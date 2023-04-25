Geek Jewelry: Redefining Fanart Through Jewelry (18 Pics)
My name is Orion. I am a Jewelry Designer that has been making jewelry since 2013. I moved from Polymer clay to Steampunk, choosing to study it professionally - just to become a Geek Jewelry Designer.
I believe that in the world we currently live in fanart merch in terms of jewelry is mostly produced in China by large gaming companies or even when collaboration happens. It's also usually mass-produced with designs that are somewhat predictable or just not of high enough quality. I've opened my brand of geek jewelry to give a breath of fresh air to the community and its fanart. Thus, my works can be considered as high Fanart.
Hopefully, my designs give you some new perspective on jewelry or geek art or perhaps will just make you smile, which is a win-win for me.
Jigglypuff Inspired Ring Design
A lot of people ask me, but what about copyrights? Of course, there is always this question of copyrights, and as an artist myself I have to respect these rights, the same as I wouldn't want the same thing to happen to my brand. I always read copyright laws and there are a lot of gaming companies and others out there such as League of Legends or Genshin Impact which allow artists to make fan art or even sell it all while giving the appropriate credits and disclaiming that they are unofficial merch.
On the other hand, there are a lot of strict companies that do not allow the selling of fanart, meaning I can only do commissions as a private person -inspired by his favorite anime, games, or shows.
Pikachu Inspired Ring Design
AI has blurred the lines between copyrights and infringement and made it harder for artists of all sorts, but I do believe that handcraft could never be replaced.
My dream once was to become a jewelry designer, and now I am on my new dream is to be hired as a freelancer for companies such as Riot Games or Mihoyo to compose amazing merch to compliment their already amazingly created worlds.