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Parenting is full of love, chaos, exhaustion, and absurd moments that somehow become funny later. That’s exactly what makes the “Boumeries” comics so relatable. Created by Samantha Leriche-Gionet (art name Boum), a freelance comic artist from Montreal, Canada, the series captures the messy reality of raising kids with sharp humor and a lot of honesty. With clean lines, expressive characters, and simple yet effective storytelling, her comics turn everyday family life into something both hilarious and painfully familiar.

These comics have a unique ability to balance warmth with brutal truth. From emotional meltdowns and inconvenient questions to the strange little treasures children proudly bring home, Boum highlights the moments that many parents know all too well but rarely see portrayed so accurately. Rather than idealizing motherhood, her work embraces its contradictions, frustrations, and unexpected sweetness, which is exactly why it resonates with so many readers. Beyond social media, she has also brought her voice to print with La Méduse (The Jellyfish), now available in Québec and Europe.

And now, let us know which of these comics felt the most accurate to you.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | patreon.com | boumfolio.com