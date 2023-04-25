My name is Orion. I am a Jewelry Designer that has been making jewelry since 2013. I moved from Polymer clay to Steampunk, choosing to study it professionally - just to become a Geek Jewelry Designer.

I believe that in the world we currently live in fanart merch in terms of jewelry is mostly produced in China by large gaming companies or even when collaboration happens. It's also usually mass-produced with designs that are somewhat predictable or just not of high enough quality. I've opened my brand of geek jewelry to give a breath of fresh air to the community and its fanart. Thus, my works can be considered as high Fanart.

Hopefully, my designs give you some new perspective on jewelry or geek art or perhaps will just make you smile, which is a win-win for me. 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jigglypuff Inspired Ring Design

Jigglypuff Inspired Ring Design

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST

A lot of people ask me, but what about copyrights? Of course, there is always this question of copyrights, and as an artist myself I have to respect these rights, the same as I wouldn't want the same thing to happen to my brand. I always read copyright laws and there are a lot of gaming companies and others out there such as League of Legends or Genshin Impact which allow artists to make fan art or even sell it all while giving the appropriate credits and disclaiming that they are unofficial merch.

On the other hand, there are a lot of strict companies that do not allow the selling of fanart, meaning I can only do commissions as a private person -inspired by his favorite anime, games, or shows.
#2

Pikachu Inspired Ring Design

Pikachu Inspired Ring Design

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Pikachu Inspired Ring Design

Pikachu Inspired Ring Design

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST

AI has blurred the lines between copyrights and infringement and made it harder for artists of all sorts, but I do believe that handcraft could never be replaced.

My dream once was to become a jewelry designer, and now I am on my new dream is to be hired as a freelancer for companies such as Riot Games or Mihoyo to compose amazing merch to compliment their already amazingly created worlds.
#4

Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring Design

Alolan Raichu Inspired Ring Design

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Raichu Inspired Ring Design

Raichu Inspired Ring Design

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Pikachu Evolution Ring Set

Pikachu Evolution Ring Set

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Staryu Inspired Ring

Staryu Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Shiny Staryu Inspired Ring

Shiny Staryu Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Venti - Genshin Impact Inspired Lyre Ring

Venti - Genshin Impact Inspired Lyre Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Layla - Genshin Impact Inspired Ring

Layla - Genshin Impact Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Pantheon = League Of Legends Inspired Spear Pendant

Pantheon = League Of Legends Inspired Spear Pendant

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Pyke - League Of Legends, Ult Inspired Ring

Pyke - League Of Legends, Ult Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Kda Evelynn - League Of Legends - Lasher Inspired Ring

Kda Evelynn - League Of Legends - Lasher Inspired Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#14

Kda Evelynn - League Of Legends Inspired Heart Ring

Kda Evelynn - League Of Legends Inspired Heart Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Sailor Moon Inspired Cat Rings - Luna And Artemis

Sailor Moon Inspired Cat Rings - Luna And Artemis

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Akali - League Of Legends Inspired Earrings

Akali - League Of Legends Inspired Earrings

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Loki - Marvel Inspired Scepter Pendant

Loki - Marvel Inspired Scepter Pendant

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Kazuha - Genshin Inspired Maple Ring

Kazuha - Genshin Inspired Maple Ring

OrionGeekJewelry Report

0points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!