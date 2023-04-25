My name is Orion. I am a Jewelry Designer that has been making jewelry since 2013. I moved from Polymer clay to Steampunk, choosing to study it professionally - just to become a Geek Jewelry Designer.

I believe that in the world we currently live in fanart merch in terms of jewelry is mostly produced in China by large gaming companies or even when collaboration happens. It's also usually mass-produced with designs that are somewhat predictable or just not of high enough quality. I've opened my brand of geek jewelry to give a breath of fresh air to the community and its fanart. Thus, my works can be considered as high Fanart.

Hopefully, my designs give you some new perspective on jewelry or geek art or perhaps will just make you smile, which is a win-win for me.

More info: Instagram