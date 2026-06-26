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Cats have a special talent for turning even the most ordinary moments into something funny, dramatic, or unexpectedly adorable. Whether they’re judging us from across the room, squeezing into places they definitely don’t fit, or acting like they own the entire house, their everyday behavior never seems to run out of entertainment value.

That’s exactly the kind of feline chaos shared by the Instagram page Cat Lovers Club. After previously featuring a collection of funny and relatable cat moments from the page, we’re sharing more images that celebrate just how expressive, weird, and lovable cats can be.

Scroll down to enjoy the newest selection of cat pics from Cat Lovers Club, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh, or you found to be the cutest.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny pics with cats: Three cats cause kitchen chaos, spilling food and toilet paper. One cat takes a selfie, another lies in a mess, and a third jumps from the counter.

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boredpanda_209 avatar
DH
DH
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AI slop

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    #2

    Funny pics with cats: A cute kitten with a unique mustache-like marking on its face, lying on a pink checkered blanket.

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    #3

    A funny pic of a cat stretching upwards, with its hind paws visible, looking out a window.

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    #4

    A funny kitten sleeping soundly on a textured blanket, with a superhero action figure nearby.

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    12points
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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That round, little milk belly!

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    #5

    A funny pic of a cat doing a handstand on a bed during a video call, another cat making a funny face in the call window.

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    11points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta keep things fresh in a long distance relationship

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    #6

    Two funny pics of cats, one stretching on a rock, another resting on a rock, showing cats' absolute disrespect.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Part ginger cat is definitely questioning their life choices and wondering why their friend looks so much more comfy than them.

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    #7

    Funny pics with cats: Two ginger cats cuddle closely, one wearing a colorful striped shirt, showing affection.

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    #8

    Funny pics with cats: An adorable tiny kitten wearing a cat-themed onesie and hat, sleeping on a white blanket.

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    luvianane avatar
    L.V
    L.V
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a precious baby!

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    #9

    Funny pics with cats: A cat napping comfortably on a bus seat despite a NO ANIMALS ALLOWED sign in the background.

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    Tina Girard
    Tina Girard
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    should amend the sign with "because they annoy my cat."

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    #10

    Funny pics with cats: Two hairless cats playfully nuzzle a fluffy cat on a wooden surface.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These kitties need to be put on a diet and exercise regimen asap.

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    #11

    A funny pic of a small black cat perched on top of a person's head.

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    9points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's got her thinking cat on... Right, I'll show myself out now ;)

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    #12

    A funny pic of a white and orange cat napping on a bicycle symbol painted on asphalt, showing cats lack of respect.

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    davidwestrop avatar
    Divado
    Divado
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A woman needs a man...

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    #13

    Funny pics with cats: A calico cat and a tiny kitten peer through an ornate black wrought-iron fence.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't notice little one at first

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    #14

    Funny pics with cats: A small, fluffy kitten peeks out from behind a light green radiator.

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    #15

    A funny pic of a person lying uncomfortably on the floor while a cat sprawls across the entire bed.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny pics with cats: A tabby cat lying on its back in the dirt under a plant, looking relaxed and comfortable.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile, in the garden of Eden...

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    #17

    A person holding a funny cat's paw, revealing its pink beans and black spots.

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    #18

    A group of funny cats forming a heart shape on a wet path, looking up at someone. These cats have no respect for rules.

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    7points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope this heart of cats doesn't give me a heart attack

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    #19

    Funny pics with cats: Two tiny kittens, one black and one brown, are held in McDonald's Hash Brown bags.

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    boredpanda_209 avatar
    DH
    DH
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now you have a dilemma. You can only name one of them Hash Brown

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    #20

    Funny pics with cats: Three tabby cats piled on a wooden chair, sleeping outdoors.

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    #21

    A funny pic of a tabby cat comfortably sleeping inside an open suitcase, illustrating cats' lack of respect for rules.

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    #22

    A funny cat curled up and sleeping inside a custom-fitted foam box.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gonna wake up with a crooked neck!

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    #23

    Funny pics with cats: A small, fluffy kitten is being bottle-fed milk by a human hand.

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    #24

    A funny pic of a cat smiling mischievously at the camera.

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    6points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, you may have anything you ask for :)

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    #25

    Two funny pics of cats peeking from behind a door and a wall, demonstrating cats' disregard for rules.

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    #26

    Funny pics with cats: Before and after photos of a cat. The before image shows a tiny kitten with big eyes, and the after image shows the same cat grown up.

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    #27

    Funny pics with cats: A small kitten sits on a gym floor while two men exercise in the background. One man lifts weights, and the other does push-ups.

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    #28

    Funny pics with cats: One kitten yawns, eyes closed, with a sleepy emoji. Another white kitten with wide eyes sticks out its tongue, featuring a playful emoji.

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    #29

    Funny pics with cats: A tiny, orange and white kitten with big eyes peering over the edge of a green shopping bag.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope that the mother is close by and that this was accidental rather than someone having placed such a young kitten in that spot to get "a cool picture"...

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    #30

    Funny pics with cats: An adorable kitten wearing a blue baseball cap, winking and sticking out its tongue mischievously.

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    #31

    A funny cat and a small kitten peeking out from a cozy nest of straw.

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    #32

    A funny pic of a tiny kitten labeled '6019' on a warehouse shelf, depicting cats having no respect for logic.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness

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    #33

    A funny tiny kitten with pink paws being bottle-fed, lying on a patterned blanket. These cats have no respect for rules.

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    #34

    A funny kitten playing with an adult cat's tail next to a glass door. These cats have no respect for rules.

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    #35

    Funny pics with cats: A grey kitten playfully bats at a colorful toy parrot on a yellow blanket.

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    #36

    Funny pics with cats: A cat appears to be floating in a bright blue sky with wispy white clouds.

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    4points
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    #37

    Funny pics with cats: A large cat sits next to an incredibly tiny kitten, both looking at the camera.

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    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The mini-me is now complete.

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    #38

    Funny pics with cats: A striking cat with a perfectly split face, half white and half brown, with bright blue eyes.

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    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely gorgeous 🥰

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    #39

    Funny pics with cats: A person carrying a cat like a baby in a store.

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    #40

    Funny pics with cats: Two cats, an adult and a kitten, lie side-by-side, with red arrows pointing to matching burger-shaped markings on their fur.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you like your hamburger with one patty or two?

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    #41

    Veterinarians performing an ultrasound on a funny cat lying on its back. These cats have no respect for rules.

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    #42

    A funny and angry-looking tiny kitten perched on a person's shoulder with an emoji. These cats have no respect for rules.

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    #43

    Funny pics with cats: A small kitten nurses from a much larger dog, showcasing an unusual bond.

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's one patient dog.

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    #44

    Funny pics with cats: Multiple cats of various colors cuddling on a blue waiting room bench.

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    #45

    A funny cat wearing a fruit net next to a pile of apples with similar nets.

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