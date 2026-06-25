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“Can You Pass A European Pub Quiz?”: Prove It With These 18 General Knowledge Questions
European Union flag with a red 'TRIVIA' banner, perfect for a European Pub Quiz or general knowledge questions.
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“Can You Pass A European Pub Quiz?”: Prove It With These 18 General Knowledge Questions

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How well do you really know Europe? Not just the obvious capitals, but the tricky geography, surprising history, and facts most people forget after school. ✈️

This 18-question general knowledge quiz will test your knowledge of everything from European countries and capitals to iconic landmarks and currencies.

But don’t get too cocky – Europe is full of surprises that even frequent travelers get wrong.

Ready to find out if you’re a true Europe expert? Start the challenge! 🥐

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A beautiful view of the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, Hungary. It's a key landmark for a European Pub Quiz.

    Image credits: Zhang Xuan Jun

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    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

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    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know the deepest lake.

    2
    2points
    reply
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read fjord and at once I think about Slartibartfast

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know the deepest lake.

    2
    2points
    reply
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read fjord and at once I think about Slartibartfast

    0
    0points
    reply
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