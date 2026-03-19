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If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “Maybe I should get a cat,” this Instagram page isn’t here to help you decide — it’s here to completely ruin your ability to resist. The account @why_i_should_have_a_cat doesn’t argue its case with logic or facts. Instead, it pulls you into a stream of chaotic, oddly perfect cat moments that make owning one feel less like a choice and more like something that just… happens.

There’s no structure, no theme, and definitely no warning for what comes next — which is exactly why it works. One second you’re looking at a kitten dressed like it has somewhere important to be, and the next you’re staring at something so random it feels staged, except it clearly isn’t. It’s unpredictable, a little absurd, and somehow very convincing.

More info: Instagram