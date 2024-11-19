ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, my name is Simon Dell. I have always had an interest in wildlife photography and got my first DSLR eight years ago. Over time, I have made my garden more wildlife-friendly and often sit outside taking photos of birds on the feeders.

One day, after I had just cut the lawn and sat down with the camera on the patio, I spotted movement in the freshly cut grass. As I looked down and zoomed in, a little mouse was standing upright. I named him George. He then vanished, so the next day, I placed a peanut in the same spot. I was overjoyed when the mouse came out again from just under the fence.

It was then that I decided to make him a safe little home, knowing there were cats just beyond the fence. I piled small logs, twigs, and moss over a makeshift house and even used a coconut shell as a door. I placed some seeds and nuts just inside, and the mouse came right in.

