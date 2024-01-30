ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Rae, the Australian comic artist behind the humorous "Doodley Squat" comics, brings everyday life to light with her charming and relatable doodles. Known for her simple and slightly silly 'stick' art style, Jessica's work, shared with over 6,000 fans on Instagram, focuses on the lighter side of daily life.

Despite the opportunity to delve into diverse themes, she steers clear of political statements to avoid controversy, as she prefers to keep her work lighthearted. This approach stems from her desire to provide uncomplicated joy, rather than spark debates, reflecting her belief that comics should be a source of laughter rather than contention.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | doodleysquats.wordpress.com