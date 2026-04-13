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From Obvious To Impossible: 20 Brain-Scratching General Knowledge Questions
Intricate ceiling fresco with classical figures and a red banner labeled trivia highlighting brain-scratching general knowledge questions.
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From Obvious To Impossible: 20 Brain-Scratching General Knowledge Questions

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Are you ready to see how well you really know the world? This general knowledge quiz will put your brain to the test! All it takes is 20 questions covering history, culture, science, and more, where trusting your instincts is just as important as your memory.

Every question gives you four choices – some are very obvious, and some are there to trick even the smartest quiz taker! From mythology to movies and cuisine, there’s a little bit of everything to challenge your brain.

Think you can make it to the end without guessing?

Only one way to find out – let’s get started! 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Image credits: Andrew Neel

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    liz-h-gregory avatar
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    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carravagio wore the yellow mask but he left before they got famous

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    liz-h-gregory avatar
    Nicely
    Nicely
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    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Carravagio wore the yellow mask but he left before they got famous

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