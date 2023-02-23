Finding love is probably one of the hardest missions we have on this planet. Ask any fellow millennial or gen Z’er how they feel about modern dating, and the chances are, they will tell you it’s tough.

Online dating apps have surely made the whole ordeal less hassle-free. Just think about it – there are about 75M active users on Tinder right now stretching through 197 countries. There surely must be an infinite amount of matches made in heaven, then, right?

While nobody has an answer to this question, this Facebook account titled “Screenshots Taken Out Of Context” offers some much-needed light-hearted entertainment in the world of online dating. Today we wrapped up some of the most relatable and hilarious posts shared here, so scroll down!

#1

Fair enough. Cheese is a necessity to life. What's everyone's fav cheese?

#2

#3

#4

#5

Libstak
#6

un-izzy
#7

TXT_
#8

un-izzy
#9

un-izzy
#10

#11

Felipe Souza
#12

TK 421
#13

#14

#15

#16

DennyS (denzoren)
#17

Felipe Souza
#18

un-izzy
#19

#20

un-izzy
#21

#22

#23

#24

TK 421
#25

Felipe Souza
#26

#27

#28

#29

DennyS (denzoren)
#30

Marie Dahme
#31

Felipe Souza
#32

#33

Domi
#34

un-izzy
#35

TK 421
#36

#37

Felipe Souza
#38

Domi
#39

#40

Domi
#41

#42

#43

Domi
#44

Domi
#45

#46

#47

Eva Kašu
#48

TK 421
#49

#50

#51

#52

TK 421
#53

#54

Marie Dahme
#55

#56

TK 421
#57

#58

#59

Domi
#60

Marie Dahme
#61

#62

