If you’ve been craving some retro-style comics, you’re in for a treat as Ahmed, the artist of Canetoonist, delivers fresh content.

Growing up reading newspaper comic strips, Ahmed draws inspiration from rubber hose animation and classic cartoons. He shared: “I try to keep things lighthearted for the most part.” His work explores a variety of themes, from dating and daily challenges to unexpected topics like biology-fitting, since he works as a lab tech by day.

With Ahmed, you never quite know what he’ll illustrate next, keeping his audience on their toes!

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic by Canetoonist showing a person preparing for "dating in your thirties" battlefield-style with armor and goggles.

canetoonist Report

In a further interview with Bored Panda, Ahmed shared a bit more about his background.

“I have a Master’s in Microbiology/Immunology, so my comics sometimes do have a scientific side to them.”

He also noted how he began doodling himself as seen in newspapers: “I was a shy kid, but I found it much easier to connect with people by showing them my comics. It's the way I express myself best.”
    #2

    Retro-style comic with a person and an insect discussing time loops and relativity in a lighthearted way.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Once you question 'time' or 'distance', you're alone in an unknowable universe. Have fun!

    #3

    Retro-style lighthearted comic about wisdom teeth getting pulled, illustrated by Canetoonist.

    canetoonist Report

    We were wondering about Ahmed’s creative process, to which he replied: “Sorry, trade secret. Kidding! For gag comics, I usually write what's on my mind at the time, or make a note on my phone when an idea strikes. For story comics, I have a notebook with sketches, thumbnails and concepts for planning. I currently mostly work digitally.”

    #4

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist showing a character catching a spider with a net and returning it to a props store.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    If spiders look scary to us, we must look super-scary to them . Be kind to spiders !

    #5

    Retro-style lighthearted comic by Canetoonist showing a character's reaction to expired milk.

    canetoonist Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Ahmed wrote: “If I've made you laugh, or cheered you up on a bad day, then I've succeeded as a cartoonist.”

    Lastly, Ahmed added: “Be nice to people posting their art online. Artists put a lot more than just time and effort into each piece, it's one of the most personal things you can do.”
    #6

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist featuring Inktober prompts and a humorous mishap.

    canetoonist Report

    #7

    Retro-style comic featuring white blood cells with lighthearted dialogue and colorful illustrations by Canetoonist.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    sometimes I feel that I know a little *too* much about how my body works ...

    #8

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist about New Year's resolutions with a character humorously preparing for a challenge.

    canetoonist Report

    #9

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist showing a humorous love story with a bat and a rock.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    So when the dentist told me to gargoyle after I brush my teeth, that's what he meant?

    #10

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist shows a character posting online, then fearing angry reactions from internet users.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    'Free speech' turns out to be the speech that doesn't offend anyone at all, apparently

    #11

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist about male-pattern baldness with humorous commentary on stereotypes and exceptions.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    I tell people who complain that I lose a hair for every intelligent of kind thought I have. Then I stare at their head-mop and sigh, knowingly...

    #12

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist showing a history lesson with humorous panels on Ukraine's timeline.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    7000 years of history, but I've only got 70 years to learn and understand it all. Snif.

    #13

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist showing a funny typo mix-up with "deergent" instead of detergent.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    "De-urgent" is the process of realising that something can wait till tomorrow

    #14

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist depicting lighthearted dating and adventure scenarios.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    If finding 'someone to love' is a battle, then maybe you're doing it wrong?

    #15

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist humorously portrays the difficulty of pronouncing "ophthalmologist."

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    If you can't read the word in the dictionary, you need your eyes tested. Get glasses ?

    #16

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist featuring a character discussing an original Garfield comic purchase with humorous skepticism.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Cats are cool. Leave it at that. Jim can't help his upbringing.

    #17

    Retro-style comic strip by Canetoonist about a character struggling with a beard and character design challenges.

    canetoonist Report

    #18

    Retro-style comic strip by Canetoonist exploring Marvel universe cities, featuring Vienna and Dracula in a lighthearted tone.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    I still can't understand what people see in this "supermen" thing. I've tried suspending my disbelief but the ropes keep on breaking due to the load

    #19

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist humorously discussing newspaper comic formatting issues with rearrangeable panels.

    canetoonist Report

    #20

    Comic strip by Canetoonist showing a person ordering chicken wings, answered by a chicken delivering a bag of cartoonist fingers.

    canetoonist Report

    #21

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist depicting a humorous exploration of V-Tubers with quirky, imaginative characters.

    canetoonist Report

    #22

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist showing a character making a phone call and using "reply all" for emails.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    go to 'sent mail' and send the right email to the list this time. NP

    #23

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist depicting a character interacting with a GIF-bot, exchanging humorous GIFs.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    'tangentially related - like my third cousin's stepson's budgie...

    #24

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist featuring a humorous take on Willy Wonka's clothing factory.

    canetoonist Report

    #25

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist with characters discussing amendments sarcastically.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    "There surely won't be any unforeseen consequences" - famous last words of so many 'original thinkers'

    #26

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist depicting a soldier writing a letter with funny misinterpretations.

    canetoonist Report

    #27

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist humorously depicting stock market confusion with cartoon characters.

    canetoonist Report

    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Buy well-run companies making popular goods, possessing a moat of brand loyalty or patents, at a good price. Then do nothing for the next ten years.

    #28

    Retro-style comic by Canetoonist showing lab humor, with a character realizing a machine's malfunction after three months.

    canetoonist Report

