Like many great creative journeys, this one began during the pandemic—sparked by a moment of nostalgia and a little encouragement from family. Here’s what the creator of the series told us: “During the pandemic, when the world was in lockdown, I went to stay at home with my parents since all classes were online. I needed something to ease my mind or take a break from all the studying and online classes. I was planning to join the hospital to fight against the virus in my free time. Unfortunately, since I lived with my parents, they simply wouldn’t allow it because they were afraid of the spread of infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, during one of my online classes, my little brother came into my room and grabbed one of my old childhood boxes that I had hidden in my closet. He took one of my old notebooks, which had all of my old comics in it. I used to draw comics back then before I decided to stop and forget all about it so I could focus on college. They were all terrible drawings, but my little brother found them funny. He simply said that he wished I would go back to drawing comics because they were funny.

That gave me an idea and I decided to make comics as something to do whenever I took a break from all the studies and work.”