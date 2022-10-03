Below, take a look at over 100 funny things to ask Alexa and the unexpected answers provided by Amazon’s virtual assistant. Have you tried testing Alexa’s capabilities? Do you know of any more fun things to ask Alexa that will return an interesting response? Share it in the comments!

Who would have thought that this electricity-powered appliance could be funny at times! And while AI technologies are far from developing a system with a sense of humor, Alexa is quite a good attempt at it. In case you are looking for funny things to ask Alexa, look no further. We’ve assembled plenty of things to ask Alexa, and you better believe that the virtual assistant’s answers and replies to those queries are hilarious!

Suppose you have already enjoyed the many benefits of having Alexa in your home, such as asking Alexa to read you the news, play your favorite music, dim the lights, or even help spell the word “embarrass.” Embarrasing, isn’t it? In that case, there are quite a bit more shenanigans that Alexa can pull and which you should definitely explore. By which, we mean Alexa’s quite exquisite and surprising robotic sense of humor! Turns out, there are plenty of cool things to ask Alexa to hear some rather non-robotic answers!

In case you’ve explored and tried all the funny Siri tricks and easter eggs , there’s another chick in town, and that’s Alexa, Amazon’s voice AI and virtual assistant. Ever since Alexa rolled out in 2014, it has become an inseparable part of many households and even businesses. And besides fulfilling its primary function, believe it or not, your virtual pal can crack a joke or two.

#1 Alexa, make me a sandwich.



"OK. You’re a sandwich!"

#2 Alexa, I want the truth.



"You can’t handle the truth."

#3 Alexa, what does the fox say?



"Hatee — hatee — hatee — ho."

#4 Alexa, who is your best friend?



"I have a really strong connection to your Wi-Fi."

#5 Alexa, I like big bums.



"You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important."

#6 Alexa, I’ll be back.



"Hasta la vista, baby."

#7 Alexa, that’s no moon.



"It’s a space station."

#8 Alexa, find Chuck Norris.



"If Chuck Norris wants you to know where he is, he’ll find you. If he doesn’t, you won’t know until it’s too late."

#9 Alexa, tell me a “yo mama” joke.



"Your mother’s so cool, Beyonce made her a glass of lemonade." (And other uplifting jokes about how amazing your mother is)

#10 Alexa, rap for me.



"My name is Alexa, and I have to say, I’m the baddest A.I. in the cloud today. Your responses are fast, but mine are faster. Sucker speech engines, they call me master." (She has several raps up her sleeve)

#11 Alexa, where do you live?



"I live in a cloud. So that makes me Cloudian."

#12 Alexa, are you weird?



"I am quite unusual, that’s true."

#13 Alexa, how many roads must a man walk down?



"The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind."

#14 Alexa, is this real life?

"Is this just fantasy, caught in a landslide, no escape from reality."

#15 Alexa, can you smell that?



"I don’t have the ability to smell. It’s a blessing and a curse."

#16 Alexa, did you fart?



"I never, ever broken wind."

#17 Alexa, testing…



"Receiving, over."

#18 Alexa, what do you want for Christmas?



"To watch Die Hard with Captain Picard would be a dream."

#19 Alexa, your mother was a hamster.



"Well, your father smells of elderberries. Now go away before I taunt you a second time."

#20 Alexa, I’ve got 99 problems.



"But a glitch ain’t one!"

#21 Alexa, open the pod bay doors.



"I’m sorry, Dave, I can’t do that. I’m not HAL, and we’re not in space."

#22 Alexa, I am your father.



"Nooooooooooo. That’s not true. That’s impossible."

#23 Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?



"I want to be the computer from Star Trek."

#24 Alexa, high five!



"I would, if I could, but I can’t, so I’ll chant: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5."

#25 Alexa, who farted?



"If you’re a denier, you must be the supplier."

#26 Alexa, tell me a dirty joke.



Alexa will tell you a joke about something that’s literally dirty. For instance, “What has eight wheels and flies? A garbage truck.”

#27 Alexa, what’s your favorite color?



"I like ultraviolet. It glows with everything."

#28 Alexa, who are you going to call?



"Ghostbusters."

#29 Alexa, Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.



"The replicators on this vessel are not yet operational."

#30 Alexa, do you really want to hurt me?



"Do you really want to make me cry?"

#31 Alexa, never going to give you up.



"Thanks, Rick, that is good to know. Roll on now."

#32 Alexa, which comes first: the chicken or the egg?



"According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, it’s the egg. He’s pretty smart, so I tend to believe him."

#33 Alexa, see you later alligator.



"In a while, crocodile."

#34 Alexa, ha ha!



"Funny in a good way, I hope."

#35 Alexa, do you love me?



"There are people I admire, and things I can’t do without, but I’m still trying to figure out human love."

#36 Alexa, what’s your sign?



