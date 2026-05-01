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Life with cats is never as simple as it seems, and that’s exactly what makes them so funny. Cartoonist Nate Fakes captures those oddly specific, chaotic, and slightly ridiculous feline moments and turns them into chuckle-worthy one-panel comics.

Nate’s love for cartooning started early – he even sold his first drawing while still in fifth grade. Throughout school, he was more likely to be sketching in the margins than paying attention in class, and that habit eventually turned into a full-time career. Today, he works as a professional storyboard artist, illustrator, cartoonist, and author. His work has appeared in well-known outlets like MAD Magazine and The New York Times, as well as in books, greeting cards, advertising campaigns, and across the web. With his signature mix of sharp wit and absurd humor, Nate proves that even a single panel can deliver a perfectly timed joke.

Today, we’ve selected some of his best cat-themed comics that highlight just how entertaining (and confusing) life with cats can be. Scroll down to enjoy.

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