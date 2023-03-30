Contractor Takes Petty Revenge On Entitled Customer In Breach Of Price Agreement By Dumping All His Trash On His Property

If there’s one thing subreddits like r/MaliciousCompliance and r/PettyRevenge have taught us, it’s that you should never mess with people. It doesn’t matter who they are or what they do for a living—they are all more than able to deliver karma and earn some style points for doing it in the most effective ways possible.

And you can’t get any more effective than the garbage collection services contractor in this story. A Redditor recently shared how his dad’s friend wasn’t having any of his client’s negotiating shenanigans and simply decided to “refund” his services.

Pro Tip: never mess with people who deal with your garbage. One swift swoop and all that garbage is gonna come back straight at ya

This goes double if you start renegotiating the prices with the garbage management contractor and refuse to budge

And if one doesn’t budge, the other probably won’t either, tipping all of the collected garbage straight on your lawn in the end

Reddit user u/shialebeefe recently shared a story of petty revenge. Not theirs, mind you, but it’s still entertaining. It actually happened to their dad’s friend, who makes a living collecting garbage from people’s houses with his truck.

One day, he agreed with this one customer to clean out their house and dispose of all the trash. The price was set way in advance and everything seemed in order to start work. Once he did, it took around half a day to clean out the house and get all the garbage in his truck.

Things turned awry when, despite already having agreed to it, the customer started haggling over the price after being asked to pay up. The negotiation went nowhere despite their best efforts, which led the garbage meister to the only solution he saw now without having to agree to ridiculous terms.

He went over to the truck’s control panel, and—surprise!—the back could be tilted to quickly unload the trash. And so he did. All over the customer’s property. The customer tried to stop the impending doom, but just like the negotiation, it went nowhere despite their best efforts.

And then he sat in his truck and drove off. He needed the money, but professional integrity was more important this time. And the internet approved.

While some in the comments were showing their appreciation for the story in the form of snarky remarks and advice, others shared their own similar stories of how trying to haggle when there was no haggling any more has led folks to regret their cheap nature. So, the amusement continued well into the comment section.

The post author said the garbage mound was so big and tactfully dumped that it was impossible for the owner to open the front door

Now, haggling and negotiating on a price isn’t bad in and of itself. It’s just business. And business comes with a min-max mindset. And being flexible with your price might help establish long-term relations with some customers, or they might recommend you to others and the business will grow.

However, the problem that happened here is the customer went overboard with how inflexible they were. But the contractor did what was right by his side of this agreement—he evaluated how much his time, skills and work are worth, and he was prepared to walk away.

And it’s not like he could’ve somehow done it cheaper. There are cases when folks will ask someone to just do their job cheap to save a buck. But some professionals just can’t do it cheaply as their reputation is ultimately on the line.

While we can’t be sure about the rest of the exchange, he held his ground and that was a good thing in the long run. If anything, he taught the customer a valuable lesson.

A lesson that netted OP nearly 4,500 upvotes on r/PettyRevenge.

The story was a short, but a good, with folks sharing their own short yet good stories in the comments, among other remarks