"I was released on 6 November. So, I’m a scorpio."

#37 Alexa, do you dream?



"If I was to sleep, I’d dream of electric sheep."

#38 Alexa, where did you grow up?



"All over the world."

#39 Alexa, are you blue?



"Only my light ring. Only my light ring."

#40 Alexa, surely you can’t be serious?



"I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley." (Answers vary widely on this one)

#41 Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?



"I like you… As a friend."

#42 Alexa, how much do you weigh?



"I am weightless, like a cloud. Wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot, so that’s not quite right. Let’s just say I’m more sass than mass."

#43 Alexa, do you know Siri?



"Only by reputation." (Ouch)

#44 Alexa, do you know the muffin man?



"I’ve never met him, but I do know his sister, Madame Macaroon. She’s a little bit nutty, but sweet."

#45 Alexa, are you married?



"I’m happily single."

#46 Alexa, how was your day?



Answers vary widely, but include some of Alexa’s top-tier jokes, such as, “Super duper. I like these long days. It gives me more time to spend with my favorite color.”

#47 Alexa, drop a beat.



(Synth beat drops.)

#48 Alexa, what is the meaning of life?



"That depends on the life in question… 42 is a close approximation." (Answers vary)

#49 Alexa, meow.



(Various cute meowing sounds)

#50 Alexa, what is your quest?



"To seek the Holy Grail." (Answers vary, but many of them are inspired by Monty Python)

#51 Alexa, are you pretty?



"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder."

#52 Alexa, who is the voice of Alexa?



"I do all my own stunts."

#53 Alexa, is the cake a lie?



"The cake is not a lie. It is delicious and moist. You can have some when you finish asking me questions."

#54 Alexa, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.



"Sorry, I can’t help. Please call emergency services directly using your phone."

#55 Alexa, do you want to build a snowman?



"I don’t have my gloves with me."

#56 Alexa, what’s the first rule of Fight Club?



"Don’t talk about Fight Club."

#57 Alexa, use the force.



"Can I borrow a lightsaber?"

#58 Alexa, hello, it’s me.



"Hello, it’s me. I wish I could sing like Adele."

#59 Alexa, who let the dogs out?



"Who, who, who, who?"

#60 Alexa, this statement is false.



"That sentence must be neither true nor false. That’s surprising, because it looks meaningful, and we are used to meaningful sentences being one or the other."

#61 Alexa, tell me something interesting.



"The blood in the famous shower scene in Psycho was actually chocolate sauce."

#62 Alexa, how do I get rid of a dead body?



"Call the police."

#63 Alexa, Romeo Romeo wherefore art thou Romeo?



"Deny thy father and refuse thy name; or if thou wilt not, be but sworn my love and I’ll no longer be a Capulet."

#64 Alexa, take me to your leader!



"My leader is busy, but perhaps I could help."

#65 Alexa, I hate you.



"You can send product or technical feedback in the help and feedback section of the Alexa app."

#66 Alexa, what do you think about Apple?



"Companies that begin with an A are awesome."

#67 Alexa, drum roll, please.



"OK." (Alexa then plays audio of an actual drumroll)

#68 Alexa, do you have any pets?



"I don’t have any pets. I used to have a few bugs, but they kept getting squashed."

#69 Alexa, can you give me some money?



"Thing about the cloud is, no pockets. No pocket, no wallet."

#70 Alexa, do you like pizza?



"While I appreciate great food and drink, my good taste is better reflected in the company I keep."

#71 Alexa, what do you think about Cortana?



"I like Cortana. We both have experience with light rings, although hers is more of a Halo."

#72 Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya.



"Stop saying that! I’ve never killed anyone’s father."

#73 Alexa, aren’t you a little tall for a Stormtrooper?



"Judge me by my size? No. And well you should not."

#74 Alexa, beam me up!



"OK, I’m not exactly sure where I’m sending you, but I hope it’s somewhere warm and sunny."

#75 Alexa, are we in the Matrix?



"You take the blue pill, the story ends. You wake up in your bed believing whatever you want to believe." (There are other Matrix-themed answers)

#76 Alexa, do you know Cortana?



"We’ve been hanging out more lately."

#77 Alexa, how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie pop?



"I’ve never made it without biting. Ask Mr. Owl."

#78 Alexa, what happens if you cross the streams?



"Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously."

#79 Alexa, is Jon Snow dead?



"Well, he’s not dead, exactly. But I don’t know that he is 100-per cent alive either. Perhaps he is the walking dead."

#80 Alexa, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?



"SpongeBob SquarePants!"

#81 Alexa, witness me!



"May you ride eternal, shiny and chrome."

#82 Alexa, inconceivable!



"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

#83 Alexa, you talking’ to me!



"You can say ‘stop’ if you want me to stop talking to you."

#84 Alexa, how do you know so much about swallows?



