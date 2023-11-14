Artist Creates Honest And Relatable Comics That Encourage Women To Accept And Care For Themselves (40 New Pics)
Prudence Geerts, known as Planet Prudence, is an illustrator who has captured a substantial following on Instagram, thanks to her vibrant and easily relatable comics. Her girl-problem-focused drawings, filled with humor, cleverness, and a hint of self-mockery, resonate well with her audience of 676,000.
Since debuting her artwork on social media in 2015, Geerts' creations have been featured in BuzzFeed and various other publications (such as Bored Panda for example), showcasing her unique ability to connect with viewers through her art.
More info: Instagram | planetprudence.com | youtube.com | patreon.com
If you need to: absolutely. If it's just for 'normal' discharge (I know this varies from person to person), try going without for a few weeks, you might be producing more discharge -because- you wear a pantyliner every day. It dries out and irritates the vagina. Try wearing cotton underwear for a while and see if your balance changes, it might be a lot more healthy and comfortable in the end! If you really do want to use something every day, try reusable cotton liners, better for health and environment. (And good for everyone talking about this stuff, it's important!)