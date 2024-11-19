ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, my name is Simon Dell. I have always had an interest in wildlife photography and got my first DSLR eight years ago. Over time, I have made my garden more wildlife-friendly and often sit outside taking photos of birds on the feeders.

One day, after I had just cut the lawn and sat down with the camera on the patio, I spotted movement in the freshly cut grass. As I looked down and zoomed in, a little mouse was standing upright. I named him George. He then vanished, so the next day, I placed a peanut in the same spot. I was overjoyed when the mouse came out again from just under the fence.

It was then that I decided to make him a safe little home, knowing there were cats just beyond the fence. I piled small logs, twigs, and moss over a makeshift house and even used a coconut shell as a door. I placed some seeds and nuts just inside, and the mouse came right in.

#1

This Is George—often Easy To Spot As He Has A Cut In His Ear And Is Always So Cute

Simon Dell
I have been adding to and improving the mouse log pile home. I made it more solid, adding doors, windows, and even new homes and buildings—all made from recycled bits of wood. Now, the mice have a full village with a pub, bookstore, shop, cake and bakery shop, schoolhouse, and even a train station, airplane, cars, and motorcycles. You name it, they have it!

Over the following days, another mouse appeared, and we called her Mildred—much like the old UK TV show George and Mildred. Then, a week or so later, out came a tiny baby mouse who was beyond cute. My wife named her Mini because she was so small.
#2

The Whole Mouse Village Is Fast Becoming A Town

Simon Dell
#3

One Of The Mice Is Putting On His Boots And Scarf As It's Starting To Get Cold Outside

Simon Dell
Since 2018, we have continued building and expanding the village, which might be the first and only mouse village in Yorkshire, England. We have seen many generations of mice come and go, with lots of baby mice born and growing to adulthood.

You can follow our amazing story on Facebook. We are also working on a new storybook about one man and his mice, sharing true, fact-based stories about the mice I care for daily.
#4

The Mouse Village Store And A Little Shopkeeper At The Door

Simon Dell
#5

Two Of The First Mice In The Log Pile House

Simon Dell
#6

Each Summer, The Mice Gather Berries From The Brambles To Make Wine For The Village Pub

Simon Dell
#7

Pilot Mouse Is Taking The Plane Out Over The Gardens

Simon Dell
#8

The Village Bookstore

Simon Dell
#9

The Village Pub, The Log Pile Inn—you Can Even See One Of The Mice Enjoying A Cold Drink

Simon Dell
#10

We Have Lots Of Brambles Growing By The Log Pile, And The Mice Love The Berries Each Summer

Simon Dell
#11

The Old Tree Stump House Over By The Brambles

Simon Dell
#12

One Of The Mice Is Out For A Drive In Her Mini Car

Simon Dell
#13

The Great Mouse Wall Was Built For The Mice, With Lots Of Holes To Explore

Simon Dell
#14

The Start Of The First Log Pile House By The Tree Where The Mouse First Came Out

Simon Dell
#15

The Mice Love To Go Sailing On The Garden Pond

Simon Dell
#16

One Of The Mice Is In The Wrong Trousers With Robotic Legs

Simon Dell
#17

The Mice Even Have A Mini Mouse Henge On A Mossy Hill

Simon Dell
