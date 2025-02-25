28 Retro-Style Lighthearted Comics By CanetoonistInterview With Artist
If you’ve been craving some retro-style comics, you’re in for a treat as Ahmed, the artist of Canetoonist, delivers fresh content.
Growing up reading newspaper comic strips, Ahmed draws inspiration from rubber hose animation and classic cartoons. He shared: “I try to keep things lighthearted for the most part.” His work explores a variety of themes, from dating and daily challenges to unexpected topics like biology-fitting, since he works as a lab tech by day.
With Ahmed, you never quite know what he’ll illustrate next, keeping his audience on their toes!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
In a further interview with Bored Panda, Ahmed shared a bit more about his background.
“I have a Master’s in Microbiology/Immunology, so my comics sometimes do have a scientific side to them.”
He also noted how he began doodling himself as seen in newspapers: “I was a shy kid, but I found it much easier to connect with people by showing them my comics. It's the way I express myself best.”
Once you question 'time' or 'distance', you're alone in an unknowable universe. Have fun!
We were wondering about Ahmed’s creative process, to which he replied: “Sorry, trade secret. Kidding! For gag comics, I usually write what's on my mind at the time, or make a note on my phone when an idea strikes. For story comics, I have a notebook with sketches, thumbnails and concepts for planning. I currently mostly work digitally.”
If spiders look scary to us, we must look super-scary to them . Be kind to spiders !
As for the audience’s takeaway, Ahmed wrote: “If I've made you laugh, or cheered you up on a bad day, then I've succeeded as a cartoonist.”
Lastly, Ahmed added: “Be nice to people posting their art online. Artists put a lot more than just time and effort into each piece, it's one of the most personal things you can do.”
sometimes I feel that I know a little *too* much about how my body works ...
So when the dentist told me to gargoyle after I brush my teeth, that's what he meant?
'Free speech' turns out to be the speech that doesn't offend anyone at all, apparently
I tell people who complain that I lose a hair for every intelligent of kind thought I have. Then I stare at their head-mop and sigh, knowingly...
7000 years of history, but I've only got 70 years to learn and understand it all. Snif.
"De-urgent" is the process of realising that something can wait till tomorrow
If finding 'someone to love' is a battle, then maybe you're doing it wrong?
If you can't read the word in the dictionary, you need your eyes tested. Get glasses ?
Cats are cool. Leave it at that. Jim can't help his upbringing.
I still can't understand what people see in this "supermen" thing. I've tried suspending my disbelief but the ropes keep on breaking due to the load
go to 'sent mail' and send the right email to the list this time. NP
'tangentially related - like my third cousin's stepson's budgie...
"There surely won't be any unforeseen consequences" - famous last words of so many 'original thinkers'
Buy well-run companies making popular goods, possessing a moat of brand loyalty or patents, at a good price. Then do nothing for the next ten years.