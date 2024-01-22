70 Witty And Heartfelt Comics By “Dinosaur Couch” (New Pics)
The "Dinosaur Couch" comics on Instagram have gained widespread attention for their inventive and engaging scenarios that have become popular across different social platforms as well. The artist inserts dinosaurs in quirky, amusing, and existential-crisis-inducing situations to create compelling and artistic narratives.
For example in one of the comics, the dinosaurs are discussing whether to attend a party, touching on the concept of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and the often-overlooked joy of spending a comfortable evening at home.
More info: Instagram | shopdinosaur.com
This post may include affiliate links.
the spinosaurus is the poly flag…i’ll be in this corner crying in happiness
they have pride flags on the spines i sound like a squeaky toyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
they have pride flags on the spines i sound like a squeaky toyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy