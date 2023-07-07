Glenn Jones, is a cartoonist who is rather known for his sharp-witted and intellectual ideas that he translates into his fun-looking illustrations. His distinctive flair and amusing outlook enable Jones to animate a lot of quirky scenarios, infusing them with an enchanting allure and even some reliability to everyday life. Most of his designs are also meant to look nice on t-shirts as that is what he mostly specializes in.

Glenn shared with Bored Panda, "I started designing t-shirts on Threadless about 20 years ago as a creative release away from my day job as a graphic designer."

More info: Instagram | glennz.threadless.com

#1

Uporly
#2

#3

#4

#5

boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no set of super heroes is complete without the bananaman. bananaglue.. .

1
1point
reply
#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Kamaboko Gonpachiro
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

am i the only one bothered by how dislocated the hand looks or no

0
0points
reply
#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

open your mouse and say "aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah"

0
0points
reply
#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

