70 Surreal And Funny Illustrations By This Artist Ideal For T-Shirt Design
Glenn Jones, is a cartoonist who is rather known for his sharp-witted and intellectual ideas that he translates into his fun-looking illustrations. His distinctive flair and amusing outlook enable Jones to animate a lot of quirky scenarios, infusing them with an enchanting allure and even some reliability to everyday life. Most of his designs are also meant to look nice on t-shirts as that is what he mostly specializes in.
Glenn shared with Bored Panda, "I started designing t-shirts on Threadless about 20 years ago as a creative release away from my day job as a graphic designer."
More info: Instagram | glennz.threadless.com
no set of super heroes is complete without the bananaman. bananaglue.. .
am i the only one bothered by how dislocated the hand looks or no
