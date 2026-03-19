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Tyson Cole is a cartoonist who’s been creating single-panel comics for over a decade, turning simple ideas into clever, often unexpected jokes. Inspired by classic artists like Gary Larson, he embraced the freedom of the format, where anything – from everyday moments to completely absurd situations – can become the punchline.

His journey into cartooning started pretty casually, sketching ideas during long night shifts and slowly improving over time. What began as a creative outlet eventually grew into something much bigger, with his work appearing in publications like Reader’s Digest and The Wall Street Journal, as well as earning recognition from the National Cartoonists Society.

Today, his comics are known for their simplicity, dry humor, and relatable (yet often slightly weird) ideas – proving that sometimes all it takes is one panel to land a really good joke.

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