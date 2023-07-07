Glenn Jones, is a cartoonist who is rather known for his sharp-witted and intellectual ideas that he translates into his fun-looking illustrations. His distinctive flair and amusing outlook enable Jones to animate a lot of quirky scenarios, infusing them with an enchanting allure and even some reliability to everyday life. Most of his designs are also meant to look nice on t-shirts as that is what he mostly specializes in.

Glenn shared with Bored Panda, "I started designing t-shirts on Threadless about 20 years ago as a creative release away from my day job as a graphic designer."

More info: Instagram | glennz.threadless.com