Gaby Griggs is the artist behind Toast and Triangles, a comic series that mixes simple drawings with clever humor. Using colorful stick-figure characters shaped like circles, triangles, and other playful forms, she creates stories that are both funny and relatable.

Gaby's comics explore everyday situations with a twist: dealing with writer’s block, receiving compliments, navigating life with a disability, or simply capturing the awkward moments we all experience. Her work is a reminder that even the smallest moments can carry both comedy and connection.

More info: Instagram | sites.google.com