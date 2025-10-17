ADVERTISEMENT

Gaby Griggs is the artist behind Toast and Triangles, a comic series that mixes simple drawings with clever humor. Using colorful stick-figure characters shaped like circles, triangles, and other playful forms, she creates stories that are both funny and relatable.

Gaby's comics explore everyday situations with a twist: dealing with writer’s block, receiving compliments, navigating life with a disability, or simply capturing the awkward moments we all experience. Her work is a reminder that even the smallest moments can carry both comedy and connection.

More info: Instagram

#1

Three-panel comic with characters humorously depicting awkward moments and relatable life situations.

toastandtriangles Report

    #2

    Colorful comic strip showing two characters awkwardly exchanging a compliment ball in a relatable life moment.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #3

    Comic strip illustrating relatable awkward moments with characters showing anxiety before an event and a friend sensing it.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #4

    Comic strip showing three characters debating what to watch with relatable awkward moments about choosing a movie to watch.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a character humorously reflecting on life’s awkward moments about looking off in pictures.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #6

    Two-panel comic featuring simple characters illustrating awkward social moments in relatable life situations.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #7

    Blue cartoon character working on homework versus grumbling about it in relatable comic capturing life’s awkward moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    Comic strip featuring two characters humorously discussing different interests in an awkward social moment.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #9

    Comic strip showing relatable awkward moments with characters humorously struggling to draw unicorns and alternative creatures.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #10

    Comic showing a humorous dialogue between a stomach and its owner, capturing life’s awkward moments in relatable style.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing a character humorously frustrated by the complexity of desks, capturing life’s awkward moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #12

    Simple comic strip showing awkward and embarrassing moment at work with characters laughing, fitting relatable comics theme.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #13

    Two-panel comic illustrating awkward moments with a character happily recalling college and then being sick in bed.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #14

    Hilariously relatable comic panels featuring characters discussing flabbergasting syndrome and awkward life moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing relatable awkward moments of plagiarism while doing a school project in a humorous style.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #16

    Simple comic panels showing two characters awkwardly saying farewell and hugging, capturing life’s awkward moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #17

    Cartoon showing life’s awkward moments with a scared passenger and calm driver during last-minute lane change.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #18

    Comic strip showing a pregnant character and a constipated character sharing awkward and relatable life moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #19

    Comic strip showing characters in Halloween costumes, capturing life’s awkward moments with funny and relatable dialogue.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #20

    Comic panels showing a relatable awkward moment with characters discussing a hospital visit and a prank call in a simple cartoon style.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #21

    Comic character humorously prepares for school by redownloading Canvas app, capturing relatable awkward moments in daily life.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #22

    Comic strip humorously depicting a relatable awkward moment about neck pain and self-discovery in everyday life.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #23

    Colorful comic characters discussing grammar mistakes in a humorous and relatable comic capturing life’s awkward moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #24

    Simple comic with two stick-figure characters humorously depicting awkward moments and school misbehavior.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #25

    Blue character in a relatable comic facing writer's block and climbing a ladder to overcome awkward life moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #26

    Colorful comic panels showing relatable awkward moments about sleeping positions and a zero gravity sleep chamber invention.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #27

    Comic strip showing a relatable awkward moment about eating a full tomato prepared at someone's house.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #28

    Four-panel comic with characters humorously discussing and celebrating the joy of sinus rinses in an awkward life moment.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #29

    Comic illustrating weekly step trends from Monday to Saturday with walking figures and a Sunday figure refusing to move, relatable awkward moments.

    toastandtriangles Report

    #30

    Cartoon classroom scene in a relatable comics style showing awkward moments of trying not to cough in class.

    toastandtriangles Report

