased global connections, information overload, and more complex choices have created situations where the consequences of our decisions may not become clear for years.

    This is where the idea of anticipated regret comes into play, the tendency to imagine how we might feel about a choice in the future before we make it. By mentally experiencing possible future consequences, people try to protect themselves from mistakes they cannot yet fully understand, especially when dealing with new habits, products, or technologies that may shape the lives of future generations.
    #13

    An overhead view of healthy food bowls, nuts, and vegetables, representing common things that are far worse than we realize. “Oh s**t I should have also ate fiber not just protein, I now have colon cancer” .

    Capable_Suit_7335 , jcomp Report

    11points
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    #14

    A person holding a pill bottle, with vegetables on a table, highlighting common things that are worse than we realize. Instead of copying and pasting this to every thick head that is saying GLP1s, I’m going to make my own comment.

    GLP1s have been approved for over 20 years. It’s not new.

    What is actually happening is that every single day studies are finding what people on them having been claiming for years- there are way more benefits than anyone ever even thought, including but not limited to, slowing the growth of certain cancer cells, improving the labs of every major organ system in many people, finally a treatment for PCOS and bringing back their fertility, anti inflammatory effects, and use for substance a***e disorders. That’s apart from the obvious of what it’s fda approved for which is diabetes, weight loss, and sleep apnea.

    It’s also been found that the black box warning for certain thyroid cancers was unfounded as it turns out mice have much different functioning thyroid than humans.

    So, based on that, I think the exact opposite will happen with GLP1s. They are a literal miracle d**g akin to the discovery of penicillin and insulin.

    imnottheoneipromise , freepik Report

    11points
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glucagon-like-peptide? It is a hormone produced in your gut that regulates appetite, digestion, and blood sugar.. Scientists have developed synthetic versions, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity etc etc

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    #15

    Hands holding a take-out coffee cup and a paper bag with food, showcasing common things we often consume. PFAs? Whatever is causing colon cancer to develop younger and younger millennials. .

    Lucky_Enough , freepik Report

    10points
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    Whether these predictions turn out to be accurate or wildly off the mark, they all have one thing in common. They remind us that what feels "normal" today isn't guaranteed to stay that way. History has a habit of humbling us, and every generation has a few blind spots that only become obvious in hindsight.

    Of course, not every modern convenience or habit is destined to become the next smoking. Some concerns will fade away as myths, while others may prove to be more serious than anyone expected. Curious to see which everyday things people think future generations will judge us for? Keep reading to discover the theories that sparked the biggest discussions online.
    #16

    A pile of peanuts in their shells, common things that may be worse than we realize. In a way Gen Z has already experienced this. It’s “oh s**t delaying peanut introductions in babies causes severe peanut allergies.”.

    marmosetohmarmoset , jcomp Report

    9points
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    #17

    Blue smoke swirling against a dark background, illustrating common things that may be worse than we realize. "oh s**t, vaping also causes problems".

    ghfdghjkhg , rawpixel.com Report

    8points
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    #18

    A man with a red beard drinking a dark beer in a dimly lit bar, symbolizing common things that are worse than we realize. Alcohol, y'all. It's alcohol.

    [It has been moved to Group 1 carcinogen](https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/alcohol/alcohol-fact-sheet), meaning there is sufficient evidence now that it does not correlate, but *causes* certain types of cancer, even if you are a light drinker. In other words, there is no safe level of drinking

    This came out about 2-3 years ago, and yet we haven't heard much about it, [aside from a few articles](https://oncodaily.com/oncolibrary/group-1-carcinogen). And I get it, alcohol is a part of many religions, cultural practices, and rituals, for millennia.

    Also, pretty sure that WHO (I think? or NIH?) made things worse with their handling of the suggestion that anyone capable of conception just not drink. The message came off as treating an entire s*x as if they were incubators rather than a nuanced piece of medical advice. (I remember thinking aww f-off, only to learn more about the science and realize what they were trying to say. ).

    mcclelc , standret Report

    8points
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    #19

    Medical staff checking an elderly man's temperature at a hospital entrance, showing common things worse than we realize. Covid has proven to be oncogenic in multiple scientific studies already and it’s only been with us 6 years, it will get worse.

    Agreeable_Strength51 , Drazen Zigic Report

    8points
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oncogenic meaning having the potential to cause or promote the development of cancer. Lawks a mussy, why did I even start reading this!

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    #20

    A robotic hand typing on a laptop, symbolizing common things that may turn out to be worse than we realize. "So you guys had how many movies about AI taking of very the world and destroying humanity, and you _still_ built it?!".

    tomahawk66mtb , peachfreepix Report

    8points
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love to see how many AI tokens you need to design the T-1000.

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    #21

    A golden spoon with sugar and sugar cubes, symbolizing common things that are far worse than we realize. Sugar. So clearly is diabetes on the rise, and yet...

    seliselio , fabrikasimf Report

    8points
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    #22

    A pile of clear plastic containers, bottles, and packaging, representing common things worse than we realize. Plastics and single use containers/wrap


    just waiting out there like a k****r in the sun.

    cleanbot , rawpixel.com Report

    7points
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    #23

    A woman examining a tomato in a grocery store, representing common things that may turn out to be worse than we realize. Realizing that climate change affects our food supply.

    Sprucedude , DC Studio Report

    7points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, hence all the climate resilient food production that's happening.

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    #24

    A man happily counting money at a desk with a laptop, symbolizing common things that may turn out to be worse than we realize. Oh s**t, the environment was more important than corporate profits.

    shyguystormcrow , user25451090 Report

    7points
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    #25

    A vast parking lot filled with many new cars, representing common things that may turn out to be worse than we realize. Building everything for cars instead of people.

    imrzzz , tawatchai07 Report

    7points
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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also not making walkable spaces or accessible and efficient public transport (looking at your Trinidad and Tobago). 1.5 million people and I swear there is about the same amount of cars on the road in this tiny island.

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    #26

    A face mask and a notepad with COVID-19 written on it, representing common things that are worse than we realize. Covid. Covid damages every organ in the body & the blood vessels. Well documented. It's the AIDs crisis all over again. Why must it take humans sooooo long to change behavior when we have ample evidence?

    Takes an average of 17 years for research to go into practice. Insane.

    Sea-Split214 , wirestock Report

    7points
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    #27

    A group of people, including an older man in a suit holding a phone, in a meeting, representing common things. Oh s**t! Flock and the (new authoritarian) government has a record of my entire location history and everything I purchased!

    crosleyxj , katemangostar Report

    6points
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    #28

    A woman massaging her neck and shoulders, indicating common things that may be worse than we realize. F****d up necks and spines from staring at phones all day.

    lostinthegwn , pepperiko Report

    2points
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    #29

    A scientist holding a model of a virus, representing common things that may turn out to be worse than we realize. Covid and the long range cumulative effects of multiple infections.

    fuzzysocksplease , federcap Report

    1point
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