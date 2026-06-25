“Can You Pass A European Pub Quiz?”: Prove It With These 18 General Knowledge Questions

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How well do you really know Europe? Not just the obvious capitals, but the tricky geography, surprising history, and facts most people forget after school. ✈️

This 18-question general knowledge quiz will test your knowledge of everything from European countries and capitals to iconic landmarks and currencies.

But don’t get too cocky – Europe is full of surprises that even frequent travelers get wrong.

Ready to find out if you’re a true Europe expert? Start the challenge! 🥐

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Zhang Xuan Jun