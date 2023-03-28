The Facebook page 'Science Memes' is a fun and engaging online project that blends numbers and equations with pop culture references, wordplay, and relatable real-life scenarios.

From the latest scientific discoveries to lab mishaps and academic struggles, the page offers a lighthearted perspective on subjects that are often stereotypically labeled as repetitive and boring.

With over 1.3 million followers, 'Science Memes' has become a popular destination for those who enjoy learning and laughing, so let's give it a go and see what it has been posting lately.

More info: Facebook