If you’ve been craving some retro-style comics, you’re in for a treat as Ahmed, the artist of Canetoonist, delivers fresh content.

Growing up reading newspaper comic strips, Ahmed draws inspiration from rubber hose animation and classic cartoons. He shared: “I try to keep things lighthearted for the most part.” His work explores a variety of themes, from dating and daily challenges to unexpected topics like biology-fitting, since he works as a lab tech by day.

With Ahmed, you never quite know what he’ll illustrate next, keeping his audience on their toes!

More info: Instagram