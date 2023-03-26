57 Funny And Wholesome Memes That Are Just Harmless, As Shared On “Respectful Memes” (New Pics)
The American Psychological Association warns that media overload is hurting our mental health. And that's especially true with bad news that constantly bombards us from the screens.
Luckily, there are some antidotes to that down feeling and it’s light-hearted, happy content to boost our serotonin levels. Just like this Twitter page titled “Respectful Memes” (because they are so nice you can show them to your grandma, according to their description!) which serves as a wholesome inspiration for anyone in need of a good chuckle.
Below we wrapped up some of the newest memes shared here
Nearly 70 percent of Americans report feeling overwhelmed by the quantity of news coming at them from different platforms, and 56 percent of American adults say the media is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to the data shared by The Washington Post. What’s more, negative headlines have more than a 60 percent higher click-through rate than positive ones.
In our previous interview with Dr. Lise Deguire, a clinical psychologist and author of award-winning memoir “Flashback Girl: Lessons on Resilience From a Burn Survivor”, she confirmed that many people report their mood negatively affected by the news.
“Of course, the news itself tends to focus on negative occurrences. For example, the news will report on the terrible car accident that happened. They will not, of course, report on the thousands of people that safely drove that day. (Safe, happy occurrences are not usually considered news.) But, because the news focuses on so much on negative events, it can make us feel that only bad things are happening in the world,” Dr. Lise explained.
Moreover, the news often focuses on events that make us fearful, because when we are afraid, we tend to think we need to keep watching the news. “When my clients report anxiety, sadness or anger about the news, I often encourage them to limit their news/social media exposure,” the clinical psychologist said.
Dr. Lise argues that most of us can stay informed through a quick read of the headlines.“Having the news on in the background, or checking Twitter all day, often distresses people because the news almost always focuses on scary negative events and ignores positive ones,” Dr. Lise explained.
The good news is that we can all become more positive and resilient to negativity around us. “One way is to learn who or what makes us feel good, and who or what makes us feel bad. For example, my mood usually improves when I listen to music or go outside. My mood usually goes downhill when I stop exercising.”
Dr. Lise explained that all of us have activities that lift us up or bring us down. “The more aware we can be, the better choices we can make. Does it help you to dance? Write? Call a friend? Take a bath? See if you can figure out what is in your positivity ‘toolbox.’
When you use the wrong math formula but somehow end up with the right answer
I once came across a couple walking around with a cat on a leash. The cat was very friendly and didn't seem to mind the harness at all, and I got a pet a cat for several minutes :)
"But it's nothing but a mistake!" "Yeah, which is why you're getting a failing grade."
I hope parallel universe me is doing better than the version of me in this dimension
they need to sit sometimes too ya know. its hard being a chair