86 Memes To Keep You Company If You’re Having Trouble Sleeping, As Shared By ‘The Narcoleptic Goddess’
As we grow older, we’ve noticed how much our relationship with sleep changes. Before, many of us were able to nod off at the drop of a hat and felt refreshed and full of energy during the day. However, that’s changed due to the stress we face at work and school, all the caffeine and sugar we consume every day, and the ungodly amount of time we spend looking at screens. The quality of our sleep is suffering.
‘The Narcoleptic Goddess’ is a popular Facebook page that shares some extremely relatable and funny memes about (not) sleeping, feeling incredibly tired all the time, waking up dozens of times in the middle of the night, having trouble staying awake, and daydreaming about naps. Scroll down to enjoy the very best pics that we’ve picked out to share with you, Pandas. Odds are that these memes are going to hit way too close to home! Wake us up if you need anything. We’ll be dreaming of coffee…
This post may include affiliate links.
‘The Narcoleptic Goddess’ was created near the start of the pandemic, in January 2020. In the 3+ years since its founding, it’s amassed quite a large online following. At the time of writing, the Facebook page had over a third of a million fans—396k bleary-eyed followers.
The founder of the page notes that the name wasn’t chosen by accident: they revealed that they do, in fact, have narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that’s as well-known as insomnia.
Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that makes people feel drowsy during the day and makes it very hard for them to stay awake for longer periods of time.
Many of you reading this might be familiar with narcolepsy from popular culture, as it makes those suffering from the disorder fall asleep very suddenly. You’ve probably seen it portrayed in comedies in movies and on TV shows. However, the reality is that the disorder really affects a person’s daily routine and can cause some serious problems for them.
No no no when I lived in a creepy house I always had to sleep facing the wall. Could not risk accidentally opening my eyes and seeing boogeyman in the room. Also duvet over the head with only small opening to breathe is essential and unpenetrable shield of armour.
According to Mayo Clinic, narcolepsy can, at times, cause cataplexy—the sudden loss of muscle tone. Strong emotions like laughter can trigger this. There are two types of narcolepsy. People with type 1 also have cataplexy. Those with type 2 do not.
Unfortunately, there is no known cure for narcolepsy. It’s a life-long condition. However, there are ways to manage the disorder. Lifestyle changes and medicine can help an individual manage their symptoms. Meanwhile, family members, friends, employers, and even teachers can help them cope with the disorder by giving them the support that they need.
"Alexa, turn off the lights...oh yeah, she's not hooked up to my lights. Alexa, play relaxing -" *beep beep beep* "Alexa, turn off alarm."
Some narcolepsy patients fall asleep for a short time while doing an everyday task, like writing, typing, driving, or even talking to others. They might continue performing the task while asleep in the meantime.
What’s more, people who have been diagnosed with narcolepsy often have to deal with sleep paralysis. Some of you Pandas reading this might instantly know what we’re talking about, even if you don’t have narcolepsy. In short, sleep paralysis is a frankly horrifying experience where you can’t speak or move while you’re falling asleep or after waking up. Often, it doesn’t last long, but it can be very frightening (and we can assure you from personal experience, it is).
Oh my god! It's not just me? I told my therapist about it, thinking I was the only one.
During sleep paralysis, some people might hallucinate. For instance, they might see a strange person in the room (again, we’ve been there). This happens when we start dreaming even though we’re not fully asleep yet. The important thing here is not to panic: there’s nobody in your room. (Though if you feel there might be something a tad more esoteric going on, you might want to get in touch with your local priest or give Sam and Dean Winchester a call.)
The NHS suggests taking brief naps throughout the day to manage daytime drowsiness. The essential thing is to space them out evenly. Of course, this might be difficult to do if you go to school or have a full-time job. So you need to speak to your teachers and managers to let them know what’s going on. You can talk to your doctor or a sleep disorder specialist and they can help create a sleep schedule for you.
Something else that’s equally as important is having a very strict bedtime routine where you go to bed at the same time every night. Meanwhile, if you’re diagnosed with narcolepsy but want to drive, you will most likely need to regularly prove to the authorities that you are in control of your condition so that you do not put yourself or others in danger while behind the wheel.
Regular sleep is important for all of us, not just those living with disorders. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found a connection between irregular sleep and cardiovascular disease.
Poor sleep quality, duration, and timing lead to atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in arteries. This leads to blood vessel walls thickening which in turn reduces blood flow and means that your body gets less oxygen and nutrients.
Atherosclerosis can then lead to coronary heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes among other health conditions. In short, quality, regular sleep is invaluable to a healthy and happy life. If you feel that your sleep has been suffering lately, do whatever you can to fix things. Reduce the amount of time you spend looking at screens before bed (or use a blue-light filter). Eat well. Move lots. Get lots of sunshine during the day. Stay hydrated. And try meditation to reduce anxiety.
Is scrolling through your phone and checking the fridge every 5 minutes, expecting something new to appear, not a good reason?
Which of these memes did you relate to the most, Pandas? Have you ever had trouble sleeping? How did you deal with those issues? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments. We'd love to hear from you and, odds are that we have a lot in common!
"Hi, I'm here about the modeling ad?" "Great, yes, please come in and sit here in this corner." "Here? Okay." "Yes, please sit just like that." "Like this? What should I do with my hands?" "Here, you can hold this book and pretend like you're reading." 2 hours later, after the model realizes it's actually a good book. "Geeze, can you stop painting so loudly over there? I'm trying to read." That's how my brain interprets this painting.