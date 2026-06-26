This Instagram Page Shared 45 New Funny Cat Moments That Cat Owners Might Find Relatable
Cats have a special talent for turning even the most ordinary moments into something funny, dramatic, or unexpectedly adorable. Whether they’re judging us from across the room, squeezing into places they definitely don’t fit, or acting like they own the entire house, their everyday behavior never seems to run out of entertainment value.
That’s exactly the kind of feline chaos shared by the Instagram page Cat Lovers Club. After previously featuring a collection of funny and relatable cat moments from the page, we’re sharing more images that celebrate just how expressive, weird, and lovable cats can be.
Scroll down to enjoy the newest selection of cat pics from Cat Lovers Club, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh, or you found to be the cutest.
More info: Instagram
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Part ginger cat is definitely questioning their life choices and wondering why their friend looks so much more comfy than them.
These kitties need to be put on a diet and exercise regimen asap.
She's got her thinking cat on... Right, I'll show myself out now ;)
I hope that the mother is close by and that this was accidental rather than someone having placed such a young kitten in that spot to get "a cool picture"...
Made me smile despite this horrible heatwave. Thank you, Hidrėlėy!
Made me smile despite this horrible heatwave. Thank you, Hidrėlėy!