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Tyson Cole is a cartoonist who’s been creating single-panel comics for over a decade, turning simple ideas into clever, often unexpected jokes. Inspired by classic artists like Gary Larson, he embraced the freedom of the format, where anything – from everyday moments to completely absurd situations – can become the punchline.

His journey into cartooning started pretty casually, sketching ideas during long night shifts and slowly improving over time. What began as a creative outlet eventually grew into something much bigger, with his work appearing in publications like Reader’s Digest and The Wall Street Journal, as well as earning recognition from the National Cartoonists Society.

Today, his comics are known for their simplicity, dry humor, and relatable (yet often slightly weird) ideas – proving that sometimes all it takes is one panel to land a really good joke.

More info: Instagram

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who read the last word in Jim Taggart's voice?

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