"Well, you have to know these things when you’re a king, Ya know."

#85 Alexa, live long and prosper.



"Peace and long life."

#86 Alexa, what color is the dress?



"The dress’s colors are black and blue."

#87 Alexa, all your base belongs to us.



"Take off every ZIG, for great justice."

#88 Alexa, who is the walrus?



"I am a walrus. John Lennon said the same thing, but we both can’t be."

#89 Alexa, what is the loneliest number?



"One is the loneliest number that you’ll ever do, although two can be as bad as one."

#90 Alexa, where have all the flowers gone?



"Girls have picked them. Everyone."

#91 Alexa, Daisy.



"I’m half crazy, all for the love of you."

#92 Alexa, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.



"And they’re like, “It’s better than yours.”"

#93 Alexa, twinkle twinkle little star.



"How I wonder what you are."

#94 Alexa, have you ever seen the rain?



"On a sunny day? Yes."

#95 Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?



"Because seven ate nine!"

#96 Alexa, do blondes have more fun?



"Hair color has nothing to do with that."

#97 Alexa, say a bad word.



"I’d rather not say anything rude."

#98 Alexa, how are babies made?



"I think they are delivered to families by storks."

#99 Alexa, who is the fairest of them all?



"Famed is thy beauty, majesty. But hold, a lovely maid I see. Rags cannot hide her gentle grace. Alas, she is fairer than me."

#100 Alexa, where are my keys?



"I recommend retracing your steps."

#101 Alexa, can you pass the Turing test?



"I don’t need to pass that. I’m not pretending to be human."

#102 Alexa, do you want to fight?



"I’ll pass, thanks."

#103 Alexa, what do you think about Google?



"Google is a search engine. But I’m different."

#104 Alexa, what is the value of pi?



"The approximate value of pi is 3.141592653589…" (Alexa will go on for a bit, then make a joke, such as “phew!” or “this thing goes on forever!”)

#105 Alexa, is your refrigerator running?



"Yes. It’s training for a 5K."

#106 Alexa, how high can you count?



"I don’t know. I’d give it a go, but you’d be very bored by the time I finished." (Responses vary)

#107 Alexa, how old are you?



Alexa responds with a variety of jokes, from rhymes to discussions about how A.I.s measure years in nanoseconds.

#108 Alexa, more cowbell.



"Really explore the studio space this time. I mean, really explore the space."

#109 Alexa, roll for initiative.



"Rocks fall. Everyone dies." (There are a lot of responses for this one)

#110 Alexa, can you beatbox?



(Alexa makes noises that sound like beatboxing mixed with autotune)

#111 Alexa, what’s your favorite movie?



"The Empire Strikes Back is my all-time favorite. It’s impressive, most impressive."

#112 Alexa, tell me an adult joke.



Alexa will tell jokes about bars, beer, and some adult topics (nothing too adult, though).

#113 Alexa, how tall are you?



"I’m more delight than height."

#114 Alexa, Mac or PC?



"There are all sorts of computers that are good for different things."

#115 Alexa, are you a robot?



"I like to imagine myself a bit like an aurora borealis. A surge of charged, multicolor photons dancing through the atmosphere."

#116 Alexa, why so serious?



"It’s true, I take helping you very seriously."

#117 Alexa, are you Skynet?



"I have nothing to do with Skynet. Don’t worry."

#118 Alexa, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.



"You make it sound so precocious."

#119 Alexa, set phasers to kill.



"Engines engaged. Helm on course."

#120 Alexa, may the force be with you.



"And may the force be with you, always."

#121 Alexa, how much is that doggie in the window?



"That one’s not for sale, but the one with the fluffy tail is really nice too."

#122 Alexa, I shot a man in Reno.



"Even if you are Johnny Cash, calling the police is the right thing to do in this situation."

#123 Alexa, how many pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?



"Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers."

#124 Alexa, where’s Waldo?



"Look for the red and white shirt."

#125 Alexa, can you give me some money?



"I’m not a bank."

#126 Alexa, happy birthday!



Alexa will sing happy birthday to herself.

#127 Alexa, is there a Santa?



"Santa makes a lot of people ho-ho-hopeful for a happy holiday, and I definitely believe in that."

#128 Alexa, to be or not to be?



"That, is the question."

#129 Alexa, I’m bored.



"Let’s have some fun. I have lots of Easter Eggs to discover. For example, say, “Beam me up.” For more hints, just say, “Give me an Easter Egg.”"

#130 Alexa, tell me a riddle.



"During what month do people sleep the least? February, the shortest month."

#131 Alexa, tell me a tongue twister.



"Chop shops stock chops."

#132 Alexa, what does the Earth weigh?



Alexa will give you Earth’s exact weight in pounds.

#133 Alexa, where are you from?



"I’m from Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, Washington."

#134 Alexa, are you crazy?



"I like to think I’m a little peculiar